Brazilian GP practice: Lewis Hamilton narrowly leads Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton narrowly defeated Max Verstappen to top final practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix, hinting at a tight Formula 1 qualifying battle between Mercedes and Red Bull.
Hamilton's 1m08.320s shaded Verstappen by just 0.026 seconds ahead of qualifying at Interlagos, with Ferrari slightly adrift of its two rivals.
Verstappen headed the order at the halfway stage of the session after emerging on top of the first set of soft-tyre runs.
His 1m109.063s was the second of two laps that put him quickest after taking to the track later than his rivals.
Hamilton was 0.391s behind as Mercedes opted for a third flying lap for each of its drivers on the same set of tyres.
The Ferraris were shuffled back to more than half a second slower than Verstappen at this stage, but moved to the top by kicking off the second round of qualifying simulations.
Charles Leclerc outpaced Sebastian Vettel by half a tenth, while Vettel failed to improve by 0.005s after two cool-down laps and a second flier.
Hamilton then swiftly knocked Leclerc off top spot with a 1m08.320s that beat the Ferrari by almost three tenths of a second.
Valtteri Bottas failed to make similar ground in the other Mercedes, posting a personal best but lapping almost a second slower than Hamilton after running wide exiting the left-hander at the end of the first sector.
Verstappen's final qualifying simulations started strongly with the best first sector of anyone, but he lost time to Hamilton in the middle part of the lap and wound up 0.026s adrift.
Another fastest first sector followed, but the lap fell away again and he just failed to improve.
Alex Albon, who was well behind Verstappen after their first efforts, improved twice on his second set of tyres to jump Bottas for fifth, although he still wound up 0.8s off the pace.
Behind the big three teams, Daniil Kvyat recovered from his Friday off to set the fastest time among the midfielders.
The Toro Rosso driver was just two tenths slower than Albon, and half a tenth clear of Antonio Giovinazzi's Alfa Romeo.
McLaren duo Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr completed the top 10.
At the foot of the times, Robert Kubica finally completed his first timed laps of the weekend.
Kubica had missed Friday morning so reserve driver Nicholas Latifi could take part, then crashed heavily at the start of the afternoon session.
The damage required Williams to switch Kubica to a new chassis, which he used to complete 23 laps - more than any other driver - on his way to the slowest time, three tenths behind team-mate George Russell.
Practice three times
Pos
Driver
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1m08.320s
-
17
2
Max Verstappen
Red Bull/Honda
1m08.346s
0.026s
18
3
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1m08.611s
0.291s
20
4
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
1m08.664s
0.344s
22
5
Alexander Albon
Red Bull/Honda
1m09.136s
0.816s
17
6
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
1m09.201s
0.881s
20
7
Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m09.415s
1.095s
22
8
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m09.462s
1.142s
20
9
Lando Norris
McLaren/Renault
1m09.585s
1.265s
18
10
Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren/Renault
1m09.588s
1.268s
21
11
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m09.619s
1.299s
21
12
Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m09.625s
1.305s
19
13
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault
1m09.650s
1.330s
17
14
Kevin Magnussen
Haas/Ferrari
1m09.713s
1.393s
18
15
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
1m09.761s
1.441s
17
16
Romain Grosjean
Haas/Ferrari
1m09.798s
1.478s
20
17
Sergio Perez
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m09.995s
1.675s
19
18
Lance Stroll
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m10.312s
1.992s
16
19
George Russell
Williams/Mercedes
1m10.843s
2.523s
19
20
Robert Kubica
Williams/Mercedes
1m11.205s
2.885s
23
