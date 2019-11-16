Brazilian GP practice: Lewis Hamilton narrowly leads Max Verstappen

Scott Mitchell
Lewis Hamilton narrowly defeated Max Verstappen to top final practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix, hinting at a tight Formula 1 qualifying battle between Mercedes and Red Bull.

Hamilton's 1m08.320s shaded Verstappen by just 0.026 seconds ahead of qualifying at Interlagos, with Ferrari slightly adrift of its two rivals.

Verstappen headed the order at the halfway stage of the session after emerging on top of the first set of soft-tyre runs.

His 1m109.063s was the second of two laps that put him quickest after taking to the track later than his rivals.

Hamilton was 0.391s behind as Mercedes opted for a third flying lap for each of its drivers on the same set of tyres.

The Ferraris were shuffled back to more than half a second slower than Verstappen at this stage, but moved to the top by kicking off the second round of qualifying simulations.

Charles Leclerc outpaced Sebastian Vettel by half a tenth, while Vettel failed to improve by 0.005s after two cool-down laps and a second flier.

Hamilton then swiftly knocked Leclerc off top spot with a 1m08.320s that beat the Ferrari by almost three tenths of a second.

Valtteri Bottas failed to make similar ground in the other Mercedes, posting a personal best but lapping almost a second slower than Hamilton after running wide exiting the left-hander at the end of the first sector.

Verstappen's final qualifying simulations started strongly with the best first sector of anyone, but he lost time to Hamilton in the middle part of the lap and wound up 0.026s adrift.

Another fastest first sector followed, but the lap fell away again and he just failed to improve.

Alex Albon, who was well behind Verstappen after their first efforts, improved twice on his second set of tyres to jump Bottas for fifth, although he still wound up 0.8s off the pace.

Behind the big three teams, Daniil Kvyat recovered from his Friday off to set the fastest time among the midfielders.

The Toro Rosso driver was just two tenths slower than Albon, and half a tenth clear of Antonio Giovinazzi's Alfa Romeo.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr completed the top 10.

At the foot of the times, Robert Kubica finally completed his first timed laps of the weekend.

Kubica had missed Friday morning so reserve driver Nicholas Latifi could take part, then crashed heavily at the start of the afternoon session.

The damage required Williams to switch Kubica to a new chassis, which he used to complete 23 laps - more than any other driver - on his way to the slowest time, three tenths behind team-mate George Russell.

Practice three times

Pos

Driver

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1m08.320s

-

17

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Honda

1m08.346s

0.026s

18

3

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1m08.611s

0.291s

20

4

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1m08.664s

0.344s

22

5

Alexander Albon

Red Bull/Honda

1m09.136s

0.816s

17

6

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

1m09.201s

0.881s

20

7

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m09.415s

1.095s

22

8

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m09.462s

1.142s

20

9

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

1m09.585s

1.265s

18

10

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren/Renault

1m09.588s

1.268s

21

11

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m09.619s

1.299s

21

12

Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m09.625s

1.305s

19

13

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

1m09.650s

1.330s

17

14

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

1m09.713s

1.393s

18

15

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

1m09.761s

1.441s

17

16

Romain Grosjean

Haas/Ferrari

1m09.798s

1.478s

20

17

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m09.995s

1.675s

19

18

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m10.312s

1.992s

16

19

George Russell

Williams/Mercedes

1m10.843s

2.523s

19

20

Robert Kubica

Williams/Mercedes

1m11.205s

2.885s

23

