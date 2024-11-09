Brazilian Football Federation address managerial links with Pep Guardiola

Over the last 12 months, Pep Guardiola’s future as Manchester City head coach has been widely speculated upon. His contract with the reigning Premier League champions is due to expire at the end of this season, and it is far from certain that he will extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond nine years.

Guardiola had been linked with the England job, although that has since gone to Thomas Tuchel. He’d since been rumoured with having been pursued by the Brazilian Football Federation, with “several contacts” having taken place between the two parties. However, the CBF have since denied this information, as per Diario AS.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was heavily linked with taking the Brazil job throughout 2023, although that ended when he signed a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. It remains to be seen whether Guardiola is also in their crosshairs, although this snub would suggest otherwise.