Brazilian exports 200,000 tonnes of beef in March, hitting a record

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil exported 203,490 tonnes of beef in March, a 28% increase year-on-year and a new record for the month, industry group Abrafrigo said on Friday.

Revenue from the sales rose 57% in the period to $1.12 billion, another historical high for March, the group said, citing data from the federal government.

"Besides the growth in exports, the average prices of the product rose to $5,319 per tonne from $4,415 last year considering the first three months of the year," Abrafrigo said in a statement.

The March performance was behind only those seen in September and August 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, beef exports totaled 545,751 tonnes, 33% more than in the same period of 2021. Revenue reached $2.9 billion, a 60% increase.

China continues to lead imports, bringing in a total 188,236 tonnes in the quarter, up 30.6% from a year ago.

"When the sales to Hong Kong are also considered, beef exports to China in the first quarter totaled 275,300 tonnes and $1.66 billion, a share of 50.45% and 57.11% of the total volume and revenue, respectively."

The United States was the biggest importer after China, with 69,799 tonnes (+395%), followed by Egypt with 47,706 tonnes (+262%). (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler)