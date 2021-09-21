Brazilian energy trader Comerc signs agreement with investors to anchor IPO

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy trading company Comerc Energia has secured investors to acquire most of its planned initial public offering, according to documents filed on Tuesday with Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM.

Eight asset managers have committed to anchor Comerc's IPO and acquire 1.2 billion reais ($227 million) in the offering. The IPO may raise up to 2 billion reais, in case there is strong demand to sell all overallotments and the offering is priced at the top of the price range.

Comerc is expected to price the IPO on Oct. 8 within a range of 16.87 reais to 18.56 reais per share. The company is expected to debut on the B3 Bolsa Balcao exchange on Oct. 13. ($1 = 5.2931 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Bill Berkrot)