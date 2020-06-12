More than 200,000 shoppers 'love' this $59 'Brazilian Bum Bum' cream — here's why it's so popular

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Confessions of a beauty editor: Even when I do have the extra ready time after a morning shower, I often skip out on body lotions and creams. A pretty bad skincare mistake on my part, I know. But the utterly uncomfortable feeling of slathering rich, heavy cream on my skin, especially during the extremely humid summer heat, has always been a skippable step for me. Instead, I’d only spot-apply on my legs and forearms.

But recently, I came across a top-rated formula that has changed my summer beauty routine and my opinion on body cream: Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (pronounced "boom boom," in case you were wondering).

Unlike the tested-once samples of body lotions, butters and creams dusting on my beauty shelves, this warm and spicy-scented cream instantly melts into the skin thanks to its ultra-lightweight whipped consistency. Along with being quick-absorbing, it is also specially formulated to visibly tighten the appearance of skin with its Brazilian-inspired cocktail of skin-loving ingredients like caffeine-rich Guaraná, Cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil.

With just a small dollop of cream, it smooths the complexion and brings a soft shimmer for that coveted Brazilian Bum Bum sun-kissed skin effect (as its name insists), making it the perfect skincare prep for bikini season.

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

SHOP IT: Sephora, $59

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian’s Bum Bum Cream is currently Sephora’s bestselling body cream with 5,800 reviews and a whopping 216,400 “loves.”



“I love this lotion. Expensive? Yes. But it’s worth it in my eyes. I have really dry skin and it helps it so much. I especially love to use it in summer because the smell is just heavenly. Will continue to purchase,” reads a five-star review.



“I’m absolutely in love with this. It smells good, makes your skin SO soft and I’ve also noticed tightness in my thighs and booty! Worth every penny,” says another.

Perfumed with notes of addictive Pistachio and Salted Caramel, its no wonder why customer continue to buy this cream, regardless of its pretty steep price of $59 — and trust me, I can vouch that a little goes a long way with this luxurious cream!

