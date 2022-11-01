Brazil World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds/forward Richarlison celebrates

Brazil will go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the favourites and the top-ranked team as the latest Fifa rankings were released on October 6.

Twenty years since their last World Cup glory, the team will be looking to pick up the trophy for a sixth time at World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Back top of the Fifa world rankings once more, the Canarinha have lost just one game since the turn of 2021; by one goal to Argentina in the Copa America final.

Most recently a youthful team put three past Ghana before beating 10-man Tunisia 5-1, with Tottenham's Richarlison scoring three times across the two games. He was, however, the target of racist abuse during the second match in Paris, with a banana thrown at him.

Head coach Tite has outlined an attacking approach for his side for the tournament, too.

“There will be opportunities for all [Brazil’s forwards],” Tite said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Whoever is in will be deciding the match, all have to be prepared. Every match might require a different characteristic.”

Four teams qualified from CONMEBOL and Brazil finished top of the pile with 14 wins and three draws. Neymar finished as their top scorer with eight goals.

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from Nov 20-Dec 18.

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Marquinhos will both be key for Brazil, not forgetting Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

What are Brazil’s fixtures?

Brazil are in Group G alongside Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland.

November 24: Brazil vs Serbia, Lusail Stadium, 7pm (10pm local time)

Novemver 28: Brazil vs Switzerland, Stadium 974, 4pm (7pm local time)

December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil, Lusail Stadium, 7pm (10pm local time)

See the full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What is Brazil’s World Cup record?

Brazil are the most successful team in the tournament’s history. They’ve won the World Cup a record five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) and have played in all 21 editions of the tournament so far.

Story continues

In Russia 2018, Brazil were tournament favourites but crashed out at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium.

Latest odds

Neymar to claim the Golden Boot? Find the latest top scorer odds here

Brazil are currently 4/1 and favourites to win World Cup 2022.

Other leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

France 6/1

Argentina 13/2

England 7/1

Spain 8/1

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 1