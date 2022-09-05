Brazil World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - GETTY IMAGES

Twenty years since their last World Cup glory, Brazil will be looking to pick up the trophy for a sixth time at World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Top of the Fifa world rankings, the Canarinha have lost just one game since the turn of 2021; by one goal to Argentina in the Copa America final.

Four teams qualified from CONMEBOL and Brazil finished top of the pile with 14 wins and three draws. Neymar finished as their top scorer with eight goals.

Tite succeeded Dunga as Brazil Head Coach in June 2016. Under the 60-year-old’s stewardship, Brazil reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2018 before winning the Copa America in 2019 and finishing runners-up last year. There’s no doubt he will be looking to add the World Cup to his honours list this year because he’s announced that he’s stepping down as Brazil head coach after the tournament.

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from Nov 21-Dec 18.

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Marquinhos will both be key for Brazil, not forgetting Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

What are Brazil’s fixtures?

Brazil are in Group G alongside Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland.

Nov 24: Brazil vs Serbia, Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Nov 28: Brazil vs Switzerland, Stadium 974, 4pm

Dec 2: Cameroon vs Brazil, Lusail Stadium, 7pm

See the full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What is Brazil’s World Cup record?

Brazil are the most successful team in the tournament’s history. They’ve won the World Cup a record five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) and have played in all 21 editions of the tournament so far.

In Russia 2018, Brazil were tournament favourites but crashed out at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium.

Latest odds

Brazil are currently 9/2 and favourites to win World Cup 2022.

Other leading contenders...

France 13/2

England 8/1

Spain 44/5

Argentina 8/1

Information correct as of September 5