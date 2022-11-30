Brazil players celebrate with fans/Brazil World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - PA/JONATHAN BRADY

Brazil shrugged off the loss of Neymar to injury for their final two group games by beating Switzerland to book their place in the last-16 in Qatar.

Brazil's star playmaker was ruled out of the World Cup group stage after tests on the sprained ankle he suffered against Serbia.

Against Switzerland it was far from pretty at times but Casemiro proved the unlikely hero, firing in with seven minutes of normal time remaining to make it two wins from two by the five-time champions.

The result extended Brazil's unbeaten run in the group stage to 17 matches, with 14 wins and three draws with a final group stage match against Cameroon on Friday.

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Dani Alves, Danilo, Bremer, Éder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paquetá

Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar Jr., Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Head coach Tite has outlined an attacking approach for his side for the tournament, too.

“There will be opportunities for all [Brazil’s forwards],” Tite said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Whoever is in will be deciding the match, all have to be prepared. Every match might require a different characteristic.”

Who is their best player?

Paris St-Germain pair Neymar and Marquinhos will both be key for Brazil, not forgetting Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

It was Richarlison who dazzled in their opening game against Serbia, though, scoring a fantastic overhead kick, winning the official man of the match award as well as rating highest in our readers' player ratings.

What are Brazil’s results and fixtures?

Group G

November 24: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland

December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil

What is Brazil’s World Cup record?

Brazil are the most successful team in the tournament’s history. They’ve won the World Cup a record five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) and have played in all 21 editions of the tournament so far.

In Russia 2018, Brazil were tournament favourites but crashed out at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium.

Latest odds

