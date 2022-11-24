Brazil World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AFP via Getty Images/Vincenzo Pinto
Brazil manager Tite announced his squad for the World Cup on November 7.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli made the cut, while Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was a surprise omission.

There are plenty of familiar faces in the squad, with 12 Premier League players included.

These include Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but their team-mate Gabriel Magalhães was left out.

Manchester United's Antony, Liverpool's Alisson and Manchester City's Ederson were all in the squad.

Plenty of veterans were picked, with 39-year-old right back Dani Alves included and Chelsea's 38-year-old centre-back Thiago Silva playing in his fourth World Cup.

Flamengo forward Pedro, 25, celebrated his call up by immediately proposing to his girlfriend Fernanda Nogueira.

Brazil World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Dani Alves, Danilo, Bremer, Éder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paquetá

Forwards: Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar Jr., Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Head coach Tite has outlined an attacking approach for his side for the tournament, too.

“There will be opportunities for all [Brazil’s forwards],” Tite said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Whoever is in will be deciding the match, all have to be prepared. Every match might require a different characteristic.”

Who are the star names in the squad?

Paris St-Germain pair Neymar and Marquinhos will both be key for Brazil, not forgetting Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

What are Brazil’s fixtures?

What form are Brazil in?

Brazil will go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the favourites and the top-ranked team as the latest Fifa rankings were released on October 6.

Twenty years since their last World Cup glory, the team will be looking to pick up the trophy for a sixth time at World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Back top of the Fifa world rankings once more, the Canarinha have lost just one game since the turn of 2021; by one goal to Argentina in the Copa America final.

Four teams qualified from CONMEBOL and Brazil finished top of the pile with 14 wins and three draws. Neymar finished as their top scorer with eight goals.

What is Brazil’s World Cup record?

Brazil are the most successful team in the tournament’s history. They’ve won the World Cup a record five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) and have played in all 21 editions of the tournament so far.

In Russia 2018, Brazil were tournament favourites but crashed out at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium.

Latest odds

Neymar to claim the Golden Boot? Find the latest top scorer odds here

Brazil are currently a best price of 10/3 and favourites to win the World Cup.

