Brazil vs South Korea: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Marc Mayo
·2 min read
Brazil face South Korea for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals on Monday.

A fascinating final day of the 2022 group stage saw the Selecao expect to face South American rivals Uruguay until Korea’s last-ditch winner against Portugal put them through.

Later on Friday night, Brazil actually came within a goal of losing top spot in Group G as they suffered a shock defeat to Cameroon.

However, Tite should bring back his star names for this last-16 tie plus, they hope, a fit-again Neymar.

Here are all the details...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brazil vs South Korea is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Monday December 5, 2022.

The match will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Where to watch Brazil vs South Korea

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(AP)
(AP)

Brazil vs South Korea team news

Tite made nine changes to his starting XI for the Cameroon defeat, meaning the likes of Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Richarlison and Alisson Becker are all set to return for this game.

The big focus will be on Neymar as he looks to shake off an ankle injury in time for the knockouts, which was the initial timeframe handed out for his recovery.

Alex Sandro and Danilo were also absent on Friday night due to injury. Brazil’s team doctor issued a positive update on the trio on Friday night - but Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus are doubts.

Hwang hee-Chan will hope to lead the line for South Korea after his stunning winner against Portugal. He was suffering from a hamstring injury at the start of the World Cup.

Brazil vs South Korea prediction

Although the Brazilians floundered against Cameroon, their stars will return to face a South Korea side that gave their all to beat Portugal.

A 2-0 Brazil win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

South Korea’s only win over Brazil came in a 1999 friendly and they were hammered 5-1 in a friendly only six months ago.

Brazil wins: 5

Draws: 0

South Korea wins: 1

Brazil vs South Korea match odds

Brazil: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

South Korea: 12/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

