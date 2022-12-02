Brazil vs South Korea: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Brazil face South Korea for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals on Monday.

A fascinating final day of the 2022 group stage saw the Selecao expect to face South American rivals Uruguay until Korea’s last-ditch winner against Portugal put them through.

Later on Friday night, Brazil actually came within a goal of losing top spot in Group G as they suffered a shock defeat to Cameroon.

However, Tite should bring back his star names for this last-16 tie plus, they hope, a fit-again Neymar.

Here are all the details...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brazil vs South Korea is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Monday December 5, 2022.

The match will take place at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Where to watch Brazil vs South Korea

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(AP)

Brazil vs South Korea team news

Tite made nine changes to his starting XI for the Cameroon defeat, meaning the likes of Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Richarlison and Alisson Becker are all set to return for this game.

The big focus will be on Neymar as he looks to shake off an ankle injury in time for the knockouts, which was the initial timeframe handed out for his recovery.

Alex Sandro and Danilo were also absent on Friday night due to injury. Brazil’s team doctor issued a positive update on the trio on Friday night - but Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus are doubts.

Hwang hee-Chan will hope to lead the line for South Korea after his stunning winner against Portugal. He was suffering from a hamstring injury at the start of the World Cup.

Brazil vs South Korea prediction

Although the Brazilians floundered against Cameroon, their stars will return to face a South Korea side that gave their all to beat Portugal.

A 2-0 Brazil win.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar | Best Images and Moments

Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma appears to have the ball over the line before crossing it for a goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Spain, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar (AP)

Germany players stand dejected at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E campaign and match v Costa Rica (AFP via Getty Images)

England’s Marcus Rashford scores their first goal from a free kick past Wales’ Danny (REUTERS)

A pitch invader runs across the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup group H match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail (AP)

Ismaila Sarr of Senegal celebrates after their sides victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium (Getty Images)

USA’s forward #10 Christian Pulisic scores his team’s first goal past Iran’s goalkeeper #01 Alireza Beiranvand during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and USA at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha (AFP via Getty Images)

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar, left, scores the second goal past Serbia’s goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar (AP)

Brazil’s midfielder #05 Casemiro celebrates with teammates after he scored his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G match v Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha (AFP via Getty Images)

England’s Harry Kane reacts after missing a chance to score v USA (REUTERS)

France’s Kylian Mbappe scores their second goal v Denmark (REUTERS)

Fans from Japan wait for the start of the World Cup group E soccer match v Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, (AP)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

South Korea’s only win over Brazil came in a 1999 friendly and they were hammered 5-1 in a friendly only six months ago.

Story continues

Brazil wins: 5

Draws: 0

South Korea wins: 1

Brazil vs South Korea match odds

Brazil: 1/4

Draw: 5/1

South Korea: 12/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).