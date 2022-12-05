Brazil vs South Korea, World Cup 2022 live: score and latest updates - REUTERS

07:05 PM

4 mins: Brazil 0 South Korea 0

Here are the teams again. The winners will face Croatia on Friday at 3pm UK.

Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (captain), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (captain), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.

07:03 PM

3 mins: Brazil 0 South Korea 0

Neymar getting involved in an attack, Richarlison carrying the ball. Noise level goes up a lot any time Ney-Ney is anywhere near the football.

07:01 PM

1 mins: Brazil 0 South Korea 0

It's SK who are the first to produce something, getting forward with a bit of zip, but their fun curtailed by the offside flag.

07:00 PM

Lovely aerial shot on ITV

I think they are having a good tournament.

06:57 PM

Anthem time

Brazil to play first. A mighty rendition, but nobody actually weeping that time (cf vs Germany in 2014) and the guys look up for it but controlled.

South Korea, also excellent. A few singers in the line-up by the sounds.

06:54 PM

Jason Burt is our man in the stadium

"Minutes to go before a World Cup knock-out tie involving Brazil (v South Korea) and there are a huge number of empty seats at the Stadium 974. There really is something all wrong about that - plus this will be the last game ever held at this stadium, made from 974 shipping containers, before it is taken down. What a monumental waste of money and lots more."

06:53 PM

The players are in the tunnel

Neymar, dancing on his toes and rolling his neck like a welterweight contender. And here they come.

06:51 PM

The South Koreans

can be backed at 13/1 to win this match in 90 minutes, if you are feeling confident in Son producing a moment of magic on the break. I remain to be convinced that Neymar will be fully fit. A huge call to leave him out, of course.

06:34 PM

Those teams again

Brazil forward Neymar will start for the five-times champions in their World Cup last-16 match against South Korea on Monday after recovering from an ankle injury.

Full back Danilo was also cleared to play and will start on the left side of defence, as both Alex Sandro and Alex Telles were ruled out by injuries.

Both Neymar and Danilo suffered ankle injuries in Brazil's opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which meant they missed the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the 1-0 defeat by Cameroon, when coach Tite rotated his team to keep most of his key players fresh.

Centre back Eder Militao, who replaced Danilo at right back against Switzerland, will play against South Korea in the same role.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento made two changes to his starting 11, replacing Kwon Kyung-won and Lee Kang-in with defender Kim Min-jae and forward Hwang Hee-chan, who was the hero of their comeback 2-1 win against Portugal, coming off the bench to score the winner in stoppage time.

Here be the teams.

Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (captain), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (captain), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.

Great news for Kim fans, that's another clean sweep of the back four and the keeper.

06:31 PM

Penalties

But they certainly did the business in the shootout. Well, they were less awful than Japan, anyway.

The bookies at least don't seem to believe that we will need spot-kicks in this one. Brazil are about 1/3 on to win in 90. South Korea 13/1. The draw in 90 minutes is 5/1.

06:27 PM

06:26 PM

06:23 PM

Neymar returns

It's the moment Brazil fans have been waiting for: Neymar returns for the national side after missing the second and third matches of the group stage through injury.

The PSG forward played against Serbia, but was subbed off in the second half.

As noted earlier, Brazil have been plagued with injuries, with Eder Militao starting at full back in the absence of Alex Telles and Alex Sandro. Danilo, who will also start at full-back, had been a doubt, but makes the starting line-up.

The midfield and forwards are the same which started the opener against Serbia, with Neymar expected to take a slightly deeper role than usual.

06:18 PM

The team news is in

Brazil: Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison. Subs: Fred, Weverton, Dani Alves, Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes, Antony, Rodrygo, Everton Ribeiro, Ederson, Bremer, Pedro, Martinelli.

South Korea: Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, In-Beom Hwang, Jung, Hee-Chan Hwang, Jae-Sung Lee, Heung-Min Son, Gue-Sung Cho. Subs: Yoon, Paik, Bum-Keun Song, Jun-Ho Son, Hong, Eui-Jo Hwang, Na, Kang-In Lee, Kyung-Won Kwon, Jo, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Tae-Hwan Kim, Yu-Min Cho, Jeong, Min-Kyu Song.

06:11 PM

Pele wishes Brazil luck

Brazilian great Pele offered support to national team ahead of their last 16 match against South Korea, saying he will watch the game from hospital after being admitted there last week as he battles colon cancer.

Pele, 82, said in an Instagram post that he wished to inspire Brazil's players by sharing a picture taken at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, when the then-teenager shocked the world leading the South American side to their first title.

"I'll watch the game from here at the hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you," Pele said ahead of the match.

"We are on this journey together. Good luck to our Brazil!"

Brazil go into the match after losing their last match against Cameroon. They won their opening match 2-0 against Serbia, with two goals from Richarlison, and followed that up with a 1-0 win over Switzerland, thanks to a winner from Casemiro.

Brazil's star player, Neymar, is set to return to the team after missing the Switzerland and Cameroon matches through injury.

They have been struggling injury-wise, with only one natural full-back available after left-back Alex Telles suffered a knee injury in the Cameroon defeat.

Full backs Danilo and Alex Sandro are out after injuries suffered earlier in the competition and their availability is still unclear.

Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus, who also suffered a knee injury against Cameroon, were ruled out for the rest of the tournament by the Brazilian FA on Saturday.

South Korea will hope to cause an upset after a dramatic final group game against Brazil. South Korea were trailing early on, but replied twice, with the second coming in the 91st minute, to qualify.

The Asia side drew 0-0 with Uruguay in their opener, and lost 3-2 to Ghana in a very exciting second match.

They will be hoping that star player, Son Heung-min, will perform after a mostly underwhelming tournament so far.