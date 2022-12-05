Brazil vs South Korea LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Simon Collings,Dan Kilpatrick and Matt Verri
·8 min read
Brazil vs South Korea LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Brazil vs South Korea â LIVE!

Tournament favourites Brazil begin the knockout phase of their quest for a sixth World Cup title against South Korea in the last-16. While not always totally convincing, Titeâs side look the team to beat at the moment and are under pressure to live up to their tag.

Without Neymar for most of the group stage, the world awaits to see whether or not the forward features. The leading talent of Brazilian football since their last World Cup win twenty years ago, the 30-year-oldâs legacy will surely be defined by what happens in Qatar.

South Korea, meanwhile, arrived in the knockouts in dramatic fashion after a late winner against Portugal knocked both Ghana and Uruguay out. Though clearly not as storied as Brazil when it comes to the World Cup, the Taegeuk Warriors have certainly pulled off shocks before. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sportâs match blog. Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Brazil vs South Korea latest news

  • Kick-off time and venue: 7pm GMT, Stadium 974

  • TV channel and live stream: ITV

  • Brazil team news: Neymar fit

  • South Korea team news: Kim Min-jae a doubt

  • Prediction: Brazil to win

Brazil - Korea Republic

Pele NOT receiving end-of-life care in hospital, family insist

17:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

The family of Pele have insisted that the football icon is not receiving end-of-life care.

Reports over the weekend claimed that the Brazil legend, 82, was receiving palliative care on a ward at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo having stopped responding to chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer, with an outpouring of tributes from around the world.

However, daughter Flavia Nascimento has now dismissed those claims, insisting they are not accurate.

âItâs pretty unfair people saying that he is in terminal condition, that he is under palliative care. Believe us: thatâs not it,â she told Brazilian station Globo TV.

Sister Kely added that Pele was being treated for a respiratory infection after contracting Covid-19 three weeks ago and would return home once his condition improved.

âHe is sick, he is old, but at the moment he is being treated for a respiratory infection and when he gets better he will be back home,â she said. âHe is not saying goodbye in a hospital right nowâ.

Pele returned to hospital last week amid concerning reports that he was suffering from major swelling all over his body and decompensated heart failure.

However, his family and Peleâs official social media accounts stated that he was merely there on a monthly visit to have his cancer treatment re-evaluated and his medication regulated, with no new âemergency or dire predictionâ.

The hospital later confirmed that he was being treated for a respiratory infection.

Peleâs health has been in decline for a number of years and last September he was in and out of intensive care after having surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

He also suffered from a urinary infection earlier this year and was hospitalised with the same issue back in 2014. Pele has been unable to walk unaided for many years due to hip problems.

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer who ever lived, Pele was among the biggest 20th century sporting icons and remains the only player ever to have won three separate World Cups, with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He spent almost his entire club career with Brazilian giants Santos, netting 618 goals inÂ 638 league appearances before finishing with a memorable stint in the United States with New York Cosmos.

Pele holds a world record for his astonishing career figures of 1,279 goals in 1,363 games including friendlies and is still Brazilâs all-time leading scorer, having notched 77 times in 92 caps between 1957-71 - two more than current Selecao talisman Neymar.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Good news for Brazil and South Korea

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Croatia and Japan playing extra-time in their clash will surely have an impact on the winnersâ fitness ahead of their meeting with either Brazil and South Korea.

Brazil good at this stage

16:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Not since 1990 have the Selecao been knocked out at this stage of the competition.

South Korea, meanwhile, are back in the 16 for the first time since losing to Uruguay in 2010.

Brazil boss Tite slams ‘liars and haters’ over Gabriel Jesus injury ‘fake news’

16:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brazil boss Tite says it is âfake newsâ that he called up an injured Gabriel Jesus to the World Cup.

Arsenal striker Jesus has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament in Qatar after coming off injured during Brazilâs defeat to Cameroon on Friday.

The striker has injured his knee and he is currently undergoing further tests to learn the full extent of the problem amid reports he faces three months out.

It was reported that Jesus was complaining of knee pain before the game - and had been for several weeks.

But when that was put to Tite on Sunday afternoon, he said: âThank you very much for this question because I canât repeat things out there that are lies.

âThese are evil lies, from those who want to do bad things to others. Not at any time here in the national team did we pay the price for victory with the health of an athlete.

âSo this liar who is out thereâ¦the haters, thatâs what they call them, thatâs what they call them, right? They keep spreading it around, so they give me the opportunity to talk. Stop spreading fake news and do something else.

âArsenal has a great medical department. We have a great medical department. We have a personal responsibility. We have personal ethics. It would never happen like this.â

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Heung-min Son ends World Cup malaise with clutch moment in shock win

16:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Heung-min Son has had a quiet World Cup. In truth, the Tottenham forward is lucky to even be here, having undergone surgery on a fractured eye socket only last month.

Playing masked, he has for the most part been only a mild imitation of the electrifying force known to regular watchers of the Premier League.

But as the fourth officialâs board raised for six added minutes here, and a Portugal corner was cleared into open grass, he set off as few others can.

Racing alone towards the Portuguese box he paused, hesitant it seemed, smart it turned out, waiting for the run of substitute Hwang Hee-chan who swept home to send South Korea into dreamland and the round of 16.

Read Malik Ouziaâs full analysis here!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus back at Arsenal to see knee specialist after World Cup withdrawal

16:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is in London to see a knee specialist after being forced to withdraw from Brazilâs World Cup squad.

Jesus injured his knee during Brazilâs 1-0 defeat to Cameroon last Friday and, after being assessed by national team staff over the weekend, was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The full extent of the injury is uncertain and as a result Jesus flew back to London from Qatar yesterday with his wife and child to see a specialist in London.

Jesus being out for an extended period of time would be a hammer blow for Arsenal and could force them to act in the transfer market.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

16:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

South Koreaâs only win over Brazil came in a 1999 friendly and they were hammered 5-1 in a friendly only six months ago.

Brazil wins: 5

Draws: 0

South Korea wins: 1

Prediction: Brazil to win 2-0

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Although the Brazilians floundered against Cameroon, their stars will return to face a South Korea side that gave their all to beat Portugal.

A 2-0 Brazil win.

(PA)
(PA)

South Korea team news: Kim Min-jae a doubt

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hwang hee-Chan will hope to lead the line for South Korea after his stunning winner against Portugal. He was suffering from a hamstring injury at the start of the World Cup.

There may be checks needed for Lee Kang-in and Kim Young-gwon, while Kim Min-jae is a doubt.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil team news: Neymar available again

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tite made nine changes to his starting XI for the Cameroon defeat, meaning the likes of Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Richarlison and Alisson Becker are all set to return for this game.

The big focus will be on Neymar as he looks to shake off an ankle injury in time for the knockouts, which was the initial timeframe handed out for his recovery. Tite expects Neymar to start this evening.

Alex Sandro is still out, though Danilo should return alongside Neymar. Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been lost for the tournament due to injury.

(AP)
(AP)

Where to watch Brazil vs South Korea

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sportâs live blog.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Welcome

16:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sportâs LIVE coverage of Brazilâs World Cup last-16 clash with South Korea.

Kick-off inside Dohaâs Stadium 974 is at 7pm GMT.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • World Cup 2022: Portugal coach 'really didn't like' Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed off

    Videos captured Ronaldo reacting angrily to being substituted in the 65th minute of Portugal’s loss to South Korea.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • 'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    Helen Stoumbos lined up for what would be a historic Canadian corner kick, all but swallowed up by a jersey that looked more like a red and white parachute. "We got hand-me-downs, our uniforms were all extra extra large. And the jerseys didn't have our names on them and FIFA specifications that our names had to be on the back. And actually our coaches sat the night before with a press, putting all our names on the back," Stoumbos said with a laugh. "A different time." Indeed. When Alphonso Davie

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls

    PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 51 points in just three quarters, Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 16 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns stretched their winning streak to six games with a 132-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Booker scored 25 points in the first half and had 26 more in a sublime third quarter. After a contested 3-pointer splashed through the net, “MVP! MVP!” chants broke out across Footprint Arena, and the 26-year-old is certainly making an early

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.