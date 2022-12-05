Brazil vs South Korea LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Brazil vs South Korea â LIVE!

Tournament favourites Brazil begin the knockout phase of their quest for a sixth World Cup title against South Korea in the last-16. While not always totally convincing, Titeâs side look the team to beat at the moment and are under pressure to live up to their tag.

Without Neymar for most of the group stage, the world awaits to see whether or not the forward features. The leading talent of Brazilian football since their last World Cup win twenty years ago, the 30-year-oldâs legacy will surely be defined by what happens in Qatar.

South Korea, meanwhile, arrived in the knockouts in dramatic fashion after a late winner against Portugal knocked both Ghana and Uruguay out. Though clearly not as storied as Brazil when it comes to the World Cup, the Taegeuk Warriors have certainly pulled off shocks before. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sportâs match blog. Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Brazil vs South Korea latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 7pm GMT, Stadium 974

TV channel and live stream: ITV

Brazil team news: Neymar fit

South Korea team news: Kim Min-jae a doubt

Prediction: Brazil to win

Brazil - Korea Republic

Pele NOT receiving end-of-life care in hospital, family insist

17:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

The family of Pele have insisted that the football icon is not receiving end-of-life care.

Reports over the weekend claimed that the Brazil legend, 82, was receiving palliative care on a ward at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo having stopped responding to chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer, with an outpouring of tributes from around the world.

However, daughter Flavia Nascimento has now dismissed those claims, insisting they are not accurate.

âItâs pretty unfair people saying that he is in terminal condition, that he is under palliative care. Believe us: thatâs not it,â she told Brazilian station Globo TV.

Sister Kely added that Pele was being treated for a respiratory infection after contracting Covid-19 three weeks ago and would return home once his condition improved.

âHe is sick, he is old, but at the moment he is being treated for a respiratory infection and when he gets better he will be back home,â she said. âHe is not saying goodbye in a hospital right nowâ.

Pele returned to hospital last week amid concerning reports that he was suffering from major swelling all over his body and decompensated heart failure.

However, his family and Peleâs official social media accounts stated that he was merely there on a monthly visit to have his cancer treatment re-evaluated and his medication regulated, with no new âemergency or dire predictionâ.

The hospital later confirmed that he was being treated for a respiratory infection.

Peleâs health has been in decline for a number of years and last September he was in and out of intensive care after having surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

He also suffered from a urinary infection earlier this year and was hospitalised with the same issue back in 2014. Pele has been unable to walk unaided for many years due to hip problems.

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer who ever lived, Pele was among the biggest 20th century sporting icons and remains the only player ever to have won three separate World Cups, with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

He spent almost his entire club career with Brazilian giants Santos, netting 618 goals inÂ 638 league appearances before finishing with a memorable stint in the United States with New York Cosmos.

Pele holds a world record for his astonishing career figures of 1,279 goals in 1,363 games including friendlies and is still Brazilâs all-time leading scorer, having notched 77 times in 92 caps between 1957-71 - two more than current Selecao talisman Neymar.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Good news for Brazil and South Korea

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Croatia and Japan playing extra-time in their clash will surely have an impact on the winnersâ fitness ahead of their meeting with either Brazil and South Korea.

Brazil good at this stage

16:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Not since 1990 have the Selecao been knocked out at this stage of the competition.

South Korea, meanwhile, are back in the 16 for the first time since losing to Uruguay in 2010.

Brazil boss Tite slams ‘liars and haters’ over Gabriel Jesus injury ‘fake news’

16:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brazil boss Tite says it is âfake newsâ that he called up an injured Gabriel Jesus to the World Cup.

Arsenal striker Jesus has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament in Qatar after coming off injured during Brazilâs defeat to Cameroon on Friday.

The striker has injured his knee and he is currently undergoing further tests to learn the full extent of the problem amid reports he faces three months out.

It was reported that Jesus was complaining of knee pain before the game - and had been for several weeks.

But when that was put to Tite on Sunday afternoon, he said: âThank you very much for this question because I canât repeat things out there that are lies.

âThese are evil lies, from those who want to do bad things to others. Not at any time here in the national team did we pay the price for victory with the health of an athlete.

âSo this liar who is out thereâ¦the haters, thatâs what they call them, thatâs what they call them, right? They keep spreading it around, so they give me the opportunity to talk. Stop spreading fake news and do something else.

âArsenal has a great medical department. We have a great medical department. We have a personal responsibility. We have personal ethics. It would never happen like this.â

(Getty Images)

Heung-min Son ends World Cup malaise with clutch moment in shock win

16:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Heung-min Son has had a quiet World Cup. In truth, the Tottenham forward is lucky to even be here, having undergone surgery on a fractured eye socket only last month.

Playing masked, he has for the most part been only a mild imitation of the electrifying force known to regular watchers of the Premier League.

But as the fourth officialâs board raised for six added minutes here, and a Portugal corner was cleared into open grass, he set off as few others can.

Racing alone towards the Portuguese box he paused, hesitant it seemed, smart it turned out, waiting for the run of substitute Hwang Hee-chan who swept home to send South Korea into dreamland and the round of 16.

Read Malik Ouziaâs full analysis here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus back at Arsenal to see knee specialist after World Cup withdrawal

16:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is in London to see a knee specialist after being forced to withdraw from Brazilâs World Cup squad.

Jesus injured his knee during Brazilâs 1-0 defeat to Cameroon last Friday and, after being assessed by national team staff over the weekend, was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

The full extent of the injury is uncertain and as a result Jesus flew back to London from Qatar yesterday with his wife and child to see a specialist in London.

Jesus being out for an extended period of time would be a hammer blow for Arsenal and could force them to act in the transfer market.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

16:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

South Koreaâs only win over Brazil came in a 1999 friendly and they were hammered 5-1 in a friendly only six months ago.

Brazil wins: 5

Draws: 0

South Korea wins: 1

Prediction: Brazil to win 2-0

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Although the Brazilians floundered against Cameroon, their stars will return to face a South Korea side that gave their all to beat Portugal.

A 2-0 Brazil win.

(PA)

South Korea team news: Kim Min-jae a doubt

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Hwang hee-Chan will hope to lead the line for South Korea after his stunning winner against Portugal. He was suffering from a hamstring injury at the start of the World Cup.

There may be checks needed for Lee Kang-in and Kim Young-gwon, while Kim Min-jae is a doubt.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil team news: Neymar available again

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tite made nine changes to his starting XI for the Cameroon defeat, meaning the likes of Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Richarlison and Alisson Becker are all set to return for this game.

The big focus will be on Neymar as he looks to shake off an ankle injury in time for the knockouts, which was the initial timeframe handed out for his recovery. Tite expects Neymar to start this evening.

Alex Sandro is still out, though Danilo should return alongside Neymar. Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been lost for the tournament due to injury.

(AP)

Where to watch Brazil vs South Korea

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.15pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX and ITV website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sportâs live blog.

(Getty Images)

Welcome

16:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sportâs LIVE coverage of Brazilâs World Cup last-16 clash with South Korea.

Kick-off inside Dohaâs Stadium 974 is at 7pm GMT.