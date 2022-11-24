World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia commentary stream and updates after Richarlison wondergoal

Brazil face Serbia in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Tite’s five-time winners are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.

But Serbia have some dangerous players looking to cause an upset, with Lazio’s Sergej MilinkoviÄ-SaviÄ and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic looking to unsettle the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinho. And four years ago in Russia, Brazil failed to win their opening game, with Switzerland fighting back to earn a point with a Steven Zuber goal cancelling out Philippe Coutinho’s opener.

After Switzerland’s win over Cameroon, Serbia will hope to seize back momentum and avoid defeat here with the Indomitable Lions up next. Follow all the action with our live blog below:

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia updates

Brazil play Serbia in Group G of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar

62’ - GOAL! Richarlison smashes in rebound to open scoring for Brazil (BRA 1-0 SRB)

61’ - POST! Alex Sandro’s long-range effort dips onto the upright (BRA 0-0 SRB)

46’ - CHANCE! Sloppy Serbia defending but Raphinha’s close-range shot is saved (BRA 0-0 SRB)

35’ - CHANCE! Silky Brazil move ends with Raphinha passing ball at keeper (BRA 0-0 SRB)

14’ - CLOSE! Neymar corner almost dips under Serbia crossbar (BRA 0-0 SRB)

Brazil 2 - 0 Serbia

World Cup 2022: Brazil 2-0 Serbia

20:32 , Alex Pattle

74 mins: Vini Jr drills a low cross into the Serbia box from the left, doing so with the outside of his boot...

Richarlison takes a touch, then turns and propels a scissor kick into the back of the Serbia net!

WHAT A GOAL!

World Cup 2022: GOAL! Brazil 2-0 Serbia (Richarlison, 73)

20:31 , Alex Pattle

73 mins: OH, MY WORD! RICHARLISON WITH ONE OF THE GREAT WORLD CUP GOALS!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 1-0 Serbia

20:29 , Alex Pattle

71 mins: It’s a bit chaotic in the Brazil box!

A Serbia corner is nodded across goal, but Danilo heads it away!

Story continues

World Cup 2022: Brazil 1-0 Serbia

20:27 , Alex Pattle

69 mins: Pavlovic rises highest to head a Serbia corner, but he can’t direct it goalwards! It’s over the bar and out for a Brazil goal kick.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 1-0 Serbia

20:26 , Alex Pattle

(REUTERS)

World Cup 2022: Brazil 1-0 Serbia

20:26 , Alex Pattle

(AFP via Getty Images)

World Cup 2022: Brazil 1-0 Serbia

20:25 , Alex Pattle

68 mins: Brazil nearly break through again, but Vini Jr slips while trying to shoot on the angle, after Neymar had been dispossessed with a timely tackle in the Serbia box!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 1-0 Serbia

20:25 , Alex Pattle

(Getty Images)

World Cup 2022: Brazil 1-0 Serbia

20:23 , Alex Pattle

66 mins: Two more Serbia changes, as Lukic and Mladenovic are replaced by Lazovic and Vlahovic.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 1-0 Serbia

20:21 , Alex Pattle

63 mins: Neymar shimmies out to the left while inside the Serbia box, but one of his touches is a little heavy...

As such, it falls to Vini Jr, who whips a low shot goalwards... V Milinkovic-Savic gets down well to parry it away, but only as far as Richarlison!

The Tottenham striker smashes the ball into the net from a few yards out!

World Cup 2022: GOAL! Brazil 1-0 Serbia (Richarlison, 62)

20:20 , Alex Pattle

62 mins: BRAZIL HAVE THEIR BREAKTHROUGH!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:18 , Alex Pattle

61 mins: POST!!

Alex Sandro drives in a shot from range, and it dips onto the post!

So close to a Brazil opener!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:17 , Alex Pattle

60 mins: Neymar begins a promising run through the middle of the pitch, but Tadic takes him down.

Neymar isn’t happy about that...

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:16 , Alex Pattle

59 mins: Serbia win a corner on their right flank, after Silva heads out a dangerous cross.

Tadic whips it in at the near post, but it’s headed clear! Serbia now have a throw-in on their left wing.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:15 , Alex Pattle

57 mins: Two Serbia substitutions...

Ilic replaces midfiellder Gudelj, who was on a yellow card.

Zivkovic makes way for Radonjic out wide.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:13 , Alex Pattle

55 mins: Alex Sandro passes the ball out to Vini Jr on the left wing.

The forward picks out Neymar well in the box, after the PSG forward halts his run, but the bouncing pass does make for a tricky shot...

And Neymar’s effort goes just wide!

Brazil are getting closer, though.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:10 , Alex Pattle

53 mins: Tidy passing from Brazil on the edge of the Serbia box, and it’s slipped through to Neymar...

Perfectly-timed challenge from Pavlovic, on a yellow card, to stop the PSG star before he can fire a shot goalwards!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:09 , Alex Pattle

52 mins: Silva meets the Brazil corner at the near post, flicking it backwards with a header.

It hits S Milinkovic-Savic in the face, and pinball ensues...

Eventually play is stopped to check on S Milinkovic-Savic.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:08 , Alex Pattle

50 mins: Free kick to Brazil, then, just outside the Serbia box, slightly to the left.

Neymar will take it...

He looks focused... but sends his effort onto the head of one of the Serbia players in the wall.

Corner to Brazil.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:06 , Alex Pattle

49 mins: Serbia play out from the back under pressure, with Mitrociv offering some inventive touches.

They lose the ball, though, and forward come Brazil from the halfway line.

Neymar is brought down on the edge of the Serbia box, and Gudelj receives a yellow card.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:04 , Alex Pattle

46 mins: CHANCE!

Sloppy play from Serbia at the back, and Raphinha is put through one-on-one again!

V Milinkovic-Savic makes himself big in the Serbia goal, though, to deny the Brazil forward from close range!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:03 , Alex Pattle

46 mins: Second half under way!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

20:01 , Alex Pattle

The second half is moments away! Don’t go anywhere.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:56 , Kieran Jackson

Brazil’s first shot in that first-half only came in the 20th minute - that’s the second longest it’s taken them to get a shot off in a World Cup game since records began!

Serbia have looked solid. Brazil need to speed up their play and take a few more risks in the opposition half...

(REUTERS)

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:46 , Alex Pattle

Half-time: Goalless at the break, though Brazil have carved out the better chances.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:45 , Alex Pattle

45 mins: Just one minute of added time to come.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:45 , Alex Pattle

45 mins: Serbia have the ball deep in Brazil’s half, and a pass is fired in to Tadic just inside Alisson’s box...

But it slides right under the Serbia captain!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:44 , Alex Pattle

44 mins: Terrific control from Neymar, who glides from the left flank into the centre, before passing the ball out to the right wing.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:42 , Alex Pattle

42 mins: Milenkovic miscontrols a long Brazil ball over the top, and Vini Jr is in on goal...

But the Serbia defender does enough to force the forward into shooting wide!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:40 , Alex Pattle

40 mins: Neymar flicks the ball up the line to Paqueta, who cuts in a cross from the right.

Richarlison is beaten to the ball, however, and Serbia mount their own attack.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:38 , Alex Pattle

38 mins: Serbia enjoy a spell of possession for the first time in a while...

They’re working the ball patiently around the Brazil box, and eventually they win a throw-in out on their right.

It’s taken short, and they’ll hang onto the ball a while longer.

Eventually some Brazil pressure sees Serbia go long, and possession is switched.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:36 , Alex Pattle

35 mins: Chance!

A silky piece of link-up play between Paqueta and Raphinha sees the latter get some space in the Serbia box!

He tries to place a shot past the goalkeeper, but passes it straight at him.

Raphinha should do better there.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:33 , Alex Pattle

34 mins: Brazil have been in the ascendency for some time now. They’re probing but are yet to create a clear chance.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:31 , Alex Pattle

32 mins: From some way out, Casemiro picks out Raphinha in the Serbia box with a deft, lofted pass!

Raphinha heads the ball into the middle of the penalty area, but Serbia get it away for a Brazil corner.

The subsequent move ends with Paqueta back-heeling the ball to Neymar, whose low cross is straight into V Milinkovic-Savic’s gloves.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:29 , Alex Pattle

29 mins: Silva with a fantastic pass!

He slides the ball into the Serbia box at some pace, and Vini Jr leaves his man behind!

Serbia’s goalkeeper V Milinkovic-Savic just beats the Real Madrid forward to the ball, however, and it ricochets out of the box.

Brazil soon win a free kick on their left flank, deep in Serbia’s half.

It’s taken quickly, rolled to Raphinha, but the defender’s cross is wayward.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:26 , Alex Pattle

26 mins: Serbia break suddenly on their right flank, and Mitrovic is calling for a cross from the far side of the Brazil box...

The delivery comes in, but goalkeeper Alisson beats the Serbia striker to the ball, plucking it out of the air.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:24 , Alex Pattle

25 mins: Pavlovic, on a booking, does well to shepherd the ball out of play for a goal kick, despite pressure from Neymar.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:23 , Alex Pattle

24 mins: Whistling from the Brazil fans now, as Serbia play it out from the back after a goal kick.

Neymar then closes down Veljkovic on the right of Serbia’s defence, blocking the attempted long ball out by the byline.

Serbia get the throw-in.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:22 , Alex Pattle

21 mins: Casemiro tries his luck from a long way out... He strikes the ball well, it flies through the air at some pace, but V Milinkovic-Savic deals with it; the Serbia goalkeeper drops the ball momentarily but quickly gathers it.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:19 , Alex Pattle

18 mins: A searching diagonal ball out to the right flank sees that spell of Serbia possession come to an end; the pass is just a bit too high for Zivkovic to control.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:17 , Alex Pattle

16 mins: Serbia enjoy a decent spell of possession as they quell that brief period of Brazil momentum.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:14 , Alex Pattle

14 mins: Neymar’s corner is punched over the bar by Serbia keeper V Milinkovic-Savic, when it looked like creeping in!!

That seemed intentional from Neymar...

The following corner is collected by V Milinkovic-Savic, though.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:13 , Alex Pattle

13 mins: A rapid run from Vini Jr sees the Real Madrid star dart into the Serbia box on Brazil’s left wing. He wins a corner.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:11 , Alex Pattle

11 mins: Paqueta clips Mitrovic’s ankle, and the Serbia striker goes down just inside Brazil’s half. No booking for Paqueta.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:10 , Alex Pattle

10 mins: Brazil work the ball tidily from their right flank to their left, before Casemiro lifts a delightful ball into the Serbia box, where Neymar awaits!

The PSG star takes down the ball well and tries to shimmy himself into space, but he’s tackled before he can get a shot off.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:08 , Alex Pattle

8 mins: A decent Serbia move from the left ends with S Milinkovic-Savic being dispossessed on the edge of the Brazil box.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:06 , Alex Pattle

6 mins: A Tadic cross from Serbia’s right flank is headed out, and Brazil aim to break away through the middle.

Some tricky footwork by Neymar, and he draws a foul. Pavlovic’s name goes into the referee’s book early!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:04 , Alex Pattle

4 mins: Sandro takes a Brazil throw-in on the left flank, midway through his side’s half.

Serbia look to pen in the Brazilians, but Vinicius Jr surges through a few players to the sound of cheers, before the ball is worked to Neymar on the right wing.

His low cross is cleared!

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:02 , Alex Pattle

3 mins: A bit of pinball early on, with long balls from both sides being intercepted.

World Cup 2022: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:00 , Alex Pattle

Kick-off: We’re under way!

A lot of anticipation for this one...

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

18:56 , Alex Pattle

Serbia players are belting out their anthem.

They have a strong squad, and some observers believe that they have a great shot at upsetting Brazil here...

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

18:54 , Alex Pattle

The anthems are being sung; kick-off is moments away!

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

18:51 , Alex Pattle

Can Brazil end their 20-year wait to lift this trophy?

They’ll first need to navigate Group G, facing Serbia here before taking on Switzerland and Cameroon.

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

18:47 , Alex Pattle

T-minus 12 minutes until kick-off at the Lusail Stadium!

(REUTERS)

(EPA)

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

18:44 , Alex Pattle

Mitrovic has 50 goals in 76 games for Serbia. That’s seriously impressive.

(EPA)

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

18:34 , Alex Pattle

The yellow and green of Brazil’s flag and jerseys always injects some wonderful colour into a World Cup.

(AP)

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

18:32 , Alex Pattle

A reminder of the starting XIs...

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro, Casemiro, Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Richarlison.

Serbia: V Milinkovic-Savic, Veljkovic, Mladenovic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Zivkovic, Gudelj, S Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Tadic, Mitrovic.

(Getty Images)

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

18:28 , Alex Pattle

Elsewhere in Group G earlier today, Switzerland edged past Cameroon 1-0.

Here’s Mark Critchley with the match report from Qatar:

Breel Embolo hands Switzerland perfect World Cup start to punish wasteful Cameroon

World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia

18:25 , Alex Pattle

We now turn to Brazil vs Serbia, the final game of the day!

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

18:17 , Alex Pattle

“A 37-year-old unemployed man began his latest quest to conquer the world.

“Clubless but not goalless, Cristiano Ronaldo started in trademark fashion. His first goal as a free agent gave him yet another record, as the first player to score in five different World Cups. The milestones are testament to the astonishing longevity of one who, for the second time, is a former Manchester United footballer.

“For Ronaldo, who extended his own record to 118 international goals, every celebration doubles up as vindication.

“And yet Portugal’s winning beginning owed rather more to a compatriot United would not dream of releasing; to a footballer, indeed, who often plays better without Ronaldo.”

Read our match report from Richard Jolly in Qatar:

Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history but Portugal’s next generation leads way

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

18:10 , Alex Pattle

“After the scandal and a furore, Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the pitch, gracing football’s biggest stage in what remains an awkward, yet compelling Portugal side.

“It remains his team, but Joao Felix epitomises the immense talent available elsewhere for Fernando Santos, who has seldom dared to imagine and pursue the Selecao’s exciting potential.

“Tasked with breaking down a wall of five Ghana defenders, including centre backs Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu, this was a new and refreshing attempt to squeeze a little more out of this group while demanding relatively little out of Ronaldo.”

Here’s Jack Rathborn on what Felix’s fine performance for Portugal could mean for the future of the side – a future without Ronaldo:

Joao Felix adds spark to offer Portugal solution to Cristiano Ronaldo dilemma

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

18:07 , Alex Pattle

There’s life in the old dog yet, in case you doubted it.

(Getty Images)

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

18:02 , Alex Pattle

So, Ronaldo’s second-half penalty started a goal rush!

Ayew soon equalised for Ghana, but it wasn’t long before Felix restored Portugal’s lead, which was almost immediately extended by Leao.

But Bukari pulled one back for the Black Stars late on, before Portugal goalkeeper Costa nearly gifted Williams a 99th-minute equaliser!

(Getty Images)

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

18:00 , Alex Pattle

Full-time: Portugal survive that late scare, winning what became a wild game!

They’re up and running in Group H, beginning their World Cup campaign with three points.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

17:59 , Alex Pattle

90+9 mins: WHAT IS COSTA DOING?! The Portugal goalkeeper collects a cross but then places the ball down to kick it away, and he’s caught unaware!

Williams is standing behind him, runs around in front of the goalkeeper and SLIPS while dispossessing Costa!

The ball is scrambled clear!

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

17:56 , Alex Pattle

90+9 mins: Portugal lose the ball from that free kick, and Ghana break up their own left flank!

The move ends with Ghana goalscorer Bukari whipping in a shot from the corner of the Portugal box, and it lands on the roof of Costa’s net!

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

17:54 , Alex Pattle

90+7 mins: Amartey gives away a free kick by Ghana’s corner flag. A silly time to do so.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

17:52 , Alex Pattle

90+5 mins: Ghana do well to cut out a Portugal attack at the last moment, intercepting a low Leao cross from the left!

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

17:51 , Alex Pattle

The final game of the day will be Brazil vs Serbia. That’s up next, and the starting line-ups are in:

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro, Casemiro, Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Richarlison.

Serbia: V Milinkovic-Savic, Veljkovic, Mladenovic, Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Zivkovic, Gudelj, S Milinkovic-Savic, Lukic, Tadic, Mitrovic.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

17:49 , Alex Pattle

90 mins: Nine minutes of added time to come.

There is certainly time for another Ghana goal...

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana

17:48 , Alex Pattle

90 mins: It’s substitute Bukari who heads the ball home after a cross from the left wing, and he celebrates with Ronaldo’s trademark jump and “Siuuu!”

His teammates aren’t too keen to join in... They’d rather get play restarted!

World Cup 2022: GOAL! Portugal 3-2 Ghana (Bukari, 89)

17:47 , Alex Pattle

89 mins: Ghana pull one back!! Is there a chance of a late draw??

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-1 Ghana

17:45 , Alex Pattle

88 mins: Triple-change for Portugal...

Ronaldo, Felix and Bernardo come off.

Joao Mario, Goncalo Ramos and Joao Palhinha replace them.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-1 Ghana

17:44 , Alex Pattle

86 mins: Ghana have a decent spell of possession that ends with a cross being swung in from the left.

Danilo heads it away, and Portugal will mount an attack on their left flank.

Good positioning from Ghana’s players stunts that move, though.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-1 Ghana

17:42 , Alex Pattle

84 mins: The flag goes up, indicating that Ronaldo was offside anyway.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-1 Ghana

17:41 , Alex Pattle

83 mins: A pass on the right flank finds Ronaldo, who bursts past his man and into the Ghana box... he’s suddenly one-on-one with the goalkeeper...

But his chipped effort on goal is saved well by Ati-Zigi!

World Cup 2022: GOAL! Portugal 3-1 Ghana (Leao, 80)

17:38 , Alex Pattle

80 mins: Have Portugal wrapped this one up??

Felix wins the ball with a keen tackle in midfield, and it rolls to Ronaldo. The captain surges forward, does a stepover then lays off a pass to substitute Rafael Leao on his left...

And Leao rolls a finish across the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner!

World Cup 2022: Portugal 2-1 Ghana

17:37 , Alex Pattle

79 mins: Fernandes feeds a pass to Felix, who’s darting into the Ghana box, off to the right...

And Felix clips a lovely finish over Ati-Zigi on the angle! Portugal are back in front!

World Cup 2022: GOAL! Portugal 2-1 Ghana (Felix, 78)

17:35 , Alex Pattle

78 mins: PORTUGAL RESTORE THEIR LEAD! FELIX WITH THE GOAL!

World Cup 2022: Portugal 1-1 Ghana

17:34 , Alex Pattle

77 mins: Jordan Ayew replaces his brother – Ghana’s goalscorer and captain Andre Ayew.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 1-1 Ghana

17:32 , Alex Pattle

74 mins: Kudus, who has been his team’s best player in this half, nips into the Portugal box to latch onto a loose pass!

He gets there before Dias, then cuts a ball across goal... It goes through Danilo’s legs, and there is Andre Ayew to slam it home from a couple of yards out!

Game on!

World Cup 2022: GOAL! Portugal 1-1 Ghana (A Ayew, 73)

17:30 , Alex Pattle

73 mins: GOAL TO GHANA! THEY’RE LEVEL!

World Cup 2022: Portugal 1-0 Ghana

17:30 , Alex Pattle

72 mins: Kudos to Kudus on a fine strike from range, which tests Costa in the Portugal goal.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 1-0 Ghana

17:28 , Alex Pattle

71 mins: Portugal are happy with the 1-0 lead for now, it seems. They’re passing the ball around the back patiently, as they did for much of the first half.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 1-0 Ghana

17:26 , Alex Pattle

68 mins: Confirmation that there was a VAR check before the penalty.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 1-0 Ghana

17:25 , Alex Pattle

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

World Cup 2022: GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Ghana (Ronaldo, 65 - pen)

17:22 , Alex Pattle

65 mins: AND HE SCORES IT!

Ronaldo smashes a penalty into the top corner, the first man ever to score at five World Cups, and he’s giddy!

He’s swarmed by teammates!

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:21 , Alex Pattle

63 mins: It doesn’t seem that there will be a VAR check.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:20 , Alex Pattle

62 mins: PENALTY TO PORTUGAL!

Salisu is deemed to have tripped Ronaldo in a 50-50 challenge!

Not sure about this...

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:16 , Alex Pattle

59 mins: Felix and Seidu go head to head, quite literally. Felix seems to initiate the exchange, but Seidu appears to push his head into the Portugal forward’s face.

After a beat, Felix hits the deck, and things threaten to get out of hand as players gather around. Seidu is booked.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:14 , Alex Pattle

57 mins: William Carvalho replaces Otavio in the Portugal midfield.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:14 , Alex Pattle

56 mins: Ronaldo, now sporting a short-sleeved top, gets the ball in space on Portugal’s left wing. He dances towards the edge of the Ghana box and does a few stepovers, before his shot is blocked.

Ghana then break through Kudus, who has come to life in this second half. He surges towards the Portugal penalty area and a shot follows from the edge of the box... but it’s another dragged effort that goes wide.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:11 , Alex Pattle

54 mins: Dias heads the corner away, and the ball soon falls to Seidu... who makes the wrong choice by shooting, dragging a low shot well wide of the Portugal goal.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:10 , Alex Pattle

53 mins: This is better from Ghana, who come forward on the left again.

Cancelo blocks a Kudus cross from the byline, heading the ball out for a corner.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:09 , Alex Pattle

52 mins: Kudus with a resilient run through the centre as he bears down on the Portugal backline.

He lays off a pass to Williams on the left, but Cancelo dispossesses the Athletic Bilbao forward.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:07 , Alex Pattle

49 mins: Salisu looks to break along Ghana’s right flank, but he’s dragged down by Otavio.

Moments later, it’s Otavio who wins a free kick after A Ayew fouls the Portugal man, who had turned him nicely.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:03 , Alex Pattle

46 mins: No changes from either coach at the break.

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

17:03 , Alex Pattle

46 mins: Back under way!

Let’s hope we’re not headed for another goalless draw at the Qatar World Cup...

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Mexico 0-0 Poland

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Uruguay 0-0 South Korea

Portugal 0-0 Ghana...?

(REUTERS)

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

16:55 , Alex Pattle

A reminder that the other Group H game today ended 0-0 between Uruguay and South Korea.

Here’s Ben Burrows’ match report from Qatar:

Uruguay flatter to deceive in World Cup stalemate with South Korea

World Cup 2022: Portugal 0-0 Ghana

16:51 , Alex Pattle

This was the moment, just after the half-hour mark, when Ronaldo put the ball in the Ghana net.

The goal was ruled out, however, with the Portugal captain deemed to have fouled his defender just before.

In fact, the whistle went as Ronaldo struck the ball.

(REUTERS)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website