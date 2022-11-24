Brazil 2-0 Serbia LIVE! Richarlison goal - World Cup 2022 match stream, latest score and updates today

Brazil vs Serbia - LIVE!

Tournament favourites Brazil get their World Cup underway this evening as they face Serbia in the final match of the first round of group-stage fixtures. Argentina and Germany have already been on the receiving end of huge upsets and while defeat against Serbia would not be as big a shock, Brazil will be wary of taking anything lightly.

It’s now 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup, but expectation is high in Qatar as they come into the tournament having lost just once in 28 matches since the start of 2020. Neymar, the star of the show as ever, is only two goals away from equalling Pele’s all-time goalscoring record for the country.

As for Serbia, they will be hoping Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit and available, with the Fulham striker and Dusan Vlahovic certainly capable of causing that Brazilian defence problems. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Brazil vs Serbia latest news

GOAL! Richarlison with acrobatic second

GOAL! Richarlison finished into empty net

WOODWORK! Sandro’s strike hits the post

How to watch: BBC One

Brazil 2 - 0 Serbia

20:36 , Matt Verri

78 mins: Neymar down getting some treatment, bit of concern here for Brazil.

While that’s going on, Richarlison trudges off to be replaced by Jesus. There will be no hat-trick.

20:33 , Matt Verri

76 mins: A couple of changes for Brazil. Fred and Rodrygo on, Paqueta and Vinicius the two to make way.

Richarlison on a hat-trick... nobody has scored one yet this tournament.

GOAL! Brazil 2-0 Serbia | Richarlison 73'

20:31 , Matt Verri

STUNNING!

That is absolutely wonderful from Richarlison! Vinicius plays it into the box, Richarlison with his back to goal takes one touch to control it and then a second to send the bicycle kick into the bottom corner.

20:30 , Matt Verri

72 mins: Lazovic loses it, Vinicius with the freedom of the left wing.

Drives forward, but it’s then a really poor pass. So much space out there now as Serbia go for it, Brazil making a mess of the final ball though.

20:28 , Matt Verri

70 mins: Sandro tries to be clever and he’s robbed of the ball.

Silva reads it as well as ever, throws himself to the ground and waits for a whistle that doesn’t come. Serbia corner, they’re having a bit more of a go now.

Chaos in the six-yard box, Brazil scramble it away before it’s blazed over the bar. That was a bit desperate from Brazil.

20:25 , Matt Verri

67 mins: Huge chance to make it 2-0!

Brazil two-on-one, Neymar can’t pick the pass but Vinicius gets the job done himself. Clean through on goal, slips just as he gets the shot away and hammers it into his other foot.

20:23 , Matt Verri

65 mins: Lukic earns himself a yellow card, complaining about a Casemiro foul. That card has been coming for a fair while.

Will Brazil go a bit more conservative now? Fred and Fabinho among those on the bench.

Lukic and Mladenovic are off for Serbia, Lazovic and Vlahovic are on.

GOAL! Brazil 1-0 Serbia | Richarlison 62'

20:20 , Matt Verri

IT’S BEEN COMING!

Brazil get the reward for their pressure. Neymar drives into the box, Vinicius takes it off him and fires a low strike at goal.

Saved but palmed straight out into the six-yard box and Richarlison is there to have a simple finish.

20:17 , Matt Verri

60 mins: BRAZIL HIT THE POST!

As close as either side have come. Sandro lets fly from at least 25 yards out, brilliant strike but it thumps off the inside of the post and away to safety.

20:16 , Matt Verri

58 mins: Rare chance for Serbia to come forward, can they pick out Mitrovic in the box? Not quite, it’s turned behind for a corner though. This is probably their best chance of finding a goal.

Great delivery in, just about cleared at the near post.

Malik Ouzia at Lusail Stadium

20:15 , Matt Verri

Antony, Pedro, Gabriel Jesus and Rodrygo are all out warming-up in front of us. (So is Fred, but that’s not quite as glamorous).

20:13 , Matt Verri

55 mins: Brazil need to keep getting it out to Vinicius on the left. He is roasting that defence with his pace.

This time he picks out Neymar in the middle, shanks the shot wide as he loses his balance. Feels like Brazil are really warming up now.

20:10 , Matt Verri

53 mins: Paqueta with a lovely bit of skill in midfield, he’s starting to have a growing influence.

Brazil have made a strong start to this half, already far more urgency to everything they’re doing. Wasteful in the box still.

Malik Ouzia at Lusail Stadium

20:09 , Matt Verri

If you’re Raphinha, and you’ve got the kind of attacking talent Brazil have queuing up behind you on the bench, I’m not sure you can be missing two chances like that.

20:08 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Neymar has recovered and will take this himself. Goes for placement rather than power, flicks off the top of the wall and over for a corner.

That drops for Richarlison, wild swing at the ball but doesn’t make any sort of proper contact.

20:06 , Matt Verri

49 mins: That’s a horrible challenge!

A pretty useful one though. Gudelj has flown in and scythed Neymar down about a yard outside the box, as Brazil’s No10 drove towards the box. Yellow card obviously.

Great position for the free-kick.

20:05 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Brazil should score seconds after the restart!

Serbia lose it high up the pitch, Raphinha through on goal but it’s a great save. Had to score though, the Barcelona winger.

Here htey come again - until Richarlison is shoved off it. No foul given.

Back underway!

20:03 , Matt Verri

Up and running again. Whistle goes as Neymar strolls onto the pitch and bends down to do his laces. You’ve had 15 minutes...

Par for the course...

19:59 , Matt Verri

5 - Despite playing just 45 minutes so far, Neymar is the joint-most fouled player in the 2022 World Cup (5, alongside Gavi). Chased.#BRA #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/TUGxDupKiD — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) November 24, 2022

19:54 , Matt Verri

Almost 60% possession for Brazil, only four shots to show for it though.

Two of those were on target - the Casemiro shot from distance and Raphinha’s tame effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Just the one shot for Serbia, Mitrovic has pretty much been a spectator so far.

Malik Ouzia at Lusail Stadium

19:49 , Matt Verri

Lots of nearly moments in the build-up for Brazil but only really one clear-cut chance for Raphinha. Serbia defending very well.

HT: Brazil 0-0 Serbia

19:46 , Matt Verri

Just the one minute added on, which is a miracle in itself at this tournament.

Half-time and it’s goalless. Brazil with plenty of improvement needed, they haven’t really lived up to the hype yet.

Match yet to really get going.

19:44 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Looks like Brazil are going to go into half-time still level.

Serbia haven’t offered much in attack but they’ve been really solid in their shape - Brazil have only had a couple of moments really.

19:41 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Long ball over the top from Brazil, Milenkovic makes a complete mess of it and Vinicius is in.

Credit to the defender though, he gets back to get a touch on the ball just as the shot was about to come in. Looked like that was going to be the opening goal.

19:40 , Matt Verri

40 mins: Paqueta makes the run in behind and Raphinha finds him. Low cross into the near post, Richarlison tries to get across his man but it’s cleared away.

Richarlison has not been involved at all - barely had a touch.

19:38 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Better period for Serbia, enjoying some possession for the first time in a while.

Neymar thinks he’s won a throw-in as he holds off Lukic, but the linesman then flags to give it to Serbia. Brazilian star is not amused.

Malik Ouzia at Lusail Stadium

19:36 , Matt Verri

Serbia are dropping deeper and deeper and making less of an impression with the ball now as Mitrovic struggles to hold anything up. They’ll do well to hold out to half-time.

19:35 , Matt Verri

35 mins: That’s a lovely move, followed by a dreadful finish.

Raphinha fizzes the ball inside, played back to him by Paqueta and the winger is in on goal. Pretty much passes it straight at the goalkeeper. We’ll assume that wasn’t the plan.

19:33 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Neymar and Lukic are becoming very close ‘friends’ out there. The Serbian midfielder is following Neymar around and they’ve already clashed a couple of times.

Sandro whips an optimistic cross into the box, easily headed away.

Malik Ouzia at Lusail Stadium

19:31 , Matt Verri

It’s interesting how tactically rigid Brazil seem. Neymar’s got the licence to go wherever he likes but pretty much every other player on the pitch is exactly where you’d expect them to be.

Vinicius and Raphinha, for instance, have spent the entire game playing high and wide on the wings.

19:30 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Referee tells Serbia to hurry up with a throw-in, which probably means we’re in for six hours of stoppage-time.

Neymar is buzzing around the pitch trying to get on the ball, not doing much with it yet.

Casemiro with a wonderful ball over the top, nodded back across the face of goal by Raphinha and it’s put behind for a corner.

19:28 , Matt Verri

27 mins: And that’s even better at the other end.

Silva opens up the Serbia defence with a sublime through ball, Vinicius briefly looks to be in but Milinkovic-Savic flies off his line to push it away. Then gets up, sprints after it and boots the ball up the pitch before Neymar can get there.

19:25 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Match has settled down a bit, Brazil knocking it around at the back and Serbia happy to sit off.

They lose it cheaply though and Serbia can break, Tadic leading the charge on the right. Looks to stand it up towards Mitrovic, Alisson off his line to claim. Great goalkeeping.

Malik Ouzia at Lusail Stadium

19:23 , Matt Verri

Not much in the way of incision from Brazil so far, just a few pot-shots from range. They’ve looked dangerous whenever Vinicius has had a bit of space on the ball but he’s run into one or two blind alleys - though I appreciate he’s not bad at turning those into open road.

19:21 , Matt Verri

21 mins: Vinicius looks the most dangerous player on the pitch by a mile.

He cuts inside, finds Neymar and he tries his luck from 25 yards out. Makes it about 12 of those before it’s blocked. Caught it really nicely though.

Casemiro now decides it’s his turn from 30 yards... easy save.

19:19 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Neymar down after a challenge, just the four rolls this time. Lukic caught him on the ankle but not sure the gymnastics was entirely necessary.

Never boring, is it...

19:17 , Matt Verri

17 mins: This has been a decent start from Serbia, they’re knocking the ball around comfortably.

Neymar has barely had a kick so far, Vinicius and Raphinha have had a couple of bright moments out wide. All-star frontline yet to kick into gear though.

19:14 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Vinicius absolutely rapid as he flies round the outside of two defenders, just gets stopped as he gets to the byline. Brazil corner.

Neymar swings it in, keeper off his line and then has to go scurrying back to tip it over the bar! Almost straight in - Neymar’s smirk suggests that could have been deliberate.

Bit more conventional this time, easily claimed by Milinkovic-Savic.

Malik Ouzia at the Lusail Stadium

19:12 , Matt Verri

It would be incredibly hard not to be overawed by the occasion of this: the World Cup, Brazil’s stars, all the yellow.

But Serbia have made a pretty astute start here. I wonder if the experience of having played Brazil four years ago in Russia has helped.

19:11 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Still not fully sure what formation this is from Brazil. 4-1... and then everyone else.

Paqueta a bit late on Mitrovic, who launches himself to the ground. Referee decides to keep the yellow card to himself this time.

19:09 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Neymar gives Lukic a shove, ends up with the Brazilian having the shirt over his head and then in his hands. Already a bit of an edge to this match.

Vinicius drives inside, comes wide to Sandro. Sensational pass into Neymar in the box, tries to skip through one challenge too many and loses it.

19:06 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Well that’s an incredibly early yellow card. Might be two of them if Mitrovic keeps complaining.

Pavlovic into the book already, long 84 minutes ahead for him. Feels a bit harsh, wasn’t a particularly bad challenge on Neymar.

19:04 , Matt Verri

4 mins: That gets the crowd going, Vinicius juggles the ball on his head and breaks forward. Raphinha then played in out wide, some space for the first time for Brazil.

Low ball into the box, hacked away. Absolutely erupted in the stands as Brazil started to come forward.

19:02 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Three fouls in the opening 60 seconds, Brazil very eager in their press already.

Serbia respond by going long, looking for Mitrovic, and instead pump it straight out of play for a goal-kick. Casemiro sitting for Brazil, pretty much everyone else in midfield and up front seems to be attacking.

KICK-OFF!

19:00 , Matt Verri

We’re underway - goals please. Plenty of them.

Malik Ouzia at the Lusail Stadium

18:58 , Matt Verri

I arrived here at the Lusail Stadium about two hours before kick-off and it was incredibly busy outside the ground, certainly the largest number of people I’ve seen at that stage at the tournament so far (and likewise in the media centre).

But inside there are still thousands of empty seats once again.

18:57 , Matt Verri

Two very strong anthems - call it a draw.

Guess that means we’ll have to have a football match to decide it.

Here. We. Go.

18:54 , Matt Verri

Players are out, brilliant atmosphere as you’d expect.

30 teams have got their tournaments underway... time for the final two to begin theirs!

Not long now...

18:50 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in about ten minutes.

Brazil no strangers to coming into tournaments as favourites, they’ve fallen short under the pressure though in recent World Cups.

Have to avoid that happening here in Qatar - defeat here would pile on the pressure on immediately.

Alves still going!

18:43 , Matt Verri

Dani Alves now 39-years-old but he’s still in the Brazil squad.

Doesn’t start tonight, with Danilo getting the nod instead. Alves has won pretty much everything there is to win... except the World Cup.

Every chance that changes on December 18.

One picture is missing.



Can Dani's Crazy Dream become reality in Qatar? 🇧🇷#FIFAWorldCup | @DaniAlvesD2 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

Thiago Silva’s pre-match thoughts...

18:39 , Matt Verri

“We know that it is a fierce competition and we needed to be ready, first of all for the first match.

“We all know the importance that the first match has to deal with our nerves and in that sense, we are confident that we will have a good performance.

“We truly believe in everything we have done up to today and are about to make our first appearance in the World Cup in a very favourable position, in the sense of being well in all ways.

“What I can tell the Brazil fans is please believe in us - rest assured that we are ready to do a great World Cup. It is obvious the title is still very far away, but we can dream on and that is what we do every day.”

Going to be a serious atmosphere!

18:34 , Matt Verri

Back at Lusail Stadium for Brazil's opener. Unsurprisingly, the busiest I've seen any ground so far in the tournament.



Neymar, Vinicius, Richarlison and Raphinha all start in attack for Brazil. Mitrovic fit for Serbia. pic.twitter.com/ORvp2iHDbp — Malik Ouzia (@MalikOuzia_) November 24, 2022

Neymar closing in...

18:29 , Matt Verri

Neymar has 75 goals for Brazil, just two away now from equalling Pele’s all-time goalscoring record.

He’ll certainly want to have that record for himself by the end of the tournament - potentiall even by the end of the group-stage!

Gets his first chance to move closer tonight.

Brazil leading the way

18:23 , Matt Verri

Yet to play a match but Brazil are strong favourites to go all the way in Qatar.

No surprise that France, Spain and England are all well-fancied to, after their comprehensive opening wins. Brazil will be looking for something similar tonight.

World Cup winner

Brazil: 3/1

France: 6/1

Spain, England: 13/2

Argentina: 17/2

Netherlands: 11/1

Portugal: 13/1

Belgium: 16/1

Decent gig for the mascot...

18:18 , Matt Verri

O brabo do Canarinho deu aquele último apoio aos jogadores! Estamos a caminho do Lusail Stadium!



Bora, Brasil!!! pic.twitter.com/2PJiOGDVKt — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 24, 2022

Silva confident Neymar will produce best

18:10 , Matt Verri

Thiago Silva believes Neymar is finally ready to produce his best football for Brazil at a World Cup.

Neymar scored four goals on home soildat the 2014 World Cup, including two against Cameroon, before he then missed the infamous 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals with injury. Four years ago in Russia he scored twice, before Brazil were knocked out by Belgium in the quarter-finals.

“I think Neymar is coming into this competition in great form,” Silva said.

“His preparation this time has been different. In 2014 he got injured just as he was playing so well, and in 2018 he came into the tournament in a different way because he had a serious injury so hadn’t played much.

“Now with a different preparation, without any injury and any worry, we see a better Neymar.”

Bit more cautious from Serbia...

18:04 , Matt Verri

Not as attacking from Serbia it’s fair to say!

Mitrovic is fit to lead the line in a big boost, but both Vlahovic and Jovic are left on the bench. A lot of pressure on Tadic to provide the creativity behind the Fulham forward.

Five at the back from Serbia, looks to be a containing job for them.

Serbia team news

17:58 , Matt Verri

Serbia XI: Milinkovic-Savic, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Gudelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Mladenovic, Tadic, Mitrovic.

Attacking lineup for Brazil!

17:56 , Matt Verri

So Tite does indeed go with those forwards. Richarlison leading the line, Raphinha and Vinicius out wide and Neymar doing whatever he wants.

Paqueta partners Casemiro in midfield, while Marquinhos lines up alongside captain Thiago Silva in the centre of defence.

Brazil team news

17:51 , Matt Verri

Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Sandro; Casemiro, Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius; Richarlison.

Hope you like drums...

17:45 , Matt Verri

Atmosphere building outside the stadium, with less than 90 minutes to go until kick-off.



As ever, there's going to be no shortage of #BRA fans in attendance...



LIVE: https://t.co/8JjyLdRSZB#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 | #BRASRB pic.twitter.com/FjnJZO8ibY — Standard Sport (@standardsport) November 24, 2022

Stojkovic: We are done!

17:37 , Matt Verri

Dragan Stojkovic was in a jovial mood in his pre-match conference, particularly amused when told Brazil could line up with four forwards on the pitch.

“Will four strikers play against Serbia? Then we are done...” the Serbia boss joked. “But will anyone play in defence?

“Brazil are a great team, one of the best in the world. For me they have a golden generation at the moment and I expect a very difficult game. The game starts at 0-0, we have a chance to win and we are not afraid of anyone, not even Brazil.

“We have more mature, confident players with the experience of having played in a World Cup. It’s a new challenge.”

Familiar opponents for Brazil

17:29 , Matt Verri

Brazil faced both Serbia and Switzerland in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, while they faced Cameroon four years earlier.

In Russia it was a 2-0 win for Brazil over Serbia, Paulinho and Thiago Silva getting the goals. The run in that tournament ended in the quarter-finals against Belgium.

They’ll be looking to go much further than that this time... though former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho won’t be on the scoresheet!

Earlier in Group G...

17:21 , Matt Verri

Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 earlier today, in the opening match of Group. G. It was not the greatest of games, it would be fair to say. Breel Embolo scored the only goal and it was enough for the Swiss.

Brazil obviously the favourites to top the group, with Switzerland and Serbia likely in a battle to finish second.

Any sort of result tonight for Serbia would be a massive boost.

Brazil dream of ending drought

17:12 , Matt Verri

92 years of World Cup history, five titles but none in two decades. It does not take a mathematical genius to work out that Brazil are due.

The current break between triumphs is the longest since between Pele’s last, in 1970, and the Selecao’s win in the USA in 1994. That gap, though, still included top-four finishes in ’74 and ’78, as well as the brilliant team of ’82, perhaps the greatest not to win the tournament.

Since Cafu lifted the trophy in Yokohama 20 years ago, Brazil have reached just one semi-final and, in hindsight, would probably have preferred to skip that one out. For the first time in generations, a Brazilian World Cup triumph is beyond the living memory of some of its players, the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Gabriel Martinelli then still in nappies.

Read Malik Ouzia’s full piece on the Brazil side here

Inside the dressing room!

17:05 , Matt Verri

A casa está pronta! Nos vemos logo mais!



Brasil x Sérvia! Vamos em busca do Hexacampeonato, da sexta estrela! pic.twitter.com/PxXZrYOJbI — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 24, 2022

Evening Standard prediction

16:58 , Matt Verri

Brazil have been so good at grinding out results of late, it would be foolish to bet against them, although Serbia have more than enough quality to hurt teams.

A number of favourites have already slipped up this tournament, but Brazil should be good enough to get the job done.

Brazil to win 2-1.

Serbia team news

16:50 , Matt Verri

It appears that Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has endured an injury-hit couple of months at Fulham, will be fit to begin the tournament for Serbia.

The striker may not be required from the start, though, with Dusan Vlahovic likely leading the line alongside Luka Jovic.

Dragan Stojkovic picked a 4-3-3 formation for the win over Bahrain last week, but has favoured a 3-5-2 in recent months.

The Serbia manager has plenty of versatile midfield options with which to play, with both Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic likely starters and able to operate in a variety of roles.

Predicted Serbia XI (3-4-1-2): V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, S. Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Kostic; Vlahovic, Tadic.

Brazil team news

16:42 , Matt Verri

Bruno Guimaraes and Alex Telles were both slight injury concerns as Brazil trained in Turin prior to their departure, although both are expected to be fit.

Reports from Brazil training this week hinted that Vinicius Jr was in contention for a start, though it is likely that Tite feels he needs two more defensive midfielders to balance the side in Manchester United pair Fred and Casemiro.

Such has been his form for Brazil of late, Richarlison is tipped to start ahead of Gabriel Jesus up front. Chelsea’s Thiago Silva has been named captain.

Predicted Brazil XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro; Neymar, Paqueta, Raphinha; Richarlison.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia

16:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage starting at 6.30pm.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer will offer a free live stream, as will the BBC Sport website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with us right here, with Malik Ouzia at the ground providing expert analysis.

Good afternoon!

16:28 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Brazil vs Serbia!

The tournament favourites get their World Cup campaign underway, looking to avoid following the likes of Argentina and Germany in suffering opening defeats.

It’s 20 years since Brazil last won the tournamet - the road to ending that run starts here.

We’ll have all the latest updates and build-up ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7pm GMT from the Lusail Iconic Stadium.