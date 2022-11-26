Brazil vs Cameroon, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV

Telegraph Sport
·3 min read
Brazil vs Cameroon, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Getty Images/David Ramos
Brazil vs Cameroon, World Cup 2022: When is it, where is it and how to watch on TV - Getty Images/David Ramos

World Cup favourites Brazil conclude their group-stage campaign with a fixture against Cameroon at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The two sides had opposing starts to the tournament, with the Selecao sweeping aside Serbia and Cameroon falling to defeat against Switzerland.

But can Rigobert Song's Indomitable Lions upset the tournament favourites in their final Group G encounter?

When is the match?

The match between Brazil and Cameroon takes place at 7pm UK time on Friday, December 2 (10pm in Qatar and 2pm EST).

Where will it take place?

The game will be played in the Lusail Iconic Stadium, the largest stadium in Qatar. The 86,000 seater ground was inaugurated in September when it hosted the Lusail Super Cup. It will host 10 matches during the World Cup, including the final.

Brazil will be familiar with the ground, as it was the host stadium for their first match of the tournament against Serbia. This may afford them a slight advantage over Cameroon who have only played in the Al Janoub Stadium so far.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on ITV. You can also stream it on ITVX.

Head-to-head record

Brazil and Cameroon have played each other six times – the first fixture taking place in the 1994 World Cup, and the most recent in an international friendly in 2018.

Brazil have won five and lost just one, with Cameroon's victory sole victory at the Confederations Cup in 2003 when they won 1-0 courtesy of a Samuel Eto'o strike.

What are they saying?

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said he was proud of "little brother" Breel Embolo despite the Switzerland striker scoring the winning goal against his side in their World Cup Group G opener

Yaounde-born Embolo netted the winner against the country of his birth after 48 minutes but refused to celebrate as the Swiss claimed victory in a game in which they were second best in the first half, but much improved after the break.

Song was seen speaking to Embolo after the game and said he offered his congratulations.

"We know each other, he is my little brother," Song said. "We often speak to each other on the phone and I wanted to congratulate him. It is fair play to do so. Just because we are on different teams, it does not mean we are not still brothers."

Song added that despite plunging his side to a defeat, he was proud Embolo had scored a goal at the World Cup.

"He did not celebrate his goal, but this is all part of football," Song said. "I’m happy for him and proud of him. He is with the Swiss national team and I would have liked him to be on my side, but that is the way of life.

"For us the most important thing is how did we play on the pitch, what could we have done better, rather than worrying who was scoring goals against us."

Latest odds

Brazil 1/4

Draw 6/1

Cameroon to win 16/1

Latest Stories

  • 4 clues that point to the conclusion of the 'Knives Out' sequel 'Glass Onion'

    Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion" features a brand new mystery for Benoit Blanc to unravel. Here are four major clues that point to the ending.

  • Glass Onion: Daniel Craig says he doesn’t want fans ‘to get politically hung up’ on Benoit Blanc’s sexuality

    Actor doesn’t want to ‘make a song and dance’ about his character’s queerness

  • Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just say it

    Norton says his trillionaire tech bro is an amalgamation of three people – but everyone agrees, one stands out

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • 49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and versatile tight end George Kittle. That's the task the New Orleans Saints (4-7) face Sunday when the visit the streaking Niners (6-4). “They’ve got playmakers at th

  • Senators ride 3 power-play goals to 5-1 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Friday. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had a power-play goal, helping the Senators stop a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub also scored, Drake Batherson had two assists and Cam Talbot made 31 saves. “We had a really good effort today,” Tkachuk said. “Special teams came up big, PK was great tonight, and power play, you know, showed up when we neede

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Morrissey caps two-goal effort with OT winner to lead Jets to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey scored once in regulation and added the winner 2:10 into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. The Jets were ahead 3-0 when the Hurricanes scored three goals in the final 4:48 of the third period, two after pulling goalie Pyotr Kochetkov for the extra attacker with 5:33 remaining. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists and Michael Eyssimont, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Jets (11-5-1), who are 7-

  • World Cup 2022: Canada vs. Belgium final result, highlights, analysis

    Canada began its 2022 World Cup run Wednesday with a close loss to Belgium. Follow along here for all the latest.

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.