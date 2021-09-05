Brazil vs Argentina: World Cup qualifier stopped as authorities try to deport Premier League players

(AP)

A World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina has been stopped after only 10 minutes after Brazilian authorities attempted to detain four Premier League players for failing to quarantine.

The high-profile match at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo on Sunday evening, which featured Lionel Messi and Neymar among a star-studded cast, was interrupted by health officials and police spilling on to the pitch after an argument erupted on the sidelines.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were the four Argentinian players accused of flouting travel restrictions to play in the match, and the latter trio all started the game. Earlier in the day the Brazilian authorities had said the quartet would need to quarantine, having travelled from England.

Brazil’s health authority, Anvisa, said in a statement before the game: “Anvisa considers the situation a serious health risk and so has asked local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of the players, who are stopped from participating in any activity and should be prevented from remaining on Brazilian soil.”

They then attempted to prevent the game going ahead but Argentina refused to comply, locking themselves in their dressing room before kick-off. It is unclear whether the game will resume.

Visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering Brazil must quarantine for 14 days on arrival unless they gain special exemption.

Video of World Cup qualifier being stopped in Brazil over English-based Argentina players’ quarantine status with health officials going on the pitch pic.twitter.com/vKFvcdIycG — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) September 5, 2021

More to follow...