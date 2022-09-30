Brazil voters: 'Our candidate isn't perfect, but he beats the alternative'

Vanessa Buschschlüter - BBC News Online Latin America editor, Rio de Janeiro
·7 min read
Composite picture of voters Amanda Costa, Sergio Pimentel and Fernanda Okuyama
For many voters, this election is as much about who they want to keep out as who they want in

There is one thing that Brazilians agree on: Sunday's presidential election may just be the most important one since the South American nation's return to democracy in the 1980s.

Four years after far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro swept into power on a wave of voters' discontent with high levels of corruption and disillusionment with mainstream politics, the country is deeply polarised.

Both Mr Bolsonaro, who is running for a second term, and his main rival, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have core groups of supporters whose loyalty is hard to match.

Bolsonaro supporters often receive him with chants of mito (legend), while some hardcore followers even call him a god.

Many Lula supporters are equally passionate, seeing their candidate as a saviour who they hope will put an end to the Bolsonaro presidency.

Read:

With opinions in the two camps thus entrenched and unlikely to shift, it will arguably be the less polarised voters who could sway the outcome on election day.

And as I found out speaking to them, it seems to be less about who they want in power and more about who they do not want to seize the reins.

Sergio Pimentel, 49, is a public attorney for the state of Rio de Janeiro. "I would vote for anyone to get Bolsonaro out, he is unacceptable," he says.

Sergio Pimentel in his office
Sergio Pimentel says he would have voted "for anyone except Bolsonaro"

"Bolsonaro was a huge mistake we made and he needs to go. Brazil is an international pariah, we have no credibility on the international scene, the economy is not going well and we must vote him out," the lawyer says.

While Mr Pimentel has voted for Lula since 1989 - the first election following Brazil's return to democracy after military rule - it bothers him that the two-times former president is seen as a "messianic leader".

"This is a mistake we still make, to think that one person can solve all our problems, and then we give up our duties and responsibilities as citizens."

But he feels that "Lula is the only one [who can beat Bolsonaro], we didn't find anyone who could be a third-way candidate".

And while Mr Pimentel criticises Lula's Workers' Party (PT) for not encouraging the emergence of other left-wing parties, he praises Lula for tackling inequality during his two terms in office.

He thinks that with homelessness on the rise again, the 76-year-old is the only candidate willing to confront the problem.

Amanda Costa, a 25-year-old black climate activist from a favela (poor neighbourhood) in São Paulo, says she is disappointed that there is not a more diverse choice on offer in this election.

Amanda Costa speaking at Rede Nossa
Amanda Costa is the founder of climate NGO Perifa Sustentável

"I'm super-frustrated about this," she says. "We don't have someone younger than Lula, or black, or a woman, this is a structural problem."

But she adds that after being invited to a Lula campaign event this week, she was encouraged to see "a lot of black people" there and thinks that - if elected - Lula would incorporate more black politicians into his team.

She praises the introduction of affirmative action policies in higher education during Lula's terms between 2003 and 2010. "Because of Lula, my mother was able to go to university in her 40s to study radiology," she says.

She says that as a climate activist, she has found the last four years under the Bolsonaro government "very hard" and will vote for "anyone who can win against Bolsonaro" - and she thinks that person is Lula.

"We had all this chaos [under Bolsonaro], such as deforestation and fires in the Amazon, and when I was deciding on who to vote for, I was considering their climate agenda," she says, adding that President Bolsonaro is "killing our environment".

Businessman Carlos Cintra, 55, who has been working in financial markets for decades, is more concerned about the economy and worries that if Lula is elected, the achievements that he attributes to the Bolsonaro government will be squandered.

"These achievements haven't been covered in the media and they're not on the macro-economic scale, they're micro-economic changes, so they're not as visible. Like the bill that gives incentives to coastal navigation in Brazil and which aims to reduce the cost of transporting goods," he says.

Carlos Cintra says that he found previous Workers' Party governments too interventionist and that a Lula government would meddle in business.

"To vote for change now, after four years with wind in our sails, would be wrong. He [Jair Bolsonaro] has steered us onto the correct course - to change direction now would be a mistake."

His friend João, 61, is more concerned that a win for Lula - who served time in prison for corruption before his convictions were annulled by the Supreme Court - could mean that Brazil loses its standing abroad. "I feel ashamed that he should even be running as a candidate," João says.

João admires the values he says President Bolsonaro stands for: "Patriotism, real patriotism, which for me is the defence of the family and of family values."

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is seen during a flag-raising ceremony before the ministerial meeting at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, on March 17, 2022.
João says he values President Bolsonaro for "standing up for patriotism and family values"

He says he fears that a win for Lula would lead to "an attack on family values".

João concedes that President Bolsonaro can at times be rude and uncouth, but he treasures his defence of "traditional Christian values".

Both Carlos and João think that there is a "progressive wave" in universities and schools and that "anti-Bolsonaro coverage" in the media is influencing their children.

Carlos says that his daughter - influenced by reading anti-Bolsonaro media coverage - is voting for Lula and João is not sure for whom his 22-year-old daughter will cast her vote.

João says that his two older daughters are backing President Bolsonaro, while the youngest, who studies at a left-wing university, listens to his argument but remains quiet.

Fernanda Okuyama, a 38-year-old who is descended from one of the many Japanese families who migrated to Brazil during World War One, says there have also been shifts in the way her family votes.

Fernanda Okuyama
Fernanda Okuyama, 38, wants inequalities to be tackled by an investment in education

Her family welcomes the educational opportunities that successive Workers' Party governments opened up and her father voted for it in the past, she says.

But having worked for state-run oil giant Petrobras and seen his pension shrink after the company was embroiled in a corruption scandal in which kickbacks were funnelled into the coffers of the Workers' Party, he switched his vote to Jair Bolsonaro in the last election and plans to vote for the incumbent again this time.

Fernanda, though, plans to vote for Lula because she thinks that some of the achievements of previous governments were reversed under President Bolsonaro.

"Investment in education was cut," she says. "My parents were the first in my family to go on to higher education, while my grandmother only went to school until she was 12."

"Families like mine, which had to overcome hardship, value education and I studied at a public university," she adds.

What she wants to see from the next government is a long-term investment in education.

"I want the next president to come up with a consistent plan, so that people can improve their situation. It's not about the next four years, but the next 20 years, so that we can level the inequalities which exist."

She also hopes that whoever wins will try to breach the gulf which has opened up between voters on different sides - a project which, judging by the acrimonious nature of the campaign, could also take time to achieve.

Latest Stories

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Toronto Blue Jays to celebrate post-season berth after Friday's game versus Red Sox

    TORONTO — Win or lose, the Toronto Blue Jays were planning to celebrate on Friday night. The Blue Jays clinched a playoff berth Thursday afternoon when the Baltimore Orioles lost to the Boston Red Sox 5-3. That defeat mathematically eliminated Baltimore from the playoffs and guaranteed Toronto will be in the post-season but the Blue Jays had Thursday off, meaning they couldn't celebrate together as a team. Toronto opened a three-game series with the Red Sox on Friday and Blue Jays interim manage

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Stone scores in OT as Flames take 3-2 overtime win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Ben Jones knows he has work to do to crack the Calgary Flames' lineup. He also knows he helped his cause Sunday, chipping in with a goal and an assist as the Flames opened their pre-season campaign with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in a split-squad game. “I’m really just trying to make a name for myself, trying to put my foot in the door here and kind of see what happens," Jones said. "And obviously (I'm) happy with the result tonight. Making a win is kind of the most imp

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and