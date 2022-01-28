Brazil telecom regulator delays decision on sale of Oi mobile ops

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel on Friday postponed its ruling on the sale of Oi SA mobile operations until at least Feb. 10, as one of its board members asked for more time to analyze the matter.

Oi's mobile operations are expected to be sold to local rivals TIM SA, Telefonica Brasil's Vivo and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil. They won the assets in a 2020 auction with a joint bid of 16.5 billion reais ($3.06 billion).

Prior to board member Vicente Aquino requesting an additional period of time to review the matter, rapporteur Emmanoel Campelo had recommended the deal be approved with a few reservations.

Shares in Oi were down 7% at 0.93 real in afternoon trading. TIM and Telefonica Brasil were up about 0.7% each, while Brazil's Bovespa stock index dropped 0.3%. ($1 = 5.4000 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Tomasz Janowski)