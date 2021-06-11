Brazil Supreme Court Gives a Green Signal for Copa America 2020 to be Hosted in Brazil Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

CBC

Canada was on the podium twice at the artistic swimming World Series Super Final on Thursday in Barcelona, Spain. Jacqueline Simoneau, of Saint-Laurent, Que., took top honours in the solo technical event with a season-high score of 90.4573. The 24-year-old won her fifth gold medal of the year swimming to music by fellow Canadian Michael Bublé. By landing atop the podium, Simoneau assured Canada would finish the season in first place for the solo events. The U.S. clinched second. Meanwhile, Canad