Brazil starlet Endrick scores only goal to dent England’s Euro 2024 buildup

It is the itch that England have struggled to scratch. Rarely do they get very much from Brazil; their record in games with them is worse than that against any other opponent and it was a night when things got worse, producing all kinds of difficult questions for Gareth Southgate. It was meant to be different, a friendly to fine tune for the European Championship in the summer, even as Southgate missed key players – most notably the captain Harry Kane, Luke Shaw and Bukayo Saka. Brazil had been portrayed as being in crisis, the new manager, Dorival Júnior, warning that he did not have a magic wand. By the end, it looked as though he did.

England were second best. They could get little going in an attacking sense, Kane and co were missed, the understudies not doing enough. There was the feeling, especially in the first half, that England were vulnerable – reports of Brazil’s demise are plainly premature – and Dorival Júnior’s team got the goal they deserved towards the end.

The error came from the England substitute, Lewis Dunk, who got a header all wrong and when one of Brazil’s substitutes, Andreas Pereira, released Vinícius Júnior, the alarm bells rang. Vinícius was denied by Jordan Pickford but the 17-year-old Palmeiras prodigy, Endrick, who will join Real Madrid in the summer, was on hand to convert the rebound. Endrick had also come off the bench and he would go close to a stoppage-time second, Jordan Pickford denying him in a one-on-one. The smattering of boos upon the full-time whistle was inevitable, almost traditional, leaving Southgate with plenty to ponder before Tuesday night’s friendly here against Belgium. England’s record against Brazil now shows 12 defeats in 27 matches, with just four wins.

England had brought the belief into the game, which was unusual against Brazil. Had the nation ever truly expected to beat them? There has always been a respect from England towards the five-time world champions but it has often crossed a line into deference. The idea here was for England to assert themselves, to exploit the nerves which had to have bubbled in Dorival Júnior’s first Seleção starting XI, which featured five debutants.

Southgate missed his regulars in four positions and it became five when Kyle Walker was forced off with a muscle problem after the early exchanges; on came Ezri Konsa for his debut at right-back. It would be a fight for England to locate their rhythm.

Plenty of the pre-match talk had been about how this was a new Brazil and one with which the millions back at home have struggled to connect. Never mind the results so far in South American World Cup qualification – three defeats in six games. There is the widespread feeling in Brazil that their football is a level below that of Europe’s elite. Dorival Júnior also missed a host of injured players.

The new manager did have Vinícius and what a comfort that was. The one undisputed A-lister in the lineup shimmered with menace as Brazil worked to find their touches and passing connections at the outset; the Wembley crowd was subdued.

Vinícius should have scored in the 12th minute only to shoot weakly past Pickford, which allowed Walker to get back and mop up in front of goal. The chance had been created by a lovely piece of skill by Lucas Paquetá followed by a floated through-ball. There was also the moment when Vinícius sliced away from Walker inside the area but, rather than shoot, he exaggerated the contact from a check by Walker and went down. It was not a penalty.

Brazil made light of the doom-mongering and they were the more dangerous team. Vinícius’s end product was not there before the interval, despite his obvious threat, and neither was that of Rodrygo, who flickered and then blew a huge chance on 42 minutes. Harry Maguire had a moment he will want to forget, turning into Rodrygo and losing the ball; the false 9 dragged his shot wastefully wide. Brazil could also point to when Paquetá struck the post with a sidefoot in the 35th minute.

England felt Brazil’s physical force, which pushed the boundaries. Paquetá was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card for a trip on Jude Bellingham shortly before half-time. Brazil appeared to target Bellingham, who was booked for a lunge at Bruno Guimarães; it was a test of Bellingham’s temperament. He could feel his blood boiling as he was impeded time and again.

England had chances in the first half, with Ollie Watkins lifting the best one high after a pass from Conor Gallagher. Anthony Gordon had a few shots on his debut before the interval without looking as though he was going to score while Ben Chilwell’s connection was not true when well-placed after a half-cleared corner.

Brazil played around Gallagher, who Southgate had started in what is fast becoming the problem position in midfield alongside Declan Rice. Gallagher’s lack of care on the ball was also a worry, although it was harsh to single out just him.

It was strange to feel how flat the atmosphere was inside a sold-out Wembley – we were in paper plane territory – and it spoke to the assurance of Brazil’s quickfire interchanges; to England’s battle for tempo and incision, too.

Bellingham was England’s greatest hope and the crowd sagged even further when Southgate replaced him midway through the second half; Jarrod Bowen came on, with Phil Foden moving inside to the No 10 role. Paquetá had bent a fabulous first-time shot just past the far post but the second half was a trudge, lacking the incident of the first period.

The biggest cheer of a tepid second half from an England perspective was that which greeted the introduction of Kobbie Mainoo from the bench for his debut.

Southgate’s team created nothing after the interval. Endrick would deepen the frustration.