Brazil search finds clothes of indigenous expert missing with reporter

    Families and friends of missing journalist and indigenous expert demand answers from Brazilian authorities in Rio de Janeiro
    Families and friends of missing journalist and indigenous expert demand answers from Brazilian authorities in Rio de Janeiro
    Families and friends of missing journalist and indigenous expert demand answers from Brazilian authorities in Rio de Janeiro
    Families and friends of missing journalist and indigenous expert demand answers from Brazilian authorities in Rio de Janeiro
    Families and friends of missing journalist and indigenous expert demand answers from Brazilian authorities in Rio de Janeiro
Jake Spring
·2 min read

By Jake Spring

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (Reuters) - Search teams in Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Sunday said they had found clothing belonging to indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who was traveling with British journalist Dom Phillips when the two went missing a week ago.

Elizeu Mayaruna, who works for indigenous agency Funai, told Reuters that, while searching the forest along the Itacoai river on Saturday, he found clothes, a tarp and a bottle of motor oil.

Mayaruna and two other members of an indigenous search team acquainted with Pereira, a former Funai official, said they recognized a shirt and pants that belonged to him.

Witnesses said they saw Pereira and Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, traveling down that river last Sunday.

The two men were on a reporting trip in the remote jungle area near the border with Peru and Colombia that is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people. The wild and lawless region has lured cocaine-smuggling gangs, along with illegal loggers, miners and hunters.

News of the pair's disappearance has resonated globally, with Brazilian icons from soccer great Pele to singer Caetano Veloso joining politicians, environmentalists and human rights activists in urging President Jair Bolsonaro to step up the search.

Reuters witnesses saw the stretch of riverbank were Mayaruna discovered the clothing cordoned off by police on Sunday morning as investigators scoured the area, with a half dozen boats ferrying police, soldiers and firefighters back and forth.

Divers also discovered on Sunday afternoon a large, black Equinox-branded backpack with books, a laptop and clothing inside, according to a report by newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, which cited an Amazonas state firefighter spokesperson.

The state firefighters' press office and federal police did not immediately respond to questions about the discovery of a backpack and clothing linked to the missing men.

State police detectives involved in the investigation have told Reuters they are focusing on poachers and illegal fisherman in the area, who clashed often with Pereira as he organized indigenous patrols of the local reservation.

Police have arrested one fisherman, Amarildo da Costa, known as "Pelado," on a weapons charge and are keeping him in custody as they investigate whether he is involved in the men's disappearance.

Costa's lawyers and family have said he fished legally on the river and denied he had any role in the men's disappearance.

Some 150 soldiers had been deployed via riverboats to hunt for the missing men and interview locals, joining indigenous search teams who have been looking for the pair for a week.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Brad Haynes and Stephen Coates)

