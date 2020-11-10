How a Brazil samba school shimmied from Carnival to COVID-19

Dr. Wille Baracho takes the temperature of a woman suspected of having COVID-19 as he attends residents inside the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school in the Vila Vintem slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 24, 2020. Led by this doctor who watched COVID-19 wreak havoc in a hospital ward, the samba school marshaled its considerable energy to fight the pandemic in one of Rio’s most populous slums, by sewing medical gowns and masks for public hospitals, distributing food kits to the needy, doing coronavirus screenings. (AP Photo/Lucas Dumphreys)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The sultry heat of the Southern Hemisphere’s summer will soon be rolling into Rio de Janeiro. In a normal year, the air would whisper into Dr. Wille Baracho's ear:

Carnival is coming.

In a normal year, Baracho's organization — the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school — would already be a hive of preparation for the coming Carnival. Busy-fingered seamstresses churning out costumes for more than 1,500 paraders. Hundreds of welders, carpenters, electricians, foam sculptors and painters fashioning floats. And each Friday night, the school’s members dancing through the Vila Vintem favela, belting out the year’s anthem.

But this is not a normal year. For the first time in more than a century, the upcoming season's Carnival has been canceled.

In the country with the second-highest COVID-19 death toll, there was fear that one of the world’s biggest parties — with its thronging masses of flesh pressed against sweaty flesh — would become the superspreader event to top them all.

Still, Unidos de Padre Miguel didn't shut down.

Instead, led by a doctor who watched COVID-19 wreak havoc in a hospital ward, the school marshalled its considerable energy to fight the pandemic in one of Rio’s most populous slums — sewing medical gowns and masks for public hospitals, distributing food kits to the needy, doing coronavirus screenings.

The virus was coursing through Rio, threatening its 6.7 million residents, almost one quarter of whom live in favelas like Vila Vintem. Experts worried that the dense neighborhoods would become hotbeds for contagion, pushing the public health system’s capacity past its breaking point.

Once again, one of Rio’s underserved communities pulled together rather than waiting for help from authorities that arrives late, if at all.

“Carnival is a different kind of happiness, it’s playful and pleasurable. This is a mission,” said Baracho, Unidos’ vice president, on April 8 as a team of seamstresses turned out medical gowns. “We’re talking about saving lives, and our own lives.”

Vila Vintem is home to more than 15,000 people. Its name reflects its undesirable location: When first settled, the swampy area was said to be worth not even a vintem – the cheapest coin at the time, akin to a penny. Decades passed before basic services arrived, sometimes only after residents agreed to do the work themselves. Government neglect allowed a drug gang to take root.

Baracho, 49, grew up just outside the favela, playing pick-up soccer on its dirt fields. After medical school, he got a job at a nearby hospital, then moved away after a shootout erupted as he picked up his toddler from daycare, right next to Vila Vintem.

Still, he relished Sundays at Unidos’ court, a hangar-like space with capacity for 4,000 people that hosts cookouts, dance rehearsals and drum classes.

Nearly all samba schools are linked to working-class neighborhoods around the Rio's metropolitan region and compete against each other in the glitzy Carnival parade.

“It’s part of Rio’s people, especially in our region and community, to look forward to that day we can meet, sing our samba, remember other sambas, remember friends and parades, and catch up,” Baracho said. “It’s a passion, samba and Carnival.”

After months of quarantine, those heady pre-pandemic days seem distant. Was it really just February that the samba schools sashayed through the parade grounds with feather headdresses, dazzling tens of thousands of spectators?

All of Rio was decked out in zany costumes, with cold beer soothing strained vocal cords and dance-weary ankles. But watching the news, Brazilians glimpsed scenes of European despair.

Rio’s first confirmed coronavirus case came March 6: a 62-year-old woman returning from Italy. Then one of her traveling companions fell ill. Soon there were many others. The ecstasy of Carnival tends to linger in the tropical heat for weeks, but in 2020 it quickly evaporated, replaced by airborne plague.

The coronavirus infirmary where Baracho worked accepted people from Rio, as well as those flocking in from other cities in the state.

“When an opening became available, there were 10 people in line to enter,” he said.

As in other favelas, Vila Vintem has little in the way of social services or health facilities. Baracho revived Unidos’ expansive court, with giant banners reading “HERE YOU LEARN TO LOVE SAMBA,” and transformed it into a coronavirus health station. He took residents’ temperatures and listened to their lungs with a stethoscope. Those with critical diagnoses were directed to a waiting ambulance.

