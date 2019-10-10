Brazil to return to MotoGP calendar in 2022 at new Rio circuit

Brazil to return to MotoGP schedule at new Rio track

Dorna Sports has announced a five-year deal with the new Rio Motorpark circuit to bring MotoGP back to Brazil for the first time since 2004 in '22.

MotoGP promoter Dorna and organisers of the Brazil race reached a preliminary agreement last year to return the series to the country at a new circuit.

The five-year agreement means the first Brazilian Grand Prix for almost two decades will be staged at the 2.8-mile, 13-turn Rio Motorpark venue, the construction of which is expected to be completed in 2021.

"I'm very proud to announce that MotoGP will be returning to race in Rio de Janeiro, one of the world's truly iconic cities and in such an amazing country," Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

"Brazil is an important market for motorcycles, motorcycle racing and motorsport, with a history to be proud of - and a future that I'm excited to see MotoGP play such a vital part as we return in 2022."

Marcelo Crivella, Mayor of Rio de Janeiro added: "The news that we already have a first competition for Rio's new racetrack, MotoGP, confirmed for 2022, represents a great advance for our city.

"The construction of the Deodoro racetrack is a spectacular project, with an extraordinary investment that will generate 7000 jobs and make Rio regain the leading role in major competitions.

"We will take development to a region of the city with many needs, which is the west zone, and stimulate tourism.

"All this without the city putting a penny into the project, since the whole investment will be the responsibility of the concessionaire."

Brazil had two stints on the grand prix motorcycle racing calendar from 1987 until '92, and again from '95 to '04, with Makoto Tamada the last MotoGP race winner in the country on the Pons Honda in 2004.

That race was held at Jacarepaguea, which was demolished to make way for Rio's Olympic Park in 2016.

The Brazilian GP is expected to be one of 22 events on the 2022 calendar, after MotoGP announced a calendar expansion via its social media platforms earlier this week.

However, riders have previously stated 20 races - which next year's calendar will consist of - would be their preferred limit.

The first Finnish Grand Prix since 1982 will take place at the KymiRing next year, while a race in Indonesia at the purpose-built street venue of Lombok will be staged in 2021.

Races in Portugal, at the Algarve circuit, and at the current Mexico City Formula 1 venue have also been mooted for the next decade.

It is unclear how these races will fit into the schedule, though it is rumoured the current run of four Spanish races could be cut in favour of having one race in Spain - alternating between Jerez, Catalunya, Aragon and Valencia.

