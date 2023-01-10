Brazil protests: Artwork suffers damage beyond repair

Aoife Walsh and Daniel Gallas - BBC News
·3 min read
A vandalized painting depicting a political figure lies on a room at the National Congress
A vandalised painting depicting a political figure lies on a room at the National Congress

When thousands of rioters ransacked Brazil's monumental government buildings on Sunday, political leaders condemned the grave attack on the country's democratic fabric.

In waves of green and yellow, thousands of far-right supporters of Brazil's ex-leader, Jair Bolsonaro, wreaked havoc on Congress, the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace in Brasilia, leaving a trail of destruction behind them.

But the three buildings also held a rich collection of art, some of which suffered irreparable damage. The government has mourned the loss of key parts of the artistic collection, which it said represents an important chapter in its national history.

Rioters invade Planalto Palace
Rioters invade Planalto Palace

"The value of what was destroyed is incalculable because of the history it represents. The collection is a representation of all the presidents who represented the Brazilian people during this long period that begins with JK [Juscelino Kubitschek, president from 1956 to 1961]. This is its historical value", the Director of Curatorship of the Presidential Palaces, Rogério Carvalho, said.

The works of art damaged by rioters include:

As mulatas, by Emiliano Di Cavalcanti

Damage to a Emiliano Di Cavalcanti painting is inspected.
Damage to a Emiliano Di Cavalcanti painting is inspected.

As mulatas, a painting by Emiliano Di Cavalcanti, was found punctured in seven places. The government said it was worth at least 8 million reais (£1.2m; $1.5m).

Bandeira do Brasil, by Jorge Eduardo

Bandeira do Brasil, a painting of the flag of Brazil, was displayed on the ground floor of the presidential palace. The artwork was found soaked in water after rioters had flooded the floor using fire hydrants.

O Flautista, by Bruno Giorgi

The bronze sculpture, valued at 250,000 reais, was destroyed, with pieces of it strewn throughout the third floor's hall of the presidential palace.

Wooden sculptures by Frans Krajcberg

Wooden sculpture by Frans Krajcberg
Wooden sculpture by Frans Krajcberg

Protesters broke this piece's wooden branches and threw them away. The piece is estimated at 300,000 reais.

Mr Krajcberg was originally from Poland but ended up in Brazil after World War Two. His entire family died in a concentration camp.

Chairs designed by Polish architect and designer Jorge Zalszupin

The seats, which were used by members of the Federal Supreme Court, were reportedly torn from the ground and video circulating on social media shows them being thrown into the street.

Mr Zalszupin was a Warsaw-born Jew who survived the Holocaust by fleeing to Romania before moving to Brazil - he was considered one of the country's most important designers.

Desk used by President Juscelino Kubitschek, the Brazilian leader who ordered the construction of Brasilia

The government said the table was used as a barricade by the rioters. An assessment of its general condition is yet to be made.

Showcase table by Sérgio Rodrigues

The glass window of display, which held information about the acting president, was smashed.

Balthazar Martinot clock

The 17th-Century grandfather by Balthazar Martinot (1636-1714) - Louis XIV's watchmaker - was a gift from France to King Dom Joao IV, who ruled Brazil and Portugal.

There are only two timepieces by Martinot like this in the world, according to the Brazilian government.

"The other is on display at the Palace of Versailles, but is half the size of the piece that was completely destroyed by the invaders", the government said in a statement.

An art specialist said the damage was beyond repair.

Latest Stories

  • Grab your binoculars! N.B. astronomers say comet not seen for 50,000 years is on its way

    Curt Nason, an amateur astronomer and comet enthusiast, went outside looking for the C/2022 E3 comet about two months ago. While looking through the lens of his telescope, he locked in on the spot where the comet should be. He saw a "little fuzzy patch." "That made me smile," Nason said. That comet is expected to be seen in the Northern Hemisphere this month. It will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. Nason said it is possible the comet could be seen with the naked eye. But because comets aren't pin

  • Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Might Not Be the Final Season After All: 'There Are Doors Left Open,' Patrick Stewart Says

    All you Trekkies out there mourning the upcoming final season of Star Trek: Picard: There may be new life (and new civilizations) out there after all. Season 3 of Picard has already been announced as the final season, but executive producer Alex Kurtzman now says the show could actually continue. “When we started the series, […]

  • Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open. Bouchard, from Montreal, gave up a service break in the final game as her 18-year-old opponent closed out the match in one hour 53 minutes. Krueger is ranked 183rd in the world. Bouchard, who reached the semifinals at the Grand Slam event in 2014, holds the No. 317 position in the WTA Tour rankings. In other first-round qualify

  • Venezuelan court issues warrants for new opposition leaders: AG

    Venezuela's attorney general said on Monday that a court in the country has issued arrest warrants for the new leadership of the opposition national assembly - who all live abroad - for crimes including treason. The three lawmakers, appointed last week to lead the assembly after it voted to end the interim government of Juan Guaido, have lived abroad since 2019 because of what the opposition says is government harassment. Many leaders from the opposition, which is preparing to hold a primary in June to choose a candidate to face President Nicolas Maduro in an election tentatively scheduled for 2024, are either in exile or barred from politics.

  • Newly restored house in Pompeii offers glimpse of elite life

    The newly restored remains of an opulent house in Pompeii that likely belonged to two former slaves who became rich through the wine trade offer visitors an exceptional peek at details of domestic life in the doomed Roman city. On Tuesday, the House of Vettii, Domus Vettiorum in Latin, was being formally unveiled after 20 years of restoration. Given fresh life were frescoes from the latest fashion in Pompeii wall decoration before the flourishing city was buried under the volcanic ash furiously spewing from Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

  • Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian Congress Building and Presidential Palace

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the protests on Sunday, saying, "There is no precedent in the history of the country for what they did today. For that, they must be punished"

  • Justices turn away Israeli spyware maker in WhatsApp suit

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an Israeli spyware maker's bid to derail a high-profile lawsuit filed by the WhatsApp messaging service. The justices left in place lower court rulings against the Israeli firm, NSO Group. WhatsApp claims that NSO targeted some 1,400 users of the encrypted messaging service with highly sophisticated spyware. WhatsApp parent Facebook, now called Meta Platforms Inc., is trying to block NSO from Facebook platforms and servers and recover unspec

  • Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace

    Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro broke through police barricades and stormed into Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday, in a dramatic protest against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration last week.View on euronews

  • Democratic Kansas Gov. Kelly urges civility; Kobach is AG

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state's residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general. Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office under banners hung on the south side of the Statehouse, one declaring “Innovation,” and the others, “Unity” and “Prospe

  • Brazil Congress: How police failed to stop the protest

    President Lula has questioned police actions in failing to prevent the storming of government buildings.

  • Video shows Brazil's ransacked presidential palace

    STORY: Furniture, which was used to break windows, lay strewn on the ground outside the building and pictures of past Brazilian presidents were scattered in the lobby after being removed from the walls.Tens of thousands of anti-democratic demonstrators on Sunday (January 8) invaded the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace in the worst attack on Brazil's institutions since democracy was restored four decades ago, drawing global condemnation.The uprising, which lasted a little over three hours, underlined the severe polarization that still grips the country days after the inauguration of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the October election.

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Ravens rest starters, focus on playoff rematch with Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — With a playoff spot assured and only a No. 5 or 6 seed at stake, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh rested several starters and went with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown at quarterback in a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Harbaugh's strategy, which he described on Friday as a two-game plan, could pay off now that the Ravens and Bengals are set for a rematch in Cincinnati next week in the first round of the AFC playoffs. “We did what’s best for our team and our

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,