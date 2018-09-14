New Brazil players integrated perfectly into the group - Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva may well have no role to play at the next World Cup, but the 33-year-old has a vital one to play in Brazil’s evolution this year.

More than half of this month’s squad were not present in Russia for this year’s World Cup and coach Tite handed out eight debuts during September’s Brasil Global Tour victories over USA and El Salvador.

A former captain and one of the leading figures in the team, veteran defender Thiago Silva was one of the senior pros who took it upon themselves to welcome the fresh, young faces to the group.

"The boys all feel comfortable, the atmosphere in the group is so good it doesn’t matter if these guys are arriving for the first time,” Thiago Silva said.

“They can already feel it – so much so that for Richarlison’s first goal you can see he did that [pigeon dance] celebration that we asked him to do.”

Thiago Silva’s new central-defensive partner Marquinhos also talked up the good mood that engulfed the Brazil camp this month after he returned to the starting line-up after almost a year as a reserve.

Playing for #Brasil is a dream and we love it - @neymarjr pic.twitter.com/kFF3bqkOF4 — Brasil Global Tour (@BGT_ENG) September 12, 2018

Story Continues

“We all wanted to be here and doo out best for the Selecao. This was a great opportunity for everyone, not only those who made their debuts but also for the rest of us,” he said.

The versatile star went on to say he would be happy to play further forward or even at right-back if asked.

"It is good to have that recognition from the coach and I will play wherever he needs me. That’s a good quality of mine, I am sure I will be able to whatever he wants.”