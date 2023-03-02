Brazil, Mexico discuss overcoming regional tariff barriers -statement

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference in Mexico City

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has expressed his intention to "expand the dialogue" between Latin American countries to overcome tariff barriers, Brazil's presidential office said on Wednesday.

The dialogue would promote "a better environment for trade and investments at the regional level," the office said in a statement following an hour-long phone call in which Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Lopez Obrador discussed bilateral and regional economic issues.

During the call, Lopez Obrador invited Lula to visit Mexico, the office said, noting that Lula affirmed his intention to do so "as soon as possible."

Brazil and Mexico are the largest economies in Latin America, accounting for around 65% of the regional Gross Domestic Product, the statement added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and Richard Chang)

Latest Stories

  • Biden Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Simple Hand Gesture

    The audience broke out in laughter as the president let his fingers do the talking.

  • $1,400 car service expensed by AHS official administrator for single-day trip

    Less than two weeks after he was appointed official administrator of Alberta Health Services, during a high-profile shakeup of the health authority by the Danielle Smith government, Dr. John Cowell expensed a $1,400 car service for a trip from Calgary to Edmonton and back. Publicly available AHS expense documents reveal Cowell racked up a $1,462.50 bill for Nobnish Transport, a Calgary- based limousine and sedan service on Nov. 29, the day of the Throne Speech. Cowell was appointed official admi

  • Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson access to secret January 6 footage. Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have little to say about it.

    Top congressional Democrats have condemned the move. But McConnell, along with several House Republicans, declined to offer judgment on it.

  • White House calls senior Republican ‘despicable’ for wishing Biden’s dead son had been prosecuted

    ‘Jim Comer has a Trumpian blend of incompetence and malice,’ former Obama adviser says

  • Kitigan Zibi chief denounces Indigenous festival as 'cultural appropriation'

    The chief of Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg has denounced an Indigenous festival running in Gatineau this week as "inappropriate," accusing the main organizers behind the event of being a "non-Indigenous group." "What you and your organization does … can cause more harm to legitimate Section 35 First Nations peoples in our territory," Dylan Whiteduck, chief of the council for the Algonquin community north of Ottawa-Gatineau wrote in a public letter Tuesday. The comments come after the Native Alliance

  • Top Japan Diplomat Set to Skip G-20 Talks Hosted by India

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is unlikely to go to a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in India from Wednesday due to a parliamentary committee meeting he is expected to attend, according to a government official. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Nigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes Thr

  • We need money and more help to support asylum seekers, Windsor councillors say

    A group of Windsor, Ont., councillors say they want to move ahead with a plan to tell the federal government the city can't handle any more asylum seekers. Members of a city hall committee voted Wednsday to write to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). They want to tell Ottawa that without more federal help, Windsor "does not have the capacity or resources to support additional asylum claimants beyond those estimated based on the current number of secured temporary accommodation.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Sees No Sign Its Weapons Are Going Astray

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions near the Black Sea but said they were repelled and damage was limited, Interfax reported.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing Billi

  • Rubio, Warner Not Satisfied After Briefing on Biden, Trump Classified Documents

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat and Republican are dissatisfied with a closed-door briefing they received Tuesday about classified documents found at the homes and offices of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago M

  • US Treasury official visited China last week, sources say

    A senior U.S. Treasury Department official met with Chinese counterparts in Beijing last week, sources familiar with the matter said, reflecting Treasury's continued desire to maintain open channels of communication with China. Robert Kaproth, a deputy assistant secretary focused on Asia, held technical discussions aimed at improving the ability of both countries to work together on macroeconomic and financial issues and shared global challenges, the sources said. The visit, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was a normal working-level visit and not focused on preparing a visit to China by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, they added.

  • Patrick Brown makes misleading claims about funds City Hall doesn’t have; postpones more crucial projects in latest slapstick budget

    The City of Brampton’s budget has become a lesson in chaos. The document for 2023 includes money the City doesn’t even have. Following the election of Patrick Brown as mayor in 2018, processes meant to keep the City’s financial blueprint transparent to the public and plans on track for future spending to ensure stability in coming years began to erode or disappear entirely. The 10-year capital plan—a standard practice for municipalities across the country—gone. Priorities to balance investment i

  • Israeli protesters clash with police, confront PM's wife

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police on Wednesday fired stun grenades and water cannons at demonstrators who blocked a Tel Aviv highway and protesters scuffled with police near the Israeli leader’s home as weeks of anti-government protests turned violent for the first time. In a late-night incident, dozens of police were called in to extract Netanyahu's wife from a salon besieged by protesters. Thousands across the country staged a “national disruption day,” the latest in a string of mass protests ag

  • Garland ‘Vigorously’ Denies GOP Claim DOJ Has Been Politicized

    (Bloomberg) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland told Republican Senator Ted Cruz he “vigorously” disagrees with his characterization that the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been politicized under his watch.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelectio

  • Nunavut minister says feds need to do their research after significant cuts to turbot quotas

    Nunavut's economic development minister says the federal government's failure to keep up with research on turbot led to a significant cut to how much the territory's fisheries can catch. Earlier in February, the federal government announced it would be cutting turbot quotas in the waters off Nunavut's shores by just over nine per cent, equivalent to about 16.5 tonnes of fish. That's partly because the status of turbot — also known as Greenland halibut — is uncertain, since Fisheries and Oceans C

  • Pete Buttigieg has become the GOP's favorite lightning rod for controversy. Why him?

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has become a lightning rod for controversy among the political right after a series of transit crises.

  • Thunberg detained by Norway police during protest

    STORY: The campaigners are demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures on Sami Indigenous land in central Norway.They have in recent days blocked access to some government buildings, putting the centre-left minority government on a crisis footing and prompting Energy Minister Terje Aasland to call off an official visit to Britain.Thunberg, holding a red, blue, yellow and green Sami flag, was lifted and carried away by police officers while hundreds of demonstrators chanted slogans.Norway's supreme court in 2021 ruled that two wind farms at Fosen violated Sami rights under international conventions, but the turbines remain in operation more than 16 months later.

  • B.C. invests $150 million to upgrade aging 911 emergency system

    SAANICH, B.C. — The British Columbia government is investing millions to upgrade the 911 calling system, allowing for location tracking of callers and texting during emergencies. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the $150-million investment will upgrade the aging system to the Next Generation 911 system and make it more compatible with evolving technology. Oliver Gruter-Andrew, the CEO of E-Comm 911, which handles most of B.C.'s emergency calls, says the funding is a game-changer for th

  • Social Security’s Latest Rule Could Mean Bigger Payments – If It Passes

    Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients might soon get bigger monthly payments if the Social Security Administration succeeds in pushing through a proposed change in how benefits are calculated....

  • Pincher Creek to hire bylaw officers after peace officers resign

    The Town of Pincher Creek is leaving Alberta’s community peace officer program following the departure of its two CPOs starting last October, according to Mayor Don Anderberg. Municipal bylaws will be enforced by a dedicated bylaw officer as soon as town hall hires a suitable candidate. The town will also hire a full-time bylaw and safety co-ordinator to stay on top of training requirements and enforcement priorities, Lisa Goss, town hall’s head of legislative services, told Shootin’ the Breeze.

  • Colombian Cabinet Rebel Gaviria Out in Petro’s First Shakeup

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s education minister left the government in the first cabinet shakeup since President Gustavo Petro took office in August, as the leftist leader’s radical plans to reform the pension and health systems alienate key allies.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi Sc