Brazil Lubricants Market Outlook to 2025 - Synthetic Oil Segment to Witness the Fastest Growth in Brazil Lubricants Industry and is projected to Grow at CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025: Ken Research
The report covers various aspects including the current sales volume & market size, production scenario of lubricants in the country, growth facilitators, issues & challenges, end-user analysis, and more. The report concludes with projections for future including forecasted sales volume & revenue by 2025, market segmentation, Covid-19 impact, and analysts’ take on the future.
The Brazilian government is looking forward to invest ~USD 1.5 trillion in infrastructure projects in the country in the coming years and is rapidly investing in public-private partnership projects. The rising construction & manufacturing activity in the country will become the principal driver for the growth of industrial lubricants in the country.
State owned oil company, Petrobras, is planning to increase its lubricant production capacity by 2022 which would increase its total production capacity to 22,500 m3 per. The company is also planning to add an API group II base oil plant with a capacity of 1,300 m3 per day.
The adoption of online channels for purchasing lubricants is slowly increasing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Castrol Brasil expanded its online presence by partnering wwith Fortbras to establish the brand's presence on the Hipervajero website & marketplaces such as Mercado Livre, Americanas.com & Magazine Luiza.
Rising Adoption of Higher Quality Lubricants: The usage of higher quality lubricants such as synthetic & semi-synthetic lubricants is expected to rise in the country in future. The demand for synthetic and semi-synthetic lubricants is particularly expected to rise for passenger cars due to improving technical requirements and changing emission norms.
Automotive Lubricants to Continue Dominance: The growing automotive production sector as well as the rising vehicle ownership in the country is anticipated to ensure higher demand for automotive lubricants in the future. The rise in manufacturing of passenger cars & light commercial vehicles and growth of sectors such as e-commerce and logistics will increase demand for automotive lubricants in the country in the coming years.
Collaborations & Partnerships: The lubricants industry in Brazil is projected to witness lubricant manufacturers collaborating with other companies to take on its peers, for instance, the recent joint venture between Ipiranga and Chevron, to form the brand 'Iconic Lubricants'. Newer entrants in the country such as YPF are expected to partner with OEMs to boost sales. The partnerships with vehicle insurers, spare part shops & independent workshops are also expected to rise in future.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Brazil Lubricants Market Outlook to 2025- By Origin (Mineral, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic), By Lubricant Type (Automotive & Industrial), By Automotive Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels) and By Industrial Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels)" observed that Brazil is the largest finished lubricants market in South America and is slowly recovering from the economic crisis. The increasing vehicles in circulation in the country along with rising demand from industrial end-users are driving the growth of the industry. Increasing focus on research & development and marketing activities, new product launches, partnerships & collaborations are expected to drive the industry in the future. The Brazil Lubricants Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% on the basis of sales revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Segments Covered
By Origin of Lubricants (Volume in Kilo Tons & Value in BRL Billion)
Mineral
Synthetic
Semi-Synthetic
By Type of Lubricant (Volume in Kilo Tons)
Automotive
Industrial
Automotive Lubricants Market
By Type (Volume in Kilo Tons)
Passenger Vehicle Motor Oil
Heavy Duty Diesel Engine Oil
Gear Oils
Transmission Fluids
Hydraulic Oil
Greases
By End-Users (Volume in Kilo Tons)
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Motor Cycles
Marine
Aviation
By Distribution Channels (Volume in Kilo Tons)
OEM Workshops
Supermarkets & Spare Part Shops (including Dealers & Distributors)
Unorganized Workshops
Online
Industrial Lubricants Market
By Type (Volume in Kilo Tons)
Hydraulic Oils
Industrial Gear Oils
Transformer Oils
Turbine Oils
Greases
Compressor Oils
By End-Users (Volume in Kilo Tons)
Construction
Engineering Equipment
Manufacturing
Power Generation
Iron & Non-Iron Production
Cement
Others
By Distribution Channels (Volume in Kilo Tons)
Direct Sales
Distributor-Lead
Companies Covered
Petrobras Distribuidora SA
Iconic Lubrificantes SA
Cosan Lubrificantes E Especialidades SA
Shell Brasil Petroleo LTDA
Petronas Lubrificantes SA
YPF Brasil Comercio de Derivados De Petroleo LTDA
Castrol Brasil LTDA
Total Brasil Distribuidora LTDA
Key Target Audience
Lubricant Manufacturing Companies
Lubricant Importing Companies
Additive Manufacturing Companies
Original Equipment Manufacturers
Consultancy Companies
Industry Associations
Regulatory Bodies
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period – 2014-2019
Forecast Period – 2020-2025
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Economic & Geographical Overview of Brazil
Target Addressable Market for Automotive & Industrial Lubricants
Trends and Growth Drivers in the Industry and Challenges Faced
Brazil Lubricants Market Size and Segmentations, 2014 - 2019
Ecosystem and Value Chain of Lubricants Industry in Brazil
Industry SWOT Analysis and Lubricant Production Scenario
Customer Decision Making Parameters
Cross Comparison between Major Players and Company Profiles & Product Portfolios
Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2019-2025F
Covid-19 Impact on the Industry & the Way Forward
Analysts' Recommendations
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
Brazil Lubricants Market Outlook to 2025- By Origin (Mineral, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic), By Lubricant Type (Automotive & Industrial), By Automotive Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels) and By Industrial Lubricants (By Product Type, By End-Users & By Distribution Channels)
