Brazil hits out at plans for strip club below its London consulate

The Consulate-General of Brazil in Brazil has objected to the strip club in Vere Street (Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)

A row has erupted over proposals to open a strip club in the basement of the Brazilian Consulate building in London.

The Consulate-General of Brazil branded the plans for a late-night nude bar underneath its offices off Oxford Street “absolutely inappropriate” and said it could violate the country’s right to adequately perform its duties.

The consulate occupies most of the six-storey building in Vere Street, while the ground and basement floors are rented out separately and have previously been a Lebanese restaurant which shut during the pandemic.

Clarmans Clubs, led by the team behind SophistiCats gentlemen’s clubs, has applied for a sex entertainment venue (SEV) licence to provide “full nudity striptease” in the basement.

The team behind SophistiCats want to open the new venue (NIGEL HOWARD ©)

Brazilian chef Alberto Landgraf is set to open a “high-class” dining room on the ground floor. Mr Landgraf, who holds two Michelin stars at his restaurant Oteque in Rio de Janeiro, plans to launch Bossa in the space.

In an objection to the plans submitted to Westminster council, the consulate said: “We find it absolutely inappropriate to allow a sexual entertainment venue to be established in the same building where consular functions are regularly exercised and through which circulate children, elderly and vulnerable people every day.

“Not to mention the clear inconsistency that there would be between the granting of the required licence and the commitment undertaken by parties to the Vienna Convention to co-operate for the adequate performance of functions by consular posts.”

Brazil uses the offices to issue visas and help its citizens with problems as a support space to its main embassy near Trafalgar Square.

The New West End Company, which represents more than 600 businesses in and around Oxford Street and Mayfair, also objected to the strip club plans.

A spokesman said: "We do not believe that a Sex Entertainment Venue is an appropriate use in this vicinity...indeed, we are concerned that allowing it, and setting a precedent, would significantly damage the area."

If approved, the exotic dance hall would be open from 11pm to 2am on Monday and Tuesday and from 11pm to 5am on Wednesday to Saturday.

In a submission to the council, a spokesman for the applicant said guests will be able to enter Mr Landgraf’s restaurant via the main entrance doors at ground level, access to the basement “will be restricted via the basement stairwell entrance only”.

Thy have promised will be no signage advertising sex club affixed to the building.

Thomas and Thomas Partners Solicitors, who are representing Clarmans Clubs, said: "Our client’s management team are one of, if not the most experienced SEVL operators in central London.

“Amongst other premises, they successfully operated Sophisticats Marylebone located a short distance away from Vere Street.

“Our client is confident that this experience can be successfully transferred to the premises at Vere Street to provide a premium restaurant and entertainment offering appropriate to the local area that will be popular with local people and visitors alike.

“Our client is committed to operating the premises professionally and being good neighbours.”

Westminster council is due to discuss the application on Thursday.