Brazil government gives FIFA assurances in bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's government gave FIFA assurances Saturday about officially bidding to host the 2027 Women's World Cup. Latin America has never hosted any of the nine editions of the tournament.

Brazil's sports minister André Fufuca and the president of the country's soccer body, Ednaldo Rodrigues, delivered the document in person to FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The three had photos together at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where they watched local Fluminense beat Boca Juniors 2-1 to win its maiden Copa Libertadores title.

Brazil's government said on its social media channels Saturday night that the document is signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and it gives FIFA the seven assurances that are requested in such bids. Among those are guarantees of especially assigned tax exemptions, work permits and visa procedures.

“The Brazilian bid to host the Women's World Cup is part of the current government policy of stimulus to bigger participation of women in soccer,” Brazil's sports ministry said in a statement.

The South American nation hosted the men's tournament in 1950 and 2014.

In August, FIFA said there were three other bids in the race for the 2027 edition of the tournament — South Africa's and two joint expressions of interest by Belgium, Netherlands and Germany and another by the United States and Mexico. The African continent is yet to host the Women's World Cup.

Member associations had until mid-May to submit a bidding agreement, which Brazil did in April. Full bids must be introduced by Dec. 8, followed by on-site inspection visits in February 2024.

The latest edition of the tournament was hosted in July and August by Australia and New Zealand, with Spain crowned as champions for the first time.

Brazil is the most successful nation in the men's World Cup with five titles, but has no trophies in the women's tournament. The women's World Cup started in 1991, and the United States has won the most titles with four.

Story continues

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press