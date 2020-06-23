Brazil federal tax revenue -32.9% in May to 77.4 bln reais - tax agency

BRASILIA, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue fell to 77.4 billion reais ($15 billion) in May, the federal tax service said on Tuesday, down 32.9% in real terms on the same month last year.

It was more, however, than the 69.9 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, but the total tax take in the first five months of the year stood at 579.7 billion reais, down 11.9% in real terms, the revenue service said.

($1 = 5.15 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)