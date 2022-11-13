Brazilian Grand Prix: George Russell holds off Lewis Hamilton to take maiden win

Race winner George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. - Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Russell ends Mercedes' long 2022 winless run

Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, celebrates his victory in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.13, 2022. - AP Photo/Marcelo Chello

George Russell secured the first win of his Formula One career as Mercedes claimed a brilliant one-two in a chaotic, crash-strewn race in Brazil.

The 24 year-old, who joined Mercedes this year expecting to challenge for the title only to find they had produced a dud of a car, managed to pick his way through the chaos and hold off team mate Lewis Hamilton – who had earlier collided with Max Verstappen – following a late safety car which bunched the field.

“George Russell, you are a Formula One race winner!” Russell was told by his team as he crossed the line. "I knew we could do this!” he screamed in response. “I knew it! I need some tissues! This is just the beginning.”

After starting this season on the back foot, miles off the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari, the result means Mercedes cut the gap to second placed Ferrari in the constructors’ championship to just 19 points with one race of the season remaining in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

The race capped what has been an eventful weekend, despite the fact both championships have long since been decided.

There was an old-school feel to the grid with Mercedes on the front row following Russell’s win in Saturday’s sprint race. And an old face, too, with Bernie Ecclestone prowling about, here as the plus-one to wife Fabiana Flosi, an FIA vice-president for South America. The jury was out on the appropriateness of a man who said earlier this year that he would “take a bullet for Putin” being allowed back in the paddock. But it gave the race a bit of colour.

McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo (L) and Haas F1 Team's Danish driver Kevin Magnussen go off the track after crashing during the Formula One Brazil Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, also known as Interlagos, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 13, 2022 - MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Not that it needed any help on that score. The grand prix was only nine corners old before we had the first safety car, Daniel Ricciardo’s miserable year summed up as he gave Kevin Magnussen’s Haas a nudge at Turn 9, sending it spinning, only to collect it on his way past. Both cars were forced to retire. It was a case of ecstasy to agony for Magnussen after his miracle pole on Friday.

After the safety car was withdrawn at the end of lap six only the race then descended into chaos as Verstappen tried to go around the outside of Hamilton at Turn 1 and the two rivals collided. “He left me no space,” Verstappen complained bitterly as he limped back to the pits with wing damage and resumed his race from the back of the pack. The stewards saw it differently, hanging the Dutchman a five-second penalty to make his task even more difficult. "Where did they expect me to go?" he demanded when he was told of his penalty. Hamilton escaped relatively unscathed although he did drop back to sixth due to the contact and sounded worried about damage to his floor.

Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 13, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen collides with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the race - REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Hamilton and Verstappen were not the only drivers tangling. A few seconds after their collision, McLaren’s Lando Norris punted Ferrari's Charles Leclerc off the track and to the back of the field. Norris, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday, was also handed a five-second penalty by the stewards. His birthday went from bad to worse as he later retired with a power failure.

With Verstappen and Leclerc at the back of the field, and Hamilton fighting his way back to the front, Russell kept his nose clean, opening up a small gap on second placed Sergio Perez. By lap 42, after the first round of pit stops, his gap was up to 8sec and it was clearly Russell’s race to lose.

It was only left to decide whether Hamilton would make it a one-two. By lap 44 it was obvious he would. The seven-time champion was up to third and all over the back of Perez, whose tyres had fallen off a cliff. Hamilton made the move stick on the home straight, bringing a huge roar from the Interlagos crowds for their adopted Brazilian.

There was late drama after the final round of pitstops as Norris’ retirement brought out another safety car with 16 laps remaining. That allowed Hamilton to close right up behind Russell, who asked his team a little nervously whether they would be fighting for position at the resumption. “You are racing, just be respectful,” he was told. It proved to be unnecessary warning, with Hamilton never quite able to get to within DRS range of his team mate.

There was some squabbling behind them, with Verstappen, who had fought his way back to sixth, refusing to give up his position to seventh placed Perez. The poor Mexican, on a set of mediums in a sea of softs, had plummeted down the field after the safety car’s withdrawal. “Max, what happened?” he was asked by his engineer at the finish. "I told you already last time,” Verstappen snapped back tetchily. “You guys, don't ask that again to me. Are we clear about that?! I gave my reasons and I stand by it."

Russell was blissfully ignorant of that unfolding drama, soaking up the first win of his career. “I am speechless. On the in-lap all of these memories came flooding back, starting off with my mum and dad in go karting... all the support I've had from the rest of my family... the list is endless. I am super proud.”

Christian Horner speaks to Sky Sports about the Perez/Verstappen disagreement

He suggests that it is all dealt with and the drivers have shaken hands.

"We discuss these things internally. They [the drivers] are very, very clear. For us Checo is now tied on points with Charles. Ferrari didn't switch their cars around and we go into Abu Dhabi to do our best to achieve that second place and Max will do his best to support that. "I am not going to go into what is discussed behind closed doors. Our objective is to try and get Checo to finish second in the championship. It's a straight fight between Checo and Charles and if Max can [help that] in any way he will do. "Checo has done a phenomenal job all year and he deserves that second place. As a team we will do our very best to support that in Abu Dhabi. We discuss it as a team, we will discuss it as a larger group in the debrief later. The bigger discussion will be why we were missing the pace today. It's all dealt with above the table and we move on. "

Seems like it's kicking off at Red Bull

Well, that might be a bit strong but there seems to be a serious conversation happening between Christian Horner, Verstappen, Verstappen's manager and his race engineer.

Here's what Verstappen had to say about it and his race to Sky, including that move on Hamilton:

"I think it was a good move to try and go around the outside but then I saw that he had no intention to give me space and I had no intention to back off. At the end of the day we were too slow anyway. We changed the front wing and everything seemed to be normal. "I have my reasons for [not moving over], we just discussed that and I think it was good that we finally sat together and talked about it."

Fair to say that Perez not happy with Verstappen's failure to move over, either

Here is an exchange on his radio:

Christian Horner: “I’m sorry about that Checo."

Hugh Bird, race engineer: “We’ll debrief everything afterwards.”

Sergio Perez: “He shows who he really is.”

This isn't a great thing to be happening at Red Bull. I am sure it will calm down but it could have easily been avoided, if only Verstappen - who won the championship yonks ago - would have let his team-mate through. Perez has done similar in the past. Perez is now level with Leclerc on points for second overall which means he needs to beat him next week.

Updated driver standings - Top 10

VER - 429 LEC - 290 PER - 290 RUS - 265 HAM - 240 SAI - 234 NOR - 113 OCO - 86 ALO - 81 BOT - 49

This means that Hamilton needs to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Russell pointless for the seven-time champion to finish ahead of his team-mate in the standings.

How about some lovely celebration pictures?

Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, celebrates his victory in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.13, 2022. - AP Photo/Marcelo Chello

Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, celebrates his victory with teammate Lewis Hamilton, after coming first and second respectively, in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.13, 2022 - AP Photo/Marcelo Chello

Race winner George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes reacts in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 13, 2022 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the race - REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Toto Wolff speaks to Sky Sports, via video

A really big congratulations to the whole team. It was a difficult season but to see this coming in one and two with genuine pace. Everyone deserves it in the team, it [has been] difficult this year. Fantastic, he had the win on his hands in Bahrain a few years ago. He had a fantastic day today. He had the pace, he withstood the pressure at the end. A word about Lewis, he was pushed out, he came back. Such a good result. They are both alpha drivers and this is good, we don't want a puppy in the car. We will manage this as good as we can.

A happy chap

The emotions come flooding out for our new winner 🥺



Yes @GeorgeRussell63... you really did THAT!#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/BLVZrWfjkb — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2022

Interesting exchange on Max Verstappen's team radio about not letting Perez through

Gianpiero Lambiase, race engineer: "Max, let Checo through please."

GP: "Max what happened?"

MV: "I told you already last time. You guys, don't ask that again to me. Are we clear about that?! I gave my reasons and I stand by it."

That is fascinating for many reasons. Not exactly sure what he is referring to, and what his reasons are.

Russell reacts to a brilliant maiden GP win

"What an amazing feeling. Huge thank you to the whole team for making this possible. This race was a really tough race. I felt in control, Lewis was super fast and when I saw the safety car, I thought this was going to be a tough end. I am speechless. On the in-lap all of these memories come fooding back, starting off with my mum and dad in go karting... all the support I've had from the rest of my family... the list is endless. I am super proud.

Lewis Hamilton: "You know how it is with Max"

"Huge congratulations to George. What an amazing drive he did today... he truly deserves it. So proud of everyone back at the factory and here. This is an incredible result. We have worked so hard this year to get a win, so big thank you. "What can I say, you know how it is for Max, you know."

Carlos Sainz speaks after his podium

It was a good race. We had some problems at the start with the brakes. We had to stop early which meant we had to commit to a three stop which maybe wasn't the fastest. From then I pushed flat out to try and catch Checo. Good podium after starting P7. We can be happy with that, it's a shame Merc were so quick but congrats to George.

So, Verstappen was instructed to hand sixth to Perez on the final lap

But he refused to do so. Interesting... not sure why. Seems a bit small time. But he says he told the team his reasons apparently.

Russell a little bit emotional

"I knew we could do this. I knew it. I need some tissues."

07:45 PM

RUS HAM SAI LEC ALO VER PER OCO BOT STR VET ZHO MSC GAS ALB LAT TSU

OUT: NOR, MAG, RIC

GEORGE RUSSELL WINS THE BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX

A Mercedes 1-2! That has been a long time in the making for Mercedes and an even longer time for Russell. Two years ago he stepped into Lewis Hamilton's car for the Sakhir Grand Prix and nearly won.. he should have won! He hasn't had a race-winning car beneath him for most of the season, but he has this weekend and he delivered. Magnificent.

George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13, Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari F1-75 at the second restart during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazi - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

FINAL LAP

Just 15 corners for Russell...

Hamilton has dropped back to 1.7s behind...

The Norfolk man just needs to stroke it home. Faultless since yesterday.

Leclerc not happy at Ferrari not swapping him and Sainz. "Great job," he says when told it's too risky.

Lap 70 of 71 - Russell is on the verge of a maiden grand prix win

A superb season it has been... Mercedes has clearly been the fastest car in race trim this weekend. And that is great to see. It's surely going to be a Mercedes win either way...

Lap 69 of 71 - What has Hamilton got?

He closes marginally in the first sector but Russell pulls out a couple of tenths in the middle sector which has been crucial.

The gap is 1.5s nearly as they cross the line.

Two laps to go...

Lap 68 of 71 - Hamilton has slightly fresher tyres

Could that come into play? Leclerc says he wants Ferrari to swap him with Sainz so that he can secure second in the standings.

Sainz doesn't have the pace to keep up with the Mercedes out in front.

Lap 67 of 71 - Verstappen gets Perez for sixth!

That's quite a turnaround... feel bad for Perez but the SC didn't really fall that well for him.

Russell STILL leads Hamilton by 1.2s but we haven't seen much of the action out front on the TV since the race resumed.

Lap 66 of 71 - Russell leads Hamilton by 1.3s

That gap is fairly stable at the front. But one mistake can change all that. Sainz is lapping similarly to the Mercedes cars. Alonso now sets about overtaking Charles Leclerc for fourth.

Lap 65 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

RUS HAM +1.3 SAI +4.4 LEC +6.1 ALO +7.8 PER +8.2 VER +9.6 OCO +12.2 BOT +14.0 STR +15.1

Lap 64 of 71 - Now Leclerc gets Perez!

The Red Bull driver is going backwards and Alonso is right on his tail. Ferrari salvaging a strange afternoon here.

Perez is the only driver in the top nine on mediums.

Russell leads Hamilton by 1.3s.

Lap 63 of 71 - Sainz gets Perez for third!

Sainz gets Perez this time! He's into third, Hamilton is three seconds ahead. Bottas down to ninth behind Ocon. Verstappen is ahead of them both and into seventh. We are nearly back to two Mercedes, two Ferraris and two Red bulls in the top six.

Lap 62 of 71 - Russell with the fastest lap of the race

He needed it. It keeps Hamilton out of DRS range, which is crucial. 1.2s the gap from Russell in the lead to Hamilton now.

Sainz complains that Perez didn't leave him space... I think Perez did... just. Sainz did have to back out on that last lap though. But nobody has a divine right to overtake.

Lap 61 of 71 - Russell leads Hamilton by 1.1s

Sainz tries to go around the outside at turn three and they nearly touch! But he has to stop his move to avoid a collision. Alonso around the outside of Bottas at turn seven and into sixth!

Lap 60 of 71 - RACE RESTARTS

Russell keeps the lead... Sainz is right on the back of Perez on the back straight but he cannot get through just yet. Leclerc is ahead of Bottas and is chasing his team-mate for fourth...

Hamilton will want to stay within a second so he gets use of the DRS when it is activated in a couple of laps' time...

Lap 59 of 71 - SC in this lap

Here we go... Russell leads Hamilton, Perez and Sainz. Can Russell hang on and secure a maiden grand prix victory? We are about to find out...

Lap 58 of 71 - Will Hamilton go for it?

Surely... still the SC stays out. Somehow Tsunoda, in 17th and last, has ended up in the middle of the pack...

Lap 57 of 71 - It's just Albon that needs to be released from the way

Verstappen says he doesn't understand why the SC hasn't come in yet. He is told that there are lapped cars still in the way. Albon is finally released from between Russell and Hamilton and overtakes the SC. I think that puts us back to where we need to be. Hopefully we will be back racing soon.

Could be fun...

Lap 56 of 71 - SC still out

All of the top three actually out on used soft tyres, so that means Sainz's tyre advantage is about seven or eight laps over the two Mercedes cars. The lapped cars are still in the way...

Lap 55 of 71 - It will be a full SC!

This was the only option really.

Here is the order:

RUS HAM PER SAI BOT LEC VET OCO ALO VET

Sainz has fresher soft tyres, remember. Does he become the new favourite? Probably not. There are some lapped cars in there.

"What are we doing? Are we racing or are we securing the 1-2?" Russell asks. He is told that he is racing. Sainz doesn't have a massive tyre advantage, in fairness, and he has to pass Perez to get at the Mercedes cars.

Lap 54 of 71 - The marshals are struggling to move Norris's car...

...might this be a full SC?

Lap 53 of 71 - VSC called

That has to happen at this stage, but that only neutralises the race. Norris looked like he might be able to get it going again but that does not seem to be the case any more.

VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR (LAP 53/71)



Lando Norris pulls over, ending a heart-wrenching day for McLaren 😞#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/KSWSyTZQKm — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2022

In comes Carlos Sainz under the VSC from second!

This will be a cheaper stop. He has gone onto the soft tyres. He will lose track position but only to Hamilton and Perez. I am not sure a full SC will be called.

Lap 52 of 71 - YELLOW FLAGS

Norris has lost power and has come to a standstill in the middle sector. He is stranded there...

Could this be a Safety Car?

Lap 51 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps after those stops

RUS SAI +2.1 HAM +7.3 PER +12.1 ALO +37.2 BOT +45.6 VET +47.4 LEC +47.9 OCO +49.8 GAS +52.5

Lap 50 of 71 - Will Russell come out into the lead?

Yes, just! Ahead of Sainz by barely a second. Hamilton asks why he was brought in but he was told what had to happen and why.

22 laps to go. Still plenty of life left in this race.

Lap 49 of 71 - Hamilton came in to cover Perez

Who, within a lap or two, would have taken net effective track position.

Russell now comes in at the end of the lap... he goes onto the soft, like team-mate Hamilton.

Lap 48 of 71 - Perez comes out 11 seconds behind Sainz

Both men have stopped twice now and Perez has tyres 11 laps fresher than the Ferrari driver.

Mercedes in the pit lane.. for Hamilton!

"Box box," he is told! "My tyres are good! My tyres are good," he says.

Lap 47 of 71 - Verstappen into sixth

But he is some 54 seconds behind Russell. In comes Perez into the pits...

Lap 46 of 71 - Russell leads Hamilton by 9.8s

Still 20-odd laps to go. Hamilton has a tyre advantage over Russell as it stands... will he be able to use it in the final stint? Or might he try a one-stopper?

Lap 45 of 71 - Hamilton into second!

DRS enabled, around the outside even before the braking zone of turn one and it's a Mercedes 1-2 again... the gap to Russell ahead is now just over 10 seconds.



Leclerc pits for a third time. May as well just drive straight into the garage. Awful afternoon.

Lap 44 of 71 -Hamilton is up on Perez's rear wing at turn one

He tries a move on the outside at turn four but no luck... he sticks with him. Perez's pace has dropped off a cliff, as presumably his tyres have...

Hamilton just needs to keep it tidy here onto the pit straight...and with DRS it should be simple.

Lap 43 of 71 - Sainz says he thinks his race is with Perez

His team agree.

Lap 42 of 71 - Mercedes on the radio to Russell

"George, we're thinking soft for the last stint. Let us know if you prefer mediums," he is told. It seems he wants to move to the softs.

He extends his lead this time round by another tenth or so.

Lap 41 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

RUS PER +8.0 HAM +10.0 SAI +26.6 BOT +36.5 VET +39.5 OCO +41.6 NOR +47.9 LEC +48.5 VET +53.4

Lap 40 of 71 - Perez is in trouble here

Hamilton now 2.2s behind him.

Lap 39 of 71 - Russell extends his lead even further

We haven't seen much of him on TV but this is a smooth, calm drive from the Mercedes man. He leads by 7.8s from Perez, whose pace has dropped off.

George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Lap 38 of 71 - Russell extends his lead to 6.7s

Hamilton now within four seconds of Perez for second. A Mercedes 1-2 very much on the cards here. Perhaps even the most likely outcome?

Lap 37 of 71 - Full order at just over half distance

RUS PER HAM SAI BOT VET OCO NOR LEC ZHO MSC VET STR TSU ALO ALB GAS LAT

OUT: RIC, MAG

Lap 36 of 71 - Russell leads Perez by 5.8s

Lapping pretty much identically, the top two. Hamilton was about half a second or so faster than the pair on his fresher medium tyres.

Lap 35 of 71 - Norris in the points

Was running in the top three very early on but then clashed with Leclerc and took a five-second time penalty for it.

Charles Leclerc CLASHES with Lando Norris 💥 pic.twitter.com/VQmG9zVKYW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 13, 2022

Leclerc up into 12th. Alonso finally pits but it's a very slow stop. Well, it costs him a few seconds.

In comes Sainz, too...

Lap 34 of 71 - Russell leads Perez by 5.6s

Sainz is a further 3.5s behind with Hamilton 3.1s behind the Ferrari driver.

Lap 33 of 71 - The Mercedes car have supreme pace

Would have been interesting to see what Verstappen might have been up to but his crash with Hamilton put that to an end.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Great Britain clash at turn 2 during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. - Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Lap 32 of 71 - Russell leads Verstappen by 5.3s

A few tenths quicker the Mercedes was the last time. Hamilton is taking a fair amount of time out of Sainz on these new tyres... he has just set the fastest lap, which was nearly a full second faster than his team-mate and race leader Russell.

Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 13, 2022 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in action during the race - REUTERS

Lap 31 of 71 - Verstappen moves up to 16th

With a move from a long, long way back on Alexander Albon.

Lap 30 of 71 - Hamilton comes out on the medium tyres

Could this be a one-stopper? Maybe.

Lap 29 of 71 - Vettel moves up into eight ahead of Gasly

Nice work from the Aston Martin man who has had an excellent second half of the season.

In comes Hamilton from the lead...

Lap 28 of 71 - Hamilton leads Russell by 7.4s

Hamilton yet to stop. He asks his team if there's any rain coming. They can see nothing on the radar.

Lap 27 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

HAM RUS +8.6 PER +13.0 SAI +14.7 STR +29.2 ALO +33.3 GAS +35.7 BOT +36.1 VET +36.7 ZHO +39.1

Drivers in italics yet to stop.

Lap 26 of 71 - Perez was being held up by Vettel

That gives Russell a bit more breathing room but the Aston Martin driver comes in to pit, releasing Perez. He comes out in ninth, just behind Bottas and Gasly.

06:40 PM

Lap 25 of 71 - It was a bit of a slow stop for Russell

Nothing major, but cost him maybe a second. Verstappen comes in to change tyres and serves his five-second penalty and then there is a slow change on the rear-right tyre.

With some drivers having stopped and some not the order is: HAM, RUS, VET, PER, SAI, STR, ALO, GAS.

Lap 24 of 71 - Perez pits from second

That makes it a Mercedes 1-2 for now... Perez goes from the soft tyres onto the medium tyres and comes out behind Bottas and in sixth. That has not worked out for him. This could be good news for both Hamilton and Russell. Russell wants to go long. Let's keep an eye on his lap times. Not sure whether this is a one-stop attempt for Russell...

He isn't going long. Nope, in comes Russell! Perez has a tussle with Bottas but comes out ahead at the end of the lap...

Russell's lead over Perez is about what it was... Hamilton now leads.

Lap 23 of 71 - This is all very good news for Mercedes' chances of getting second...

...in the constructors' standings. As it stands Mercedes would get 40 points and Ferrari would get four... which would draw them level on points.

Lap 22 of 71 - Perez's pace has dropped off

He is now three seconds behind Russell, steadily losing time. Leclerc is told to pit, which is odd... he stopped early on after a wing change. The medium tyres come off after just 14 laps. He will come out in last but one.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, steers his car during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.13, 2022 - AP Photo/Marcelo Chello

Lap 21 of 71 - Verstappen is working his way through the field

He is currently 12th, with Albon about three seconds up the road.

Lap 20 of 71 - Russell on the radio to his team

"The tyres are very good, let's go long, let's go long."

Lap 19 of 71 - Top 10

RUS PER HAM VET NOR GAS BOT OCO MSC STR

None of these have yet stopped.

Lap 18 of 71 - It was a tear off stuck in the brake duct of the Ferrari

It appears to have sorted itself out now. Russell extends his lead a little bit more to nearly two seconds. Hamilton has similar pace to Russell. I wouldn't say he is closing either of the top two down at all at the moment.

Lap 17 of 71 - Sainz pits for Ferrari

That moves Hamilton into third. The Ferrari goes onto the soft tyres. Could this start a chain reaction at the front? His rear right brake is smoking quite badly as he exits the pits.

LAP 17/71



Sainz comes in to switch out his medium tyres, but that right-rear is looking rather hot! 🥵#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vKkTTg5Nn2 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2022

Lap 16 of 71 - Russell extends his lead over Perez

But only by a couple of tenths. Schumacher in the points for Haas which is what they need after Magnussen's retirement.

Lap 15 of 71 - Russell leads Perez by 1.6s

Very much status quo at the front. Sainz in third is four seconds behind Perez.

06:26 PM

Lap 14 of 71 - "Where did they expect me to go?" Verstappen says

Meanwhile, Hamilton is into fifth after getting Vettel into turn one and is now chasing down Lando Norris with a huge pace advantage. Blistering pace... Sainz is the next man up the road. Hamilton is only nine seconds off the lead.

Lap 13 of 71 - Penalties for Verstappen and Norris

Five seconds each. That seems fair to me, roughly. I think Hamilton was ahead in turn two and Verstappen could have backed off but he didn't. The Norris one also seems fair, he understeered into the Ferrari and hit him into the wall.

Lap 12 of 71 - Verstappen and Leclerc currently at the back

Might be beyond them, from here... but you never know.

Russell has been told to go long and to open the gap.

Lap 11 of 71 - Russel leads Perez by 1.6s

Lapping fairly similarly. Hamilton hunting down Vettel now.

Lap 10 of 71 - Top 10 and gaps

RUS PER +1.5 SAI +4.4 NOR +5.4 VET +6.5 HAM +7.3 GAS +8.7 MSC +9.5 STR +10.6 BOT +11.1

Hamilton has some of his floor missing but has good pace. The HAM vs VER incident and the NOR vs LEC incident are both being looked at by the stewards.

Lap 9 of 71 - Hamilton making a bit of a charge here

Meanwhile, Russell leads Perez by 1.5s.

Lap 8 of 71 - That looks like Verstappen's fault to me

There wasn't a great deal of space for Verstappen but was he ahead going into turn two? If you are on the outside of one you up the inside of two and that's why the collision happened. Verstappen seemed to bump over the inside kerb a bit...

Lap 7 of 71 - Verstappen and Hamilton collide!

Verstappen takes no prisoners here, going around the outside at turn one! Hamilton tries desperately to hold onto the place and they collide! Hamilton on the left and Verstappen on the right... Verstappen keeps going but has significant front wing damage and they both drop back, Hamilton running over the run-off on the exit.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen make contact! 😲 pic.twitter.com/jjWhOqklcW — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 13, 2022

Then Norris tries to put one up the inside of Leclerc at turn seven and punts him into the wall! Will that be another SC? No Leclerc manages to keep going...

An incident-packed restart, fair to say. Verstappen says he has front wing damage. He comes into the pits, as does Leclerc.

Lap 6 of 71 - SC in this lap

We will resume racing shortly, with a rolling start. Russell backs the pack up at the end of the lap... and we get going. Can he old onto the lead?

Lap 5 of 71 - Good progress by Vettel

Up to eighth already.

Lap 4 of 71 - Leclerc on the radio

"There was something straight out of turn three with the engine."

Not good. They've checked and there is nothing they can do apparently, at the moment. They say it's not a problem after Leclerc tells them to let him know if it is a problem. Fair point.

The SC is still out. So that mess is taking a while to get cleaned. In comes Albon for a change of tyres. Onto the mediums.

Lap 3 of 71 - Not the way Magnussen would have wanted to end a great weekend

Well, it was a great weekend.

SAFETY CAR (LAP 1/71)



Ricciardo and Magnussen collide in the middle sector 😱



They're both out of the car and appear to be OK, but the same can't be said for their cars#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6VKUHlmnLn — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2022

Lap 2 of 71 - Top 10 under the SC

RUS HAM VER PER NOR LEC SAI VET GAS MSC

THE 2022 SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX IS GO!

It's a superb start from Russell and a decent one from Hamilton which means Mercedes lead 1-2 into turn four! Leclerc has dropped back at the expense of Lando Norris who is up into fifth.

LIGHTS OUT IN SAO PAULO!



⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

🟤🟤🟤🟤🟤



Russell and Hamilton lead away, but there's contact behind further around the lap 😩#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/cmSHHZrjMO — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2022

Ricciardo tries a clumsy move down the inside of Magnussen at turn eight, they touch and the Haas spins around... worse is to come, though, as the McLaren collects the Dane's car as he's facing the wrong way.

Magnussen was letting the car roll backwards so he could drive back onto the track after the pack had gone past but Ricciardo tries to go the other side and they crash. They are both out of the race... and that sums up Ricciardo's season, really.

SAFETY CAR OUT

The formation lap is go

The back three cars are a long, long way back of the pack at the half-way point... Alonso the culprit of that one, it seems. Classic Fernando. Could be a long wait for the Mercedes drivers.

Starting tyre types

The top four are all on soft tyres, so that is different from yesterday. Both Ferraris and Magnussen are the only drivers in the top 11 who are on the mediums then from there on its a mix: Schumacher, Stroll, Alonso, Latifi and Tsunoda on the mediums. Albon the only driver on the hard tyres.

Just like the good/bad old days

Mercedes back on the front row and Bernie back on the grid pic.twitter.com/jGF9pbe8hb — Tom Cary (@tomcary_tel) November 13, 2022

10 minutes to go until lights out

I love races at this track. It's usually a decent first few laps and it is helped by it being a two-stop race.

"If we've got the pace that we showed yesterday, we can win the race," Russell says. So that's his prediction, sort of.

Can Mercedes hunt down Ferrari for second in the standings?

The gap is currently 36 points. Say Mercedes finished third and fourth in the next two rounds with Ferrari fifth and sixth... that would only, by my calculations, see them take 18 points off Ferrari. But Ferrari appear to be on the downward curve at the moment and Mercedes in the other direction. So it's certainly doable.

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari F1-75 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 12, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Ross Brawn of F1 on the future of sprint races

"To be discussed. It's not bad as it is so maybe we should leave it, but maybe a little evolution."

There will be six next year but it sounds like the format may be tweaked again. Might be for the best. I keep saying it but six just feels like too many, even in a 24-race season.

What strategy might the drivers favour?

Looks like a two-stopper.

Red Bull had a difficult day with the tyres yesterday but, as mentioned, it is warmer today. Much warmer.

Christian Horner speaks to Sky Sports

"This is going to be a very tactical race. A lot hotter than yesterday... hopefully we can get a good start, but they are going to be tough competitors today. The plan is to make sure [Sergio] is ahead of Charles. It's probably more likely that team orders will come into play in Abu Dhabi but let's see. I don't think anybody really knows. These tyres are so sensitive. Let's hope we can do something a bit good today."

How the qualifying head to heads stand this season

Few of them especially close...

... but the overall picture is a bit more complicated when you look at average time difference and average grid position. For instance, Russell and Hamilton have exactly the same average qualifying position. The biggest gap in that regard is between Lando Norris (8.14) and Daniel Ricciardo (12.33).

The pit lane is open

Just over 30 minutes until lights out.

Lewis Hamilton speaks

Not that he says anything of any substance this time. Or at least we do not hear him. He is speaking to the Brazilian crowd, mostly. He became an honorary citizen of the country earlier this week. Can he make it four wins here?

"I love Brazil, I am so, so happy. Thank you everybody for the positive energy and having us. I hope we can give them a good race today."

They are currently replaying/revisiting Lewis Hamilton's 2008 title victory on Sky

It was, of course, wrapped up in the rain at Interlagos. Felipe Massa of Ferrari won the race and, perhaps for a few moments, believe himself to be world champion. Alas, not. Hamilton passed Timo Glock in the final few turns to secure the title. Shame for him.

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of McLaren Mercedes steers his car through the rain during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil on the race track in Interlagos near Sao Paulo in Brazil, 02 November 2008 - EPA/GERO BRELOER

He has done fairly well since then, hasn't he? Also: look how small that McLaren is!

Brazilian Grand Prix: Starting grid

2. HAM 1. RUS

4. PER 3. VER

6. NOR 5. LEC

8. MAG 7. SAI

10. GAS 9. VET

12. MSC 11. RIC

14. BOT 13. ZHO

16. OCO 15. STR

18. LAT 17. ALO

19. ALB

PIT LANE: TSU

The drivers' parades in classic cars are better than the ones on a flatbed truck, aren't they?

Mercedes' British driver George Russell (L) and Aston Martin's German driver Sebastian Vettel wave during the drivers' parade ahead of the Formula One Brazil Grand Prix at Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, also known as Interlagos, in Sao Paulo, on November 13, 2022 - MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Much better. The weather is pretty good today, as you can see. Almost no chance of rain, which was not the case for the past couple of days. The track temperature should be a fair bit higher today, too, which might - or it might not - come into Red Bull's hands.

Here is what Lewis Hamilton said after his third place

"I am so so happy to be here. It's been an incredible week. Difficult day yesterday. This is an amazing result, for us to be on the front row is incredible. Hopefully we can hold off the guys behind. "We are going to try as hard as we can, if we can have some good degradation tomorrow, hopefully some good weather, we can have a fight on our hands. A win here for Brazil would be incredible."

He moves up a place from where he finished due to Carlos Sainz's five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled ICE change.

Pole man George Russell speaks to Sky Sports F1

"It is going to be a long race for sure, nobody knows how that medium is going to pay out especially after Max yesterday. But definitely all to play for and Lewis and I will be trying to turn it into a victory."

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Would obviously be bigger for Russell than it would for Hamilton, but a fairly significant moment for either of them given the context of their difficult year.

Current driver standings: Top 10

04:49 PM

It's worth watching Russell's overtake of Verstappen again, I reckon

George makes the move stick and he LEADS the Sprint! 💥 pic.twitter.com/LgrwOIWsu0 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 12, 2022

Sprint race: Finishing positions

George Russell, Mercedes Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Sergio Perez, Red Bull Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Lando Norris, McLaren Kevin Magnussen, Haas Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Mick Schumacher, Haas Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Fernando Alonso, Alpine Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Esteban Ocon, Alpine Nicholas Latifi, Williams

OUT: Alexander Albon, Williams

These will not exactly be the grid for today's race as there are some penalties, but it is not too far off. I will have more on that shortly.

Good afternoon

Welcome to our live coverage for the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (or the Brazilian Grand Prix for the traditionalists) which takes place at the excellent Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace at Interlagos. Both championships may have been decided a while ago (and they seemed a foregone conclusion for a fair while, too) but these supposedly "dead rubber" races often produce action, with drivers with little to lose or with little time left to make up championship positions for themselves or their teams.

The sprint race format that we have this weekend has also helped a little bit, as did Friday's mixed weather qualifying session, in which Kevin Magnussen took a surprise – and maiden – pole position for Haas. Within a couple of laps Magnussen had lost the lead, after acing his start, and the top three settled into Max Verstappen, George Russell and then Carlos Sainz.

Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 12, 2022 Haas' Kevin Magnussen ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes' George Russell during sprint qualifying - REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Verstappen and his team made the unusual choice of starting the sprint race on the slower but more durable medium compound tyres. Only Nicholas Latifi of Williams made the same choice. It appeared to play a part in Russell being able to challenge him, but the battle several laps long duel between the Mercedes and the Red Bull at the front was a thrilling watch. Russell eventually got the move done after a couple of failed attempts and then Verstappen – who picked up damage in two separate incidents – slipped back down the field and finished fourth. Russell was comfortable in his victory in the end.

Mercedes' British driver George Russell (L) and Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (R) race during the sprint qualifying at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, also known as Interlagos, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 12, 2022, ahead of the Formula One Brazil Grand Prix. - NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Certainly, Russell was pretty pleased with his first race win in F1 and with Carlos Sainz's five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled Internal Combustion Engine change, that gives Mercedes an excellent chance of victory today, with Lewis Hamilton starting second. They have gone throughout the season without a grand prix win for the first time since 2011.

"It's crazy to think we're starting on the front row, Lewis did a great job coming from P8," Russell said after the race. "I'm sure Max is going to be flying coming through the pack. We are in a luxury position that we can split the strategy and maybe go for the win."

There have been a few occasions recently where Mercedes have contended for a grand prix win like at Zandvoort and in Austin, but in Holland the situation conspired against them when Hamilton looked favourite and at COTA the Red Bull simply had too much pace.

Will it be any different today? Their pace, albeit on a different strategy, looked superb and both Ferrari and Red Bull seem to think the Silver Arrows will be favourite.

Stay with us to find out as we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction from the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The race begins at 6pm GMT.