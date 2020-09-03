Brazil equalises pay for women's, men's national football teams

Brazil's football federation, CBF, has announced equal payments for men and women representing the national team.

It means players such as Marta, the six time Fifa world player of the year, will receive the same fee for turning out for the Seleção as Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer.

The CBF’s move brings it into line with ruling bodies in Australia, Norway and New Zealand who offer the same rates to international players.

"The CBF has equalled the prize money and allowances between men's and women's football, which means the women players will earn the same as the men," said CBF president Rogerio Caboclo.

In March 2019, the US women's team sued their federation alleging discrimination over pay and conditions. A judge dismissed their case in May this year but the team, who won the 2019 World Cup, appealed.

Historic

"This is historic,” said Brazil women’s team coach Pia Sundhage. “Being a part of this is very special and I'm very grateful.”

The measure will be applied to the national teams participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year as well as the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar and the women's World Cup in 2023.

The men's team is the most successful in football having won the World Cup a record five times. They have also won their continental championship, the Copa America, nine times.

The women's team has been unable to emulate their male counterparts in the World Cup. They have appeared in every tournament since its inception in 1991. But even with star forward Marta in their ranks since 2003, Brazil have only the reached the final once where they lost to Germany 2-0.

The CBF said that equal pay was part of the journey of transformation" towards equality in football.