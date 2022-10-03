Brazil election: The presidential race is far from over

Katy Watson - BBC South America correspondent, Sao Paulo
·3 min read
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the first round by a smaller margin than expected

When the results came through on Sunday evening, there were cheers for Lula - as well as tears - but the atmosphere felt more like a sense of relief than outright celebration.

This wasn't the first-round victory that his supporters had wished for. The polls released a day before the elections had predicted a 14 percentage point gap between Lula and Bolsonaro. They had hoped Lula could avoid a run-off but they vastly underestimated the support for the right-wing leader.

"I've never won an election in the first round, it's like destiny wants me to work a bit more," Lula said, trying to reassure people of his chances. "We are going to win the elections again, it's just a question of time."

Lula is still the front-runner and his position is still strong. But there is no doubt this has been a blow to the Lula campaign. In the past few weeks, there had been a concerted effort by his supporters to try and encourage wavering voters to choose Lula, to end the Bolsonaro presidency promptly.

The show of strength from the right - not just from Bolsonaro but prominent Bolsonaristas who were also elected to congress and as state governors - has taken people by surprise.

"Bolsonarism is much more alive and has a further reach than people had thought and polls had captured," says Esther Solano, a political scientist and Bolsonaro expert.

"What we underestimated was the network of regional Bolsonarism. We have to rethink how we are failing to measure the true reach of Bolsonarism in daily life across Brazil."

Incumbent and candidate Jair Bolsonaro of Liberal Party (PL) talks during a press conference at the end of the general elections day at the main entrance of Alvorada Palace on October 02, 2022
Jair Bolsonaro won 43% of the vote - a much closer gap than pre-election polls predicted

In his post-results speech, Bolsonaro adopted a more humble tone than in the past - a break from his often fiery politics about the left. Perhaps a conscious effort to win over those who are still undecided.

"I know there's a desire to change from people but there are certain changes that can be for the worse," he said.

"We tried to show that during the campaign but clearly that didn't get through to the most important layers of society."

Bolsonaro vowed to show people how to ensure Brazil wouldn't become Venezuela - it's a common comparison that the far-right makes when criticising the left.

In the run-up to this vote, Bolsonaro repeatedly said that the polls were a lie - and to many it looked like he was just a bad loser. But reflecting on Sunday's results, there are people who think that Bolsonaro has a point. It's certainly what Bolsonaro's supporters believe.

"It's time for liberty, for justice," says teacher Selma Cardoso who said the polls were biased. If Lula wins she's prepared to take action. "We'll go to the streets saying people are making a mistake. It's time to change - but peacefully."

But others who support the president threaten to take a more violent approach.

"There's going to be beautiful blood spilled in this city," Alessandro Ferreira Soares, a parachutist, told me if Lula takes the presidency. "I'm prepared to kill all the socialists and communists in the world."

It's these ominous threats that make people worried. These next four weeks are going to be intense - and personal. With two powerful political foes now going head-to-head, the campaign steps up several notches.

There's everything to play for in this presidential race - and everything to lose if you're on the wrong side. We saw political violence in the run-up to the first round and there's real fear there will be more of that ahead of the run-off.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • ‘No room for complacency’ as CF Montreal hosts bottom-feeding D.C. United

    MONTREAL — With only two games left in CF Montreal’s season, second place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference appears to be all but locked up — barring an unexpected meltdown from the first-place Philadelphia Union. The final push toward the post-season begins Saturday night when Montreal (18-9-5) hosts a struggling D.C. United side at Stade Saputo. United (7-19-6) started slowly this year and never recovered, winning just once in their last 11 games. The club was the first MLS team to b

  • Chris Boucher tips Pascal Siakam for MVP

    Chris Boucher believes his Toronto Raptors teammate Pascal Siakam is ready to take another leap this season, enough to put him in the MVP conversation.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,