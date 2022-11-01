Brazil election: Bolsonaro yet to concede after Lula's win

Vanessa Buschschlüter - BBC News Online Latin America editor, Rio
·3 min read
A supporter of Brazil's President and presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro reacts, during the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Brasilia, Brazil October 30, 2022
Some of Jair Bolsonaro's supporters were distraught when he lost

More than a day after Brazil's electoral chief declared Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva the winner of the presidential election, defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has yet to concede.

The far-right president is said to have gone to sleep after he narrowly lost to his left-wing arch rival.

His silence is raising concern that he may not accept the result.

He has in the past cast unfounded doubts on the voting system.

Combative statements from Mr Bolsonaro in the past - such as that "only God" could remove him from office - mean there is a tense wait for him to appear in public.

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court announced that Lula had won the run-off of the presidential election just minutes before 20:00 local time (23:00 GMT) on Sunday.

With all the votes counted, Lula had 50.9% of the valid votes against Mr Bolsonaro's 49.1%.

In his victory speech, Lula touched on the political rift running through Brazil which further deepened during a bitterly fought and often acrimonious election campaign.

"This country needs peace and unity. This population doesn't want to fight anymore," he said, promising to govern for all Brazilians and not just for those who had voted for him.

Congratulations have poured in from across the world, including from the leaders of Britain, China, France, India and Russia. US President Biden said the win came "following free, fair and credible elections".

But even though it is traditional for the losing candidate to phone the winner, and to make a statement acknowledging their defeat, Mr Bolsonaro has so far remained silent.

Brazil's President and presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro looks on at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 30, 2022.
On election day, Mr Bolsonaro was confident of winning

People close to the president said that after the result he had "gone to sleep" at the presidential palace in the capital, Brasilia.

In the morning, a presidential adviser and Mr Bolsonaro's vice-presidential running mate were seen arriving at the palace, but it is not clear if he met them and what was said.

Later, Mr Bolsonaro was seen leaving the palace and travelling to the building where his official office is located.

Brazilian media are reporting that everything has been set up for a presidential news conference but that no one knows if one will be held in the next hours.

Meanwhile, close allies of Mr Bolsonaro have acknowledged Lula's election win, among them the powerful leader of the lower house of Congress, Arthur Lira, and Tarcísio de Freitas, who is the new governor of São Paulo state.

The strong backing Lula has received both at home and abroad so quickly after his win will make it more difficult for Mr Bolsonaro to contest the result, analysts say.

However, an uncooperative outgoing president could make the two-month transition period until Lula is due to be sworn in on 1 January 2023 a lot bumpier.

Some disruption has already been caused by lorry drivers loyal to Mr Bolsonaro, who have blocked roads in at least 13 states.

A number of the roadblocks have reportedly been cleared but the remaining ones are causing considerable disruption on major roads.

Lula has not talked about his defeated rival since his victory speech and has instead held a meeting with the Argentine president.

His party says he will speak to US President Biden on the phone later today.

Demonstrators sit in front a truck as they block federal roads during a protest on the day after the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Varzea Grande in Mato Grosso state, Brazil, October 31, 2022.
Lorry drivers angry with the election result blocked key roads

Latest Stories

  • March Of The Mummies: Thousands Protested The Cost Of Childcare This Weekend

    "Raising children is not a side hustle."

  • Grocer Giant settles US claim of discrimination in hiring

    The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday reached a settlement with Giant Co. after finding that the grocer discriminated against non-U.S. citizens in hiring. The Justice Department began investigating late last year after a non-citizen reported that Giant refused to accept documents that gave her permission to work in the U.S. The government found that Giant was routinely requiring non-citizens to show their permanent resident cards __ also known as green cards __ even when they presented othe

  • Oath Keeper saw Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol as 'Bastille' moment

    A member of the far-right Oath Keepers group who took part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 compared it to the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison in the French Revolution on Monday, and said he hoped to "disrupt Congress" from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. In at times emotional testimony, Graydon Young of Englewood, Florida, told a jury that he joined the Oath Keepers in late 2020, driven by fears that Congress would certify the election that President Donald Trump's allies falsely claimed was stolen through widespread voter fraud.

  • Starbucks: Unionization petitions experience slowdown amid nationwide negotiations

    Yahoo Finance Live assesses the slowing rate of Starbucks store employees filing for unionization in late 2022 while store representatives continue bargaining with employees across the country.

  • Brazil elections: Leonardo DiCaprio leads celebrities celebrating Lula win

    Leftist candidate beat hard-right incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro in a crunch election

  • No breakthrough in Armenia, Azerbaijan peace talks in Russia

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday to try to broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors, but announced no breakthrough. The peace talks took place as Putin’s military delivered a new missile barrage targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in the conflict that has entered its ninth month. After meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev i

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. He converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Tage Thompson. Buffalo had dropped two in a row. The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves. Olofsson opened the scoring in the first with a power-play slap s

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Atletico Ottawa's Bassett wins CPL POY and Players' Player of the Year Award

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett won both the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year and the inaugural Players' Player of the Year awards on Friday. Bassett guided Ottawa from worst to first after departing from Pacific FC in the off-season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Northern Ireland led his team with eight goals and was named to the CPL team of the week a league-high 11 times. Atletico Ottawa's head coach Carlos Gonzalez claimed the Coach of the Year Award leading hi

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta