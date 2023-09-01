Brazil economy grows 0.9% in second quarter, beating forecasts

BRASILIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy grew by 0.9% in the three months through June, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, beating forecasts and slowing less than expected after a bumper harvest at the start of the year.

Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP) grew from the previous quarter far more than the 0.3% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. A 3.4% increase from the same period of 2022 also exceeded the 2.7% rise projected by economists. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)