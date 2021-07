BRASILIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy added a net 280,666 formal jobs in May, Economy Ministry figures showed on Thursday, almost double the median forecast of 150,000 new jobs in a Reuters poll of economists.

Some 1.55 million positions were created and 1.27 million were cut, the ministry said. In the first five months of the year the economy created a net 1.23 million formal jobs. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)