🚨 Brazil defeat the Matildas for the second time in a week

Brazil defeated Australia for the second time in a week, with a 2-1 friendly win on the Gold Coast.





Scorers: Portilho 29', Lauren 40'; Raso 42'

After Brazil ran out 3-1 winners in Thursday's friendly, the two sides met once again, and the match followed the same pattern in the first half.

The Canarinhas raced to a 2-0 lead, the first coming courtesy of Gabi Portilho as she got round Courtney Nevin to race through on goal and slam her shot high into the net.

That lead was doubled when Amanda Gutierres – who fired in a brace in Thursday's match – put in a long ball to the far post, allowing Lauren to simply guide the ball home from close range.

But just as the Matildas managed to pull a goal back before half-time during the week, they did so again when Caitlin Foord spotted that Hayley Raso had managed to ditch her marker at the far post.

The Arsenal forward picked out Raso with a pinpoint cross, and Raso sidefooted the finish beyond Brazil stopper Lorena.

Australia pushed for an equaliser as the minutes ticked away, and although they ultimately came up short, this was a much-improved performance against tough opposition.

📸 Bradley Kanaris - 2024 Getty Images