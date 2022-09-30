Brazil’s decisive debate on eve of presidential election

  • From left, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, Padre Kelmon of the Brazilian Labour Party, Felipe D'Avila of the Novo Party, Soraya Thronicke of the Brasil Union Party, former president and now presidential candidate Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva of the Workers' Party, Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, and Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labour Party, arrive to participate in a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    1/8

    Brazil Final Election Debate

    From left, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, Padre Kelmon of the Brazilian Labour Party, Felipe D'Avila of the Novo Party, Soraya Thronicke of the Brasil Union Party, former president and now presidential candidate Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva of the Workers' Party, Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, and Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labour Party, arrive to participate in a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Carlos Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who is running for re-election, talks to his father, next to the Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labour Party, during their arrival at the presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    2/8

    Brazil Final Election Debate

    Carlos Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who is running for re-election, talks to his father, next to the Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labour Party, during their arrival at the presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brazil's former president and now presidential candidate Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva of the Workers' Party, and Presidential candidate Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, arrive to attend a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    3/8

    Brazil Final Election Debate

    Brazil's former president and now presidential candidate Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva of the Workers' Party, and Presidential candidate Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, arrive to attend a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, for the Liberal Party, gestures during a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    4/8

    Brazil Final Election Debate

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, for the Liberal Party, gestures during a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Presidential candidate Padre Kelmon of the Brazilian Labour Party, attends a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    5/8

    Brazil Final Election Debate

    Presidential candidate Padre Kelmon of the Brazilian Labour Party, attends a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Presidential candidate Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, arrives to attend a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    6/8

    Brazil Final Election Debate

    Presidential candidate Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, arrives to attend a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election on the Liberal Party ticket smiles during his arrival to attend a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    7/8

    Brazil Final Election Debate

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election on the Liberal Party ticket smiles during his arrival to attend a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Brazil's former president and now presidential candidate Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva of the Workers' Party, participate in a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    8/8

    Brazil Final Election Debate

    Brazil's former president and now presidential candidate Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva of the Workers' Party, participate in a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, Padre Kelmon of the Brazilian Labour Party, Felipe D'Avila of the Novo Party, Soraya Thronicke of the Brasil Union Party, former president and now presidential candidate Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva of the Workers' Party, Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, and Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labour Party, arrive to participate in a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Carlos Bolsonaro, son of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro who is running for re-election, talks to his father, next to the Presidential candidate Ciro Gomes of the Democratic Labour Party, during their arrival at the presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazil's former president and now presidential candidate Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva of the Workers' Party, and Presidential candidate Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, arrive to attend a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, for the Liberal Party, gestures during a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Presidential candidate Padre Kelmon of the Brazilian Labour Party, attends a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Presidential candidate Simone Tebet of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, arrives to attend a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election on the Liberal Party ticket smiles during his arrival to attend a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazil's former president and now presidential candidate Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva of the Workers' Party, participate in a presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
MAURICIO SAVARESE and DAVID BILLER
·3 min read

SAO PAULO (AP) — Tens of millions of Brazilians were glued to their TVs late Thursday for the final presidential debate before Sunday's elections.

Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro needed a strong performance to ensure a runoff against leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the front-runner in the polls. Five other candidates also participated.

Hours before the debate on the Globo network, a poll by Datafolha indicated a first-round victory was within reach for da Silva, which would require him to get more votes than all other candidates combined.

For that reason, Mauro Paulino, the former head of Datafolha, said Thursday’s debate was “the most important since Brazil’s redemocratization” in 1985.

“A small group of people will decide whether this election has two rounds or one,” Paulino told GloboNews. “The performances of those candidates in front of so many viewers will matter a lot.”

Here are some of the key moments from the debate: ___

Da Silva, whose performance in the first debate weeks ago was called tepid by analysts, tried to show more energy in his answers to Bolsonaro.

But the debate quickly devolved into a fierce back-and-forth between the two, with each lobbing personal insults and the moderator granting them repeated opportunities to respond.

“Him talking about gangs, he should look in the mirror,” da Silva said.

“Liar. Ex-convict. Traitor to the nation,” Bolsonaro fired back. “Be ashamed of yourself, Lula.”

“It is insane that a president comes here and says what he says," da Silva said. "That is why people will send you home on Oct. 2.”

The moderator, William Bonner, eventually asked for civility: “Out of respect for the public, please maintain the level of calm for a democratic environment that we are trying to have for this debate." ___

Simone Tebet, a senator who is close to agribusiness leaders and considered a moderate in the race, attacked Bolsonaro over his environmental record in a segment related to climate change.

“Your administration is the one that made biomes, forests and my Pantanal wetlands burn. Your administration cared for miners and loggers, and protected them," she said. "You, in this regard, were the worst president in Brazil’s history.”

Bolsonaro defended his record, noting he deployed the army to the Amazon to fight fires.

She commented that “he believes his own lies” and that low rainfall was hurting agricultural output.

“So the lack of rain is my responsibility? Congratulations,” he replied, with a grin. He noted that he had traveled to Russia to negotiate supply of fertilizers.

"People love me, and the countryside will vote for me again," he added. ___

Brazilian social media was set afire by exchanges involving Father Kelmon Luís da Silva Souza, a candidate whose claim to be a Catholic orthodox priest has been contested. His appearance began by lobbing a softball question to Bolsonaro. That display, plus his past debate performance, prompted candidates to accuse him of working on behalf of Bolsonaro's candidacy.

Da Silva referred to him as a “shell candidate” and demanded to know at which church he supposedly ministers. The two exchanged heated words that prompted Globo to cut away and silence their mics for an extended time while Bonner, the moderator, pleaded for silence.

But candidate Soraya Thronicke's jabs at Kelmon — in three separate face-offs — were the greatest driver of attention and memes. She first feigned inability to even remember his name, then called him “Candidate Father” and said he looked like the costumed priests who perform mock weddings at traditional June parties.

Even Bonner showed open frustration with Kelmon. He repeatedly admonished the candidate for ignoring debate rules and speaking out of turn.

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Blue Jays officially clinch post-season spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Carleton scores 19 points, Canada beats Japan to remain undefeated at FIBA World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Canada's women's basketball team continues to pick up steam at the FIBA World Cup. Bridget Carleton scored 19 points while Kayla Alexander grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Canadian women beat Japan 70-56 on Sunday to remain undefeated and clinch a berth in the quarterfinals. "That was a big game for us," Carleton said. "That’s a tough team, they’re hard to play against, they’re fast, they like to shoot the three-ball so it's a tough matchup, but definitely good to come away with