Brazil Data Center Market to Hit $3.7 Billion Investment by 2027. Around $1.5 Billion will be Invested in Colocation Data Center - Arizton

Brazil data center market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027.

Chicago, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton’s latest research report, In Brazil data center market, Ascenty, Equinix, ODATA, Scala Data Centers, and HostDime are the major colocation data center service providers. Over $3.70 billion will be invested in core & shell development in data centers across Brazil during 2022-2027. Brazil will see an increase in development of colocation data center facilities during the forecast period. Some colocation data center providers are developing data centers for government entities in Brazil.



Brazil Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size by Investment (2027) $3.7 Billion Market Size by Area (2027) 670 Thousand Sq. Ft Market Size by Power Capacity (2027) 129 MW Colocation Market Size (Revenue) (2027) $1.5 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 8.73% Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027

Key Highlights

Brazil has witnessed an absolute growth of 45% in investments from the 2020 values, due to investments from colocation providers such as Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, and ODATA, and telecom operators such as GlobeNet Telecom, Ava Telecom, and Embratel.

São Paulo, Brazil's major financial capital, serves as the primary data centre hub, with 28 existing third-party data centres. Other cities such as Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza are major investment locations in Brazil with more than 15 submarine cable landing stations.

The Brazil government provides incentives through the Regime Especial de Tributação do Programa Nacional de Banda Larga (REPNBL) program, which includes incentives on the purchase of infrastructure that help improve local broadband connectivity in the country.

In April 2021, the Brazilian government launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy, Brazilian Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (EBIA), which aims to enhance the adoption of (AI) public & private entities and industrial and research sectors.

Brazil’s Energy Expansion Plan (PDE) aims to increase renewable energy installations to account for over 45% of the total primary energy supply by 2024. In addition, Brazil plans to expand non-hydro renewables to 20% of its electricity supply in 2030.



Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Brazil colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Brazil by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

A detailed study of the existing Brazil data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Brazil data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Brazil Facilities Covered (Existing): 46 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12 Coverage: 8 States Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Brazil Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027) Retail Colocation Pricing

The Brazil data center market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



Report Coverage:

This report analyses the Brazil data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV





Brazil Data Center Market Trends & Drivers

In March 2021, TIM Brasil, a telecom provider in Brazil, partnered with Oracle & Microsoft to migrate its entire on-premises workload to the cloud.

AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Tencent, and Huawei have all announced new cloud regions/availability zones in Brazil, some of which are already live and others that will be available within the next one to two years.

In March 2022, TIM Brasil planned to develop 77 renewable energy plants, which include solar, hydro, biogas, and natural gas facilities, expected to be operational by the end of 2022.



