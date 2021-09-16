In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Brazil Crawler Excavator Market Strategic Assessment & Forecast Report. The Brazil crawler excavator market size was at 6,799 units in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.

26%.



The Brazil crawler excavator market is expected to show incremental growth of 2,623 units. Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Sany, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Kobelco are some of the key vendors in the Brazil crawler excavator market. CAIXA, a Brazilian commercial bank, planned to invest BRL 43 billion (USD 8.2 billion) in the real estate industry, fueling the demand for Brazil crawler excavator market. In Brazil, the crawler excavator market is expected to generate solid revenues in the coming years.



BRAZIL CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET INSIGHTS



• Excavators used in the construction industry accounted for the largest market share of around 46.4%, followed by the mining industry with 20.7%.

• >201 HP gross power excavators accounted for the highest market share of around 63.0% in 2020.

• The government’s ambitious economic strategy involves increasing infrastructure spending to over USD 65 billion per year by 2022, which will fuel the demand for the Brazil construction equipment industry.

• Over the next few years, Brazil is anticipated to see steady development in green buildings. This prediction is based on the rapid growth of green certifications, which has resulted in a reasonably mature industry.

• Medium excavators accounted for the largest share of around 39.2% because of their growing popularity.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT



• By switching to intelligent systems driven by IoT and data analysis for service, networking, and sustainability, the crawler excavator industry is transitioning to a more innovative industry.

• In Brazil, the rental business is growing rapidly. With most OEMs offering rental services in this space, most of the rental equipment in Brazil is dominated by unorganized players in the Brazil crawler excavator industry.

• A majority of OEMs have their manufacturing facilities in Brazil, so they rely primarily on local distributors and dealers for the sale of crawler excavators.



The report considers the present scenario of the crawler excavator market in Brazil and market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with segment analysis of the Brazil crawler excavator market.



BRAZIL CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Mini crawler excavators are majorly used in small construction activities in urban areas, as such equipment is compact and can be flexibly moved in small areas. The construction industry largely drives the demand for mini excavators in Brazil.

• Surface mining makes significant use of small or medium excavators. Strip mining operations to shift overburden above coal and tar-sand mining employ large excavators.



Market Segmentation by Excavator Type and Operating Weight

• Mini (>6 tons)

• Small (6-24 tons)

• Medium (25-40 tons)

• Large (above 40 tons)



Market Segmentation by Application

• Construction

• Mining

• Agriculture

• Forestry

• Others



Market Segmentation by Gross Power

• 61-101 HP

• 102-200 HP

• >201 HP



BRAZIL CRAWLER EXCAVATOR MARKET - VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Civil construction firms and heavy equipment manufacturers can close large contracts while contributing to the country’s growth. Manufacturers are making operational advances in their excavator motors, hydraulic systems, structure, tracks, and cab construction to improve fuel efficiency and competitiveness. Heavy construction machines manufacturers introduce several machines with great fuel efficiency.



Major Vendors

• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Hitachi

• Sany

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• Kobelco

• JCB

• Hyundai

• Doosan



Other Prominent Vendors

• LeeBoy

• Sumitomo

• Liebherr

• XCMG

• Kubota

• Ingersoll Rand



Rental Companies

• Big Rentz

• Scaffold King Rentals, Inc

• Complete Outdoor

• One Source

• Ice



