Brazil consumer confidence falls in October for first time in six months

BRASILIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in Brazil fell in October for the first time in six months, a survey indicated on Friday, a sign that the economy's recovery from the worst of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year may be losing steam.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) consumer confidence index fell one point to 82.4 points in October, snapping a run of five monthly increases from April's record low 58.2, and slipping further back from the pre-pandemic level of 87.8 in February. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)