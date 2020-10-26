Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho tests positive for COVID-19

Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho contracted COVID-19, though is asymptomatic, he announced on Instagram on Sunday.

The former Brazil and Barcelona star is currently in isolation at a hotel in Belo Horizonte, Brazil — where he was set to attend an event.

“I’ve been here in BH since yesterday, I came to participate in an event,” he said in an Instagram video, via Goal.com. “I took the test and tested positive for COVID. I’m fine, asymptomatic, but we’ll have to leave the event for later. Soon we will be there together. Big hug!”

Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto de Assis, were released from custody in Paraguay in August following their arrest for entering the country with fake passports in March. The brothers entered a guilty plea and were reportedly fined a combined $200,000. Roberto has to stay in Brazil for two years, while Ronaldinho reportedly needs to alert Paraguayan authorities when he travels.

The 40-year-old former Ballon d’Or winner retired in 2015 after an impressive stretch in Europe, where he won two titles with Barcelona and another with AC Milan. He also led Barcelona to a Champions League win and Brazil to a World Cup title in 2002.

Brazil has had nearly 5.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the third most of any country behind only the United States and India, according to The New York Times. They have reported more than 156,000 new cases over the past week.

View photos Ronaldinho announced on Sunday that he has contracted the coronavirrus. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images) More

