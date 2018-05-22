Brazil's World Cup squad: Neymar, Coutinho & all 23 players at Russia 2018

1 Alisson | GK | Roma Alisson is one of the most coveted keepers in the world at the moment and his performances for Roma have earned him a call-up.

2 Ederson | GK | Manchester City Ederson has been instrumental in Manchester City's title win, with his shot stopping and distribution ability grabbing headlines this season.

3 Cassio | GK | Corinthians Cassio made his only appearance to date for Brazil in 2017 but his club form was good enough to earn him a call for this summer's tournament.

4 Danilo | DF | Manchester City With an injury to Dani Alves ruling the Paris Saint-Germain star out of the World Cup, Danilo has been brought into the squad after making 23 Premier League appearances, starting 13 times, in his debut season at Manchester City.

5 Fagner | DF | Corinthians Fagner's call-up was somewhat of a surprise, with his performances at Corinthians helping him to earn a place in the squad.

6 Marcelo | DF | Real Madrid Brazil's left-back spot is much more secured with Marcelo. One of the world's best full-backs is aiming to win his third consecutive Champions League title with Real Madrid.

7 Filipe Luis | DF | Atletico Madrid Brazil have an abundance of left-backs, with Filipe Luis making the squad at the expense of Alex Sandro.

8 Thiago Silva | DF | PSG One of the world's best defenders of the past decade, Thiago Silva is likely to be playing at his last World Cup and heads to Russia on the back of winning another Ligue 1 title with PSG.

9 Marquinhos | DF | PSG Thiago Silva's PSG partner will also line up alongside him for the national team after another impressive campaign in Ligue 1.

10 Miranda | DF | Inter Milan Miranda is one of Serie A's best defenders and has been worthy of a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

11 Pedro Geromel | DF | Gremio Geromel has been the best defender in the Brazilian league this season after joining Gremio from Koln in 2015.

12 Casemiro | MF | Real Madrid Casemiro has firmly established himself as one of the top holding midfielders in the world during the past three seasons at Real Madrid.

13 Fernandinho | MF | Man City Fernandinho has been an integral cog in Manchester City's success this season. He is a hard-working midfielder whose technical attributes can often be overlooked.

14 Philippe Coutinho | MF | Barcelona One of the most talented players in the Brazil squad, Coutinho hasn't taken long to find his feet since joining Barcelona from Liverpool in January.

15 Fred | MF | Shakhtar Donetsk Fred has had a big year with Shakhtar Donetsk and he could be on his way to the Premier League in the summer, with Manchester United favourites to agree a deal.

16 Renato Augusto | MF | Beijing Guoan Renato Augusto's move to China over two years ago has not had a detrimental impact on his international career after the Beijing Guoan midfielder was named in the squad.

17 Willian | MF | Chelsea Chelsea have largely been underwhelming this season but Willian has continued to flourish for the Blues, scoring multiple important goals including an equaliser against Barcelona in the Champions League.

18 Douglas Costa | MF | Juventus Douglas Costa has enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career at Juventus and fully deserves his place in the squad.

19 Neymar | FW | PSG The world's most expensive footballer hopes to make amends for his 2014 disappointment on home soil by returning from injury and firing Brazil to World Cup glory.

20 Taison | FW | Shakhtar Taison is a shock call-up, but the 30-year-old's experience in Europe and versatility have landed him a place in the squad.

21 Gabriel Jesus | FW | Man City Jesus has been a fruitful source of goals in City's Premier League title-winning campaign and he also has an impressive record for the national team, scoring nine times in 15 appearances for Brazil.