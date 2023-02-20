Brazil: 36 people killed as heavy rain causes flooding and landslides in Sao Paulo state

·1 min read

At least 36 people have been killed after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in Brazil, authorities say.

A seven-year-old girl was among the dead as rescue workers continue to look for victims and reconnect isolated communities in Sao Paulo state.

Roads remain blocked, trapping some tourists who had travelled for Brazil's carnival celebrations.

The mayor of Sao Sebastiao, Felipe Augusto, said 50 houses had collapsed in the city due to the landslides.

Sao Paulo state government said rain in the region had surpassed 600mm (23.6in) in one day, one of the highest amounts ever in Brazil in such a short period.

Weather forecasts show heavy rains will continue in Sao Paulo's coastal area, challenging rescue teams and raising the prospect of more confirmed deaths.

Sao Paulo state has declared a 180-day state of emergency for six cities after what experts described as an unprecedented, extreme weather event.

Operations at the port of Santos were interrupted on Saturday, with winds exceeding 34mph and waves more than a metre high, according to local media.

Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas will meet officials on Monday as they coordinate the response.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was spending carnival in Bahia state in Brazil's northeast, is set to visit
the main affected areas on Monday, his office said.

