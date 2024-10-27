Brayden Schager's four rushing touchdowns powers Hawaii to 34-13 victory over Nevada

HONOLULU (AP) — Quarterback Brayden Schager had four short touchdown runs and Hawaii breezed to a 34-13 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.

Hawaii (3-5, 1-2 Mountain West Conference) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter when Schager finished off a pair of nine-play drives with 1-yard touchdown runs.

Kansei Matsuzawa's 27-yard field goal was the lone score in the second quarter and the Rainbow Warriors took a 17-0 advantage into halftime.

Nevada (3-6, 0-3) made it 17-7 on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter when Chubba Purdy fired a 63-yard scoring strike to Marcus Bellon.

Schager answered with a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third and added a 6-yard scoring run 53 seconds into the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Schager completed 14 of 25 passes for 153 yards with one interception for the Rainbow Warriors. He carried 19 times for 120 yards. Landon Sims rushed nine times for 82 of Hawaii's 242 yards on the ground.

Purdy finished with 155 yards on 13-for-18 passing with one interception for the Wolf Pack. Backup AJ Bianco completed 13 of 21 for 131 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown toss to Bellon in the fourth quarter. Bellon totaled 111 yards on six receptions.

