Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell Get Engaged on Live TV at “The Golden Bachelor ”Wedding

The surprise engagement came after the pair met on the latest season of 'Bachelor in Paradise'

James Clark/Disney Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell are engaged!

Bowers, who met Mandrell on ninth season on Bachelor in Paradise, popped the question during Thursday’s live Golden Wedding broadcast.

He told host Jesse Palmer that he and Mandrell got together after she slid into his DMs and they bonded over the band Tenacious D. After passing their microphones over to Jesse and he grabbed Christina's hands before proposing.

"Christina, from the moment that I picked you up from the airport with your crazy ass rose and your fake disguise, I just knew that there was something special and there was something different," he said to the mom of 7-year-old daughter Blakely.

Related: The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner's Wedding to Theresa Nist Live: Follow Along Here for Updates

The reality proceeded to tell Mandrell that she made him feel like he could be himself "unapologetically."

"And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you," he continued. "And like Gerry said, it's like, you know, we have such little time and ... I just know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you."

Brayden then dropped to one knee and pulled out an engagement ring.

"This is why we got our nails done?" Mandrell exclaimed while accepting his proposal.

James Clark/disney

Related: Jesse Palmer Sweetly Promises Wife He’ll 'Immediately' Leave The Golden Wedding If She Goes into Labor

Jesse explained that Brayden got Gerry and Theresa's approval to pop the question at their wedding. "Brayden actually called Gerry and Theresa and made sure he got their blessing before he proposed," the dad-to-be said.



The pair's relationship was not shown on Bachelor in Paradise but the pair have since gushed about their love on social media.

"I finally took Wells’ advice and found myself a ‘southern belle’," Bowers shared on Instagram. "All jokes aside she has been the biggest blessing in my life."

Story continues

"She has been there for me through very tough times already and has showed me so much grace through it all," he continued. "She has become my confidant, my accountability partner, and my favorite person."

He concluded: "I’m so grateful that I no longer have to be hush-hush about our relationship. I can finally shout it from the tops of the mountains. Love you babe thank you being in my life 😘❤️"

Related: 2 Couples Leave Engaged — and 1 Pair Gets Married — on the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Finale

Mandrell celebrated no longer having to keep the relationship quiet once the finale of BIP aired in her own post, sharing, "AHHH! We can ‘FINALEy’ shout it from the rooftops!! Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special."

"In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated!" she added. "Something I never knew I was missing until I did. We can finally share our goofy, love-filled world. San Diego to Nashville won’t be just a change of scenery but the next chapter in our journey as a team."

"A future where laughter, authenticity, and the strength of ‘US’ define our story. From goofy antics to heartfelt moments, we’re on this adventure together, cheering each other on, and creating a home filled with laughter and love. Grateful for the ease of being exactly who we are with one another. There’s something incredibly special about finding a love that feels like home. 🏡💖 #UnapologeticallyInLove #NashvilleBound #imethiminPB #RealityToReality #DangleNation #ChristinaMandrell"



Related: The Bachelorette's Brayden Says He Can't Take Show Drama 'Too Seriously' After 'Men Tell All' (Exclusive)

Still tonight, The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his fiancée Theresa Nist will tie the knot in a ceremony officiated by fan favorite Susan Noles at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Golden Wedding is airing live on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu Friday.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.