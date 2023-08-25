Bravo Says NDAs Aren’t Meant to Muzzle Reality Stars From Reporting Misconduct or Unlawful Acts

Bravo is clapping back at accusations that the network silences its reality stars with non-disclosure agreements, after its parent company NBCUniversal received multiple letters warning legal action due to its mistreatment of unscripted talent.

The spotlight has brightened on the conglomerate’s treatment of its reality stars after “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel began to call for her former peers to unionize amid Hollywood’s historic double strike.

“Confidentiality clauses are standard practice in reality programming to prevent disclosure of storylines prior to air. They are not intended to prevent disclosure by cast and crew of unlawful acts in the workplace, and they have not been enforced in that manner,” a spokesperson for Bravo said in a statement to TheWrap. “To be clear: any current or former cast or crew is free to discuss and disclose any allegedly unlawful acts in the workplace, such as harassment or discrimination, or any other conduct they have reason to believe is inappropriate. We are also working with our third party production companies to remind all cast and crew that they are encouraged to report any such concerns through the channels made available by the production company so concerns can be promptly addressed.”

Bravo and NBCUniversal requires the third-party production provide multiple ways to report misconduct. An individual with knowledge of the company told TheWrap there are production training protocols in place to provide information about reporting channels and hotlines that cast and crew can use to report inappropriate workplace behavior.

Variety first reported Bravo’s response to the NDA accusations.

