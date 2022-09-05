Bravo’s ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ Wants What ‘Emily in Paris’ Has

Coleman Spilde
·7 min read
Bravo
Bravo

Very few networks would see a competitor’s scripted series rise to the ranks in popularity and think, “Let’s recreate that…but as a reality show.” Even fewer could do it successfully, multiple times over. But Bravo is not just any television network, it’s a lean, mean, reality-television machine. It’s the home to some of the most successful and well-loved franchises in television history. And its flagship franchise, The Real Housewives, is not just a television show—it’s a way of life. And that way of life would simply cease to exist if it wasn’t for two of its scripted drama predecessors: The O.C. and Desperate Housewives.

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County spun a wicked yarn that combined these two hit series into a massive and all-powerful, multi-city franchise. Their formula of turning television gold into cold hard cash worked so well the first time around that they’ve done it again multiple times over, creating an entire empire. Southern Charm can be traced back to Hart of Dixie; Married to Medicine had a built-in audience of Grey’s Anatomy addicts. Even Bravo’s flops are historic—their Gossip Girl ripoff NYC Prep is the stuff of legend even though it only ran for one season in 2009.

With that proven recipe for success, it’s not hard to see where Bravo’s newest reality show, Real Girlfriends in Paris, sprang from. Netflix’s Emily in Paris has become a cultural sensation so unavoidable that even your off-the-grid grandparents have watched it. Emily in Paris is the inspiring story of a beautiful white girl with a big salary who moves to Paris and succeeds despite all odds (aka, the French people hating her). And as annoying as that is, it’s terribly watchable.

It’s too bad, then, that Real Girlfriends in Paris can’t duplicate that same sensation. It has all the same ingredients as Emily, but lacks the same je ne sais quoi, if you’ll indulge me in my high school French. Where Emily is a spunky Carrie Bradshaw wannabe in the City of Light, the Real Girlfriends are just trying to get by on a metro pass and a prayer. And by removing all of the fantasy and aspiration, Real Girlfriends in Paris gives us characters who are easy to root for but far lighter on all of the high drama we’ve come to crave.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Bravo</div>
Bravo

The Real Girlfriends in Paris are Anya, Adja, Margaux, Victoria, Kacey, and Emily, each with their own reasons for moving to Paris that basically boil down to “I come from money” or “I have a remote job.” While that’s fine and there’s a respectable level of acknowledgement there, it would be more exciting to see a few people with actual stakes in their lives rounding out the cast.

Several times throughout the first episode, a cast member will take to their confessional to say, “When I’m in Paris, nobody knows who I am. No one recognizes me!” And while that’s true of being an American in a foreign country, you could easily get the same sensation by moving from Arkansas to Idaho. None of these girls really have legitimate reasons for upending their loves other than that they were suckered in by Eiffel Tower imagery and the allure of fresh baguettes.

But on the other hand, if you’re a French fanatic, Real Girlfriends in Paris will certainly satisfy a weird niche craving. It’s surprising that it took this long to get an American reality show set in France when it’s such an aspirational and idyllic destination. It’s just a shame that this one isn’t more engaging.

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2’s Shock Transformation From Dumpster Fire to Dumpster Fireworks

Despite setting itself in one of the most gorgeous and exciting places in the world, the show is—and it brings me not one iota of joy to say this—a total snooze. Sweeping shots of arrondissements and the Seine aren’t enough to fill the total void of plot, no matter how many of them the editors try to cram in to fill time. Bravo has made itself famous for reality shows that are innately watchable even when there’s nothing happening, but watching Real Girlfriends in Paris feels like watching someone try to dredge up something out of dead air, without the trusty Bravo Editing Guidebook to help them as they sift through months of footage.

There are occasional glimmers of something more, faint but sparkling little moments that I tried to hold onto with all my might lest the editors snatch them away from me. Watching Margaux complain that she used to be given $10,000 a month by her rich parents when she’s now only getting $2,000 threatened to send me over the edge…until she became so exhausted by that reality that she had to smoke a cigarette indoors. That’s Parisian! That’s dramatic! That’s flat-out ridiculous! If these women are going to flaunt their privilege so openly, I want them to act like it’s a goddamn living nightmare. The ingredients for the exact kind of haughty, absurdist show that this should be are all there, Bravo just needs to run wild with them.

And that said, I hate to be the annoying gay stereotype that just wants to watch women fight with each other, but seeing these six women play nice with one another is simply boring. If one of the Real Girlfriends makes a dumb inspiring comment ripped from a Facebook meme, I’d rather see another roll their eyes in response than agree, “Yes, Queen!” and snap her fingers.

Dialing the madness up to a 10 should be in these women’s contracts by now, shouldn’t it? I mean, don’t real girlfriends have tiffs? Perhaps an occasional spat or two? We’re not tuning into a Bravo show for slice-of-life programming where the cast films themselves on iPhones walking to and from bars to meet friends, we want to see them scream until they’re hoarse under the lights of La Tour Eiffel!

It’s immediately clear that Real Girlfriends in Paris is the soft launch of a new franchise for Bravo, something skewed even more toward twentysomethings and collegiates. Just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has its phases, so does Bravo. We’re entering Phase 4, but somehow still starting from scratch. Perhaps that’s why Real Girlfriends in Paris shares so many of the same qualities as the first couple of seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County: dreary authenticity, faux-aspirational day-to-day lives, and a cast that is willing to throw things at the wall to see what sticks for a sizeable paycheck and a little camera time.

Like those early years of RHOC, the show is blatantly struggling to find its footing and making no apologies for it. And that is an admirable quality! But unlike Bravo’s first runaway original hit, Real Girlfriends in Paris has no reason to be so very dull when there’s so much darkness lurking just out of frame. They’ve compiled six beautiful young women in one of the greatest and most chaotic cities in the world, the most memorable moment of a 45-minute pilot should not be when someone pulls out a bottle of ranch dressing out of their coat in a café (which, by the way, is the reason French people hate Americans—ranch is vile).

Tamra Judge’s Return Could Save ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Still, I must confess to you: I will be watching the rest of the season with anticipation, waiting with bated breath on each frame of Kacey slacking on her English tutoring job and Victoria going on dates with other women. I’m only human! Well, that and I sold my soul to Bravo in 2017, a transaction that was notarized by Bethenny Frankel herself. But losing me in the very first episode ever threatens to breach that contract. Especially when, at this point, the playbook is basically laminated.

Real Girlfriends in Paris is as disappointing as deflated souffle and as empty as a hollow, flaky croissant. But, like its predecessors in the Bravo pantheon, it could easily have some substance if it leans into the very silliness of its own existence—it just has to find its raison d’etre. If only it knew what it could be from the start, we’d all be having the time of our lives in Paris.

Liked this review? Sign up to get our weekly See Skip newsletter every Tuesday and find out what new shows and movies are worth watching, and which aren’t.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • 'She has my back always': Ontario sisters reunite to play soccer at UPEI

    There's an argument to be made that Veronica and Patrycia Kozak should play on opposing teams. The sisters from Mississauga, Ont., 19 and 18 respectively, have been reunited at UPEI as soccer teammates now that Patrycia is in her first year while Veronica is entering second year. Based on how much they rip on each other, and their competitive elbowing on and off the field, you might think they'd be better off taking this sibling rivalry to separate clubs. But that's not how they want it to be. "

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • For this former Olympian, the covering of a mural in a Burin school gym is like a Greek tragedy

    A former principal — and Olympic weightlifter — is lamenting the demise of a mural which adorned the walls of a Burin school gym for more than 25 years. Bert Squires, then-principal of Donald C. Jamieson Academy, said the school's gym was painted an institutional grey, which looked "absolutely terrible." He commissioned art teacher Rod Beck to paint several murals, one of which depicted two ancient Greek Olympians. "The gym looked absolutely fantastic," Squires said in an interview with On the G

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Kick returner Terry Williams traded from Ottawa Redblacks to B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Returner Terry Williams has been sent to the B.C. Lions in a trade with the Ottawa Redblacks. The 26-year-old Williams has posted 1,479 combined punt and kick return yards. He also has 71 receiving yards and 26 rushing yards on offence. "We are excited to add Terry to our lineup ahead of a big stretch to close out the regular season," said Lions co-general manager and head coach Rick Campbell. "He has shown to be a dynamic return specialist in this league and he is a welcome addition