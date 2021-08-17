Bravo Pauses ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ After Messy Fifth Season

“The Real Housewives of Dallas” will not film this year, and a new season of the show will not air on Bravo in 2022, the network has confirmed to Variety.

“There are currently no plans to bring ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” a spokesperson at Bravo said Tuesday.

Though Bravo currently has no plans to go back into production on the show, “The Real Housewives of Dallas” has not been officially canceled, because Bravo rarely does that: In the “Real Housewives” universe, only the one-season “Real Housewives of D.C.” was officially canceled. Even “The Real Housewives of Miami,” which ended in 2013 after three seasons, is now being revived eight years later for Peacock, the NBC Universal streaming service.

But the low-rated “Real Housewives of Dallas” had a fraught, sour fifth season, which prompted Bravo to put it aside for now. In Season 5, Dr. Tiffany Moon, who is Asian American, joined the cast, and faced strong headwinds from her fellow cast members. Brandi Redmond, whose 2017 Instagram story in which she affected an Asian accent had gone viral in the months before production, told Moon she made her uncomfortable, and that she couldn’t be herself around Moon. Cast member Kameron Westcott and Moon butted heads for much of the season, especially after a dim sum brunch at which Moon pushed the women to eat chicken feet. The two of them argued on Twitter also, especially over Westcott’s appearance on the Bravo talk show “What What Happens Live,” on which Westcott appeared to compare Moon to a Thai sex worker. (Westcott’s attorney later told Variety that the comment had been taken “out of context,” and denied that Westcott meant the comparison: “She was referring to how the other ‘Housewives’ acted during a trip to Thailand.”

In the show’s reunion episodes, Moon once again had to address these incidents, and said that Redmond had not welcomed her, but that she didn’t think she is racist. Moon also apologized to Westcott for pushing the chicken feet on her, and Westcott apologized to Moon for offending her and for not asking Moon “more questions.” But after the reunion episode aired, the Twitter conversation between Westcott and Moon got much uglier, and Bravo issued a statement standing by Moon.

Though Bravo had filmed some test footage with Moon, cast member D’Andra Simmons, and three other women whose names have been reported in the various “Real Houswives” fan accounts, the network has decided to step away for now.

There is no shortage of “Real Housewives” at Bravo. The network has seven different installments of the franchise in rotation, with “Beverly Hills,” “New York City,” and “Potomac” currently on the air, and Season 2 of “Salt Lake City” premiering next month. The revived “The Real Housewives of Miami” for Peacock, which has not yet been scheduled, will make it eight “Real Housewives” again.

