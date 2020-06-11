'Bravo:' Bubba Wallace happy with NASCAR's decision to ban Confederate flag

Bubba Wallace was understandably happy with NASCAR’s decision to prohibit fans from displaying the Confederate flag at tracks.

“Bravo, props to NASCAR and everyone involved,” Wallace told Fox before Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville.

Talking with @BubbaWallace after NASCAR's decision to prohibit the Confederate flag. pic.twitter.com/3cqenIQD3K — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 10, 2020

Wallace called for the flag to be banned in an interview Monday night on CNN. NASCAR made a request for fans to not fly the flag in 2015 after a mass shooting by a white supremacist at a black church in South Carolina. But the sanctioning body made it clear that wasn’t a ban and some fans continued to fly the flag at races until fan attendance was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

“This is, no doubt, the biggest race of my career,” Wallace said. “It couldn’t be at a more perfect place — where I got my first win in the Truck Series in 2013.

In addition to wearing the shirt in support of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement both before Sunday’s race at Atlanta and ahead of Wednesday night’s race, Wallace’s No. 43 car is also supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Wallace, the only black driver who races full-time in any of NASCAR’s top three series, has been encouraging other NASCAR drivers to speak out against racial injustice and inequality since Floyd was killed on May 25.

When Wallace won at Martinsville in 2013 he became the first black driver to win a NASCAR race since Wendell Scott in 1964. His best Cup Series finish is a second-place finish at the 2018 Daytona 500.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

